Scammed on eBay

I fell for the too good to be true price of a 1050ti and watched some youtube videos on the same subject. I am trying to identify the video card that was sold as a 1050ti and I'm pretty sure it's a 550ti. I would really appreciate some help on identification. I'm not finding much information on the information on the chip/memory. Any help would be appreciated - thanks.
