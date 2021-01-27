Scalpers Paradise Rules

FrgMstr
BNIB products only. 5% sales service fee required with PP to kbnetworks@gmail.com. These monies will be used to fund HardForum operations. We will change your forum title to "Scalper" for the period of one year after your final scalping sale.
All rules from FSFT apply here (read those here with included stickies) except of course the scalping rules.
This rules list is sure to expand. Check back often as updates will be posted.
This is the way.
