Scalpers Paradise Rules

Agent_N said: Your analogy with classic cars isn't the same as the current situations. People who buy classic cars for more than they sold new want them for nostalgia or some other similar reason such as they owned one and sold it and want to get that car again like they once owned, not because there are no cars to be found for sale for reasonable prices anywhere. You can certainly try and sell it for $400 here but you have had a lot of lookers and no nibbles, why? Because your 580 is no classic car that people want and are willing to pay a lot more than MSRP when card was new.



Some are mad that they cannot get a GPU for a reasonable price nowadays shouldn't be taking it out on you. I am only trying to help you understand that if you offer your card for $250 you might get a nibble or two, for $225 you might get someone sending you a PM, for $200 you might get several PMs. If you want the going rate on ebay, you are better off selling it there to try and get $400. We don't have miners here in bidding wars for GPUs as is the case on ebay. Click to expand...

People who buy classic cars for more than they sold new want them for nostalgia or some other similar reason you have had a lot of lookers and no nibbles, We don't have miners here in bidding wars for GPUs

The analogy was meant to make clear that the only thing driving up prices is supply and demand. Old car prices, no matter how high they are, never affect new car prices because that's not how market economies work. Market economy is base on supply and demand. More demand than supply means higher prices.I have had PMs interested in the card. One person wanted me to ship it I think at 360 and pay for shipping from California to New Jersey. Another person wanted it for 400 and split shipping, which I would do, but I have a lot of other things for sale he was interested in so he may just drive to my home and take a look. I have, for instance, two Chinese NUC knock offs from Amazon Vine that are brand new in box, a brand new office desk in the box never opened, etc.. He only live 117 miles from me.And it doesn't matter anyway because as I have CLEARLY stated in the FS thread, I'm looking to buy a new 1440 card and without the money the inflated 580 would bring in, there is no reason to sell it in the first place . I'll just turn down the settings and use it until supply is greater than demand and buy a new card. If 580 prices remain hgh, I still might then sell it to offset the price of a new card, but it's such a hassle, maybe not.Ebay is too much of a hassle for a one time sale. Although back in the day, I did sell a camera on there and got almost as much as I paid for it--lol.You make a lot of assumptions:How could you possibly know that? I know you're jsut trying to help, and I appreciate that, but you seem to miss the point of my selling the 580 in the first place.