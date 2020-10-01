Scammed on eBay

Yeah, this is why I stopped buying a lot of things on ebay and even amazon, it's full of this crap. Heck, even 3rd party sellers on newegg do the same thing and these platforms continue to allow them. I mean, if they are caught doing this even one time, they should be banned. It's gotta cost some time/effort to keep re-making accounts, it would at least slow them down. But nope, that same seller you may get a refund by will still have 10 more posted and ebay won't do anything about those unless those customers notice and complain.