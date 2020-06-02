Scorn Xbox Series X Trailer Was Actually Running On RTX 2080 Ti GPU

In a recent interview with wccftech, Ebb Software's Game Director Ljubomir Peklar explained why the Scorn trailer for Xbox Series X was labeled as 'in-engine footage representative of expected Xbox Series X visual quality'. Ljubomir Peklar revealed that the trailer was actually run on a high-end system featuring an RTX 2080 Ti paired with a Ryzen processor. The game is set to target 4K 60 FPS with high graphical fidelity on Xbox Series X but a 2070 Super with a mixture of settings is adequate to run the game at 4K 60 FPS on PC.

Yeah I saw that too. Interesting that they are showcasing on a system with a RTX 2080 Ti for the PC version of the game. Maybe RDNA2 will be better than what the performance numbers suggest from the TFLOP numbers.
 
