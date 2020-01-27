Scary SMART Values on New Seagate Enterprise Drives?

Hey all, So, I'm 4 disks into my "swap all 12 drives in my NAS with larger drives and resilver to grow my ZFS pool" project, and decided to go with 10TB Seagate Helium Enterprise drives (ST10000NM0016) The four drives I have thus far come from two orders of two drives each. Two from Newegg and two from Amazon. All drives passed the following tests before being resilvered into the pool: - SMART Short test - SMART Conveyance Test - Badblocks write test (all four test patterns, taking ~5 days) I've done some reading on this in the past where it was suggested that one pretty much ignore the "RAW VALUES" in SMART readouts from Seagate drives as they probably don't mean what you think they mean, and instead use Seatools for any diagnostics. The problems I have with Seatools: 1.) The Linux version is old and not maintained and didn't appear to give me any useful information. 2.) The Windows version might be more fully featured, but it doesnt seem to recognize Seagate hard drives as true Seagate hard drives when sitting in a USB dock, and I don't have a box with easily accessible SATA ports I can stick one in to right now 3.) There is a DOS version, but that requires taking my server offline and booting from a Freedos USB stick. My server may not be production, but it is more "home production" than lab, so this would be really inconvenient. Why I am concerned: I know "ignore the RAW VALUE field" is what I've found when googling inthe past, but what about the three digit weighted values? Are those to be ignored as well? Just look at some of these, notably the "Hardware_ECC_Recovered" looks pretty scary on all of these: Disk 1: Code: SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 10 Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds: ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAG VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE UPDATED WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE 1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate 0x000f 075 064 044 Pre-fail Always - 32160040 3 Spin_Up_Time 0x0003 096 096 000 Pre-fail Always - 0 4 Start_Stop_Count 0x0032 100 100 020 Old_age Always - 4 5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct 0x0033 100 100 010 Pre-fail Always - 0 7 Seek_Error_Rate 0x000f 081 060 045 Pre-fail Always - 129401214 9 Power_On_Hours 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 494 (1 186 0) 10 Spin_Retry_Count 0x0013 100 100 097 Pre-fail Always - 0 12 Power_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 020 Old_age Always - 3 184 End-to-End_Error 0x0032 100 100 099 Old_age Always - 0 187 Reported_Uncorrect 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0 188 Command_Timeout 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0 189 High_Fly_Writes 0x003a 088 088 000 Old_age Always - 12 190 Airflow_Temperature_Cel 0x0022 071 055 040 Old_age Always - 29 (Min/Max 26/35) 191 G-Sense_Error_Rate 0x0032 098 098 000 Old_age Always - 4187 192 Power-Off_Retract_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 5 193 Load_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 30 194 Temperature_Celsius 0x0022 029 045 000 Old_age Always - 29 (0 19 0 0 0) 195 Hardware_ECC_Recovered 0x001a 027 003 000 Old_age Always - 32160040 197 Current_Pending_Sector 0x0012 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0 198 Offline_Uncorrectable 0x0010 100 100 000 Old_age Offline - 0 199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count 0x003e 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0 240 Head_Flying_Hours 0x0000 100 253 000 Old_age Offline - 491 (144 32 0) 241 Total_LBAs_Written 0x0000 100 253 000 Old_age Offline - 83916735051 242 Total_LBAs_Read 0x0000 100 253 000 Old_age Offline - 83452883922 Disk 2: Code: SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 10 Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds: ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAG VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE UPDATED WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE 1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate 0x000f 080 066 044 Pre-fail Always - 91957936 3 Spin_Up_Time 0x0003 096 096 000 Pre-fail Always - 0 4 Start_Stop_Count 0x0032 100 100 020 Old_age Always - 4 5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct 0x0033 100 100 010 Pre-fail Always - 0 7 Seek_Error_Rate 0x000f 079 061 045 Pre-fail Always - 81905155 9 Power_On_Hours 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 283 (213 63 0) 10 Spin_Retry_Count 0x0013 100 100 097 Pre-fail Always - 0 12 Power_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 020 Old_age Always - 4 184 End-to-End_Error 0x0032 100 100 099 Old_age Always - 0 187 Reported_Uncorrect 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0 188 Command_Timeout 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0 189 High_Fly_Writes 0x003a 090 090 000 Old_age Always - 10 190 Airflow_Temperature_Cel 0x0022 072 067 040 Old_age Always - 28 (Min/Max 20/33) 191 G-Sense_Error_Rate 0x0032 098 098 000 Old_age Always - 4777 192 Power-Off_Retract_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 