Sandy/Ivy Bridge (1155) Socket Missing a Pin

SPARTAN VI

SPARTAN VI

Jun 12, 2004
7,807
Looking at replacing a H61 board with a Z68 board for my friend's Ivy Bridge rig when I stumbled upon this board EVGA Z68 FTW board that's missing a pin in its LGA 1155 socket. I found a pin-out graphic, but without knowing the orientation of the diagram, it's difficult to tell.

Here's the board's LGA 1155 socket:
1609007200761.png


And here's a pin-out diagram I found on the interwebs:

1609007221331.png


I'm hoping this is a VSS pin (35,AV) in the chart above? If so, then it's one of many many ground pins and the board should be fine? Most likely going in a different direction anyway, but want to keep this option on the table if it's indeed minor damage.

Thanks!
 
