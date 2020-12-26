Sandy/Ivy Bridge (1155) Socket Missing a Pin

Looking at replacing a H61 board with a Z68 board for my friend's Ivy Bridge rig when I stumbled upon this board EVGA Z68 FTW board that's missing a pin in its LGA 1155 socket. I found a pin-out graphic, but without knowing the orientation of the diagram, it's difficult to tell.Here's the board's LGA 1155 socket:And here's a pin-out diagram I found on the interwebs:I'm hoping this is a VSS pin (35,AV) in the chart above? If so, then it's one of many many ground pins and the board should be fine? Most likely going in a different direction anyway, but want to keep this option on the table if it's indeed minor damage.Thanks!