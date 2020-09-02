SAS controller here in 2020?

Hello.
Moving my server to new hardware, my LSI controller is running on 8+ years and i'm considering using the old server and LSI card for a backup server and getting a new card. But what cards are recommended now? Harddiskes are 10x 12TB Seagate exos X16 running Drivepool with Snapraid in windows 10, if that matters.
