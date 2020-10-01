Scammed on eBay

shaunbrown01

I fell for the too good to be true price of a 1050ti and watched some youtube videos on the same subject. I am trying to identify the video card that was sold as a 1050ti and I'm pretty sure it's a 550ti. I would really appreciate some help on identification. I'm not finding much information on the information on the chip/memory. Any help would be appreciated - thanks.
 

auntjemima

auntjemima

My quick research shows that Nvidia chip is a 550.

Googling "Nvidia 1120a1" gives quite a few scam threads on different forums.
 
mnewxcv

file a return on ebay with the gpu-z picture attached. If they fight you about it, ebay will step in to execute the refund.
 
Furious_Styles

shaunbrown01 said:
I fell for the too good to be true price of a 1050ti and watched some youtube videos on the same subject. I am trying to identify the video card that was sold as a 1050ti and I'm pretty sure it's a 550ti. I would really appreciate some help on identification. I'm not finding much information on the information on the chip/memory. Any help would be appreciated - thanks.
Sorry to hear that. Man they have been using that scam for years now, guess why stop if it keeps on working.
 
shaunbrown01

Furious_Styles said:
Sorry to hear that. Man they have been using that scam for years now, guess why stop if it keeps on working.
I've opened a case with eBay and sent the issue to their resolution center. I attached a bunch of pictures and screenshots to convince them I want a full refund. We'll see where this goes.
 
Ready4Dis

Yeah, this is why I stopped buying a lot of things on ebay and even amazon, it's full of this crap. Heck, even 3rd party sellers on newegg do the same thing and these platforms continue to allow them. I mean, if they are caught doing this even one time, they should be banned. It's gotta cost some time/effort to keep re-making accounts, it would at least slow them down. But nope, that same seller you may get a refund by will still have 10 more posted and ebay won't do anything about those unless those customers notice and complain.
 