2 193 Load_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 16 194 Temperature_Celsius 0x0022 028 040 000 Old_age Always - 28 (0 20 0 0 0) 195 Hardware_ECC_Recovered 0x001a 006 002 000 Old_age Always - 91957936 197 Current_Pending_Sector 0x0012 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0 198 Offline_Uncorrectable 0x0010 100 100 000 Old_age Offline - 0 199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count 0x003e 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0 240 Head_Flying_Hours 0x0000 100 253 000 Old_age Offline - 273 (12 162 0) 241 Total_LBAs_Written 0x0000 100 253 000 Old_age Offline - 83844942895 242 Total_LBAs_Read 0x0000 100 253 000 Old_age Offline - 82966201892 Disk 3: Code: SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 10 Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds: ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAG VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE UPDATED WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE 1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate 0x000f 079 064 044 Pre-fail Always - 70937936 3 Spin_Up_Time 0x0003 098 098 000 Pre-fail Always - 0 4 Start_Stop_Count 0x0032 100 100 020 Old_age Always - 2 5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct 0x0033 100 100 010 Pre-fail Always - 0 7 Seek_Error_Rate 0x000f 077 060 045 Pre-fail Always - 53737869 9 Power_On_Hours 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 158 (50 181 0) 10 Spin_Retry_Count 0x0013 100 100 097 Pre-fail Always - 0 12 Power_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 020 Old_age Always - 2 184 End-to-End_Error 0x0032 100 100 099 Old_age Always - 0 187 Reported_Uncorrect 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0 188 Command_Timeout 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0 189 High_Fly_Writes 0x003a 098 098 000 Old_age Always - 2 190 Airflow_Temperature_Cel 0x0022 071 067 040 Old_age Always - 29 (Min/Max 24/33) 191 G-Sense_Error_Rate 0x0032 098 098 000 Old_age Always - 4720 192 Power-Off_Retract_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 1 193 Load_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 14 194 Temperature_Celsius 0x0022 029 040 000 Old_age Always - 29 (0 21 0 0 0) 195 Hardware_ECC_Recovered 0x001a 007 006 000 Old_age Always - 70937936 197 Current_Pending_Sector 0x0012 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0 198 Offline_Uncorrectable 0x0010 100 100 000 Old_age Offline - 0 199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count 0x003e 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0 240 Head_Flying_Hours 0x0000 100 253 000 Old_age Offline - 157 (185 136 0) 241 Total_LBAs_Written 0x0000 100 253 000 Old_age Offline - 83754676019 242 Total_LBAs_Read 0x0000 100 253 000 Old_age Offline - 78155955092 Disk 4: Code: SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 10 Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds: ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAG VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE UPDATED WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE 1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate 0x000f 083 065 044 Pre-fail Always - 193684680 3 Spin_Up_Time 0x0003 098 098 000 Pre-fail Always - 0 4 Start_Stop_Count 0x0032 100 100 020 Old_age Always - 2 5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct 0x0033 100 100 010 Pre-fail Always - 0 7 Seek_Error_Rate 0x000f 077 061 045 Pre-fail Always - 54155047 9 Power_On_Hours 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 158 (142 118 0) 10 Spin_Retry_Count 0x0013 100 100 097 Pre-fail Always - 0 12 Power_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 020 Old_age Always - 2 184 End-to-End_Error 0x0032 100 100 099 Old_age Always - 0 187 Reported_Uncorrect 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0 188 Command_Timeout 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0 189 High_Fly_Writes 0x003a 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0 190 Airflow_Temperature_Cel 0x0022 071 067 040 Old_age Always - 29 (Min/Max 25/33) 191 G-Sense_Error_Rate 0x0032 098 098 000 Old_age Always - 4822 192 Power-Off_Retract_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0 193 Load_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 10 194 Temperature_Celsius 0x0022 029 040 000 Old_age Always - 29 (0 21 0 0 0) 195 Hardware_ECC_Recovered 0x001a 011 009 000 Old_age Always - 193684680 197 Current_Pending_Sector 0x0012 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0 198 Offline_Uncorrectable 0x0010 100 100 000 Old_age Offline - 0 199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count 0x003e 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0 240 Head_Flying_Hours 0x0000 100 253 000 Old_age Offline - 157 (133 76 0) 241 Total_LBAs_Written 0x0000 100 253 000 Old_age Offline - 83781193947 242 Total_LBAs_Read 0x0000 100 253 000 Old_age Offline - 78158256547 So, am I concerned for nothing. Does one just ignore SMART readouts on Seagate Enterprise drives, or did I get 4 drives from 2 different retailers that are all going bad within only a couple of weeks? Much appreciated. Crossposted here and here for more eyeballs, as server/enterprise/*nix stuff tends to get less traffic.