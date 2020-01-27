Scary SMART Values on New Seagate Enterprise Drives?

Code: SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 10 Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds: ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAG VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE UPDATED WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE 1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate 0x000f 100 064 044 Pre-fail Always - 154780 3 Spin_Up_Time 0x0003 090 089 000 Pre-fail Always - 0 4 Start_Stop_Count 0x0032 100 100 020 Old_age Always - 41 5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct 0x0033 100 100 010 Pre-fail Always - 0 7 Seek_Error_Rate 0x000f 082 060 045 Pre-fail Always - 167547890 9 Power_On_Hours 0x0032 097 097 000 Old_age Always - 3183 10 Spin_Retry_Count 0x0013 100 100 097 Pre-fail Always - 0 12 Power_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 020 Old_age Always - 41 184 End-to-End_Error 0x0032 100 100 099 Old_age Always - 0 187 Reported_Uncorrect 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0 188 Command_Timeout 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0 0 0 189 High_Fly_Writes 0x003a 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0 190 Airflow_Temperature_Cel 0x0022 067 052 040 Old_age Always - 33 (Min/Max 30/36) 191 G-Sense_Error_Rate 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 210 192 Power-Off_Retract_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 26 193 Load_Cycle_Count 0x0032 098 098 000 Old_age Always - 5606 194 Temperature_Celsius 0x0022 033 048 000 Old_age Always - 33 (0 20 0 0 0) 195 Hardware_ECC_Recovered 0x001a 100 064 000 Old_age Always - 154780 197 Current_Pending_Sector 0x0012 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0 198 Offline_Uncorrectable 0x0010 100 100 000 Old_age Offline - 0 199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count 0x003e 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0 240 Head_Flying_Hours 0x0000 100 253 000 Old_age Offline - 2558h+20m+13.661s 241 Total_LBAs_Written 0x0000 100 253 000 Old_age Offline - 3389148449 242 Total_LBAs_Read 0x0000 100 253 000 Old_age Offline - 60374597957

HiI just came across this post when investigating my own setup made of seagate enterprise disks. I have setup of four ST8000NM0055 working in RAID10 and I noticed that the SMART attribute 191G-Sense_Error_Rate in all 4 drives is slowly growing and I'm not sure what kind of vibrations are causing it - or are the sensors too sensitive. I only managed to narrow the problem down to random writes (more than random reads) in which heads move across the plates very often.How did your investigation end? DId your disks survive? Could you show SMART attributes now?Thank you!PS. I attach dump of SMART of one of them