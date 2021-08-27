Samsung makes Controller changes the right way

hititnquitit
https://www.tomshardware.com/uk/news/samsung-is-swapping-ssd-parts-too
This is how its done Adata, WD, Crucial, Kingston, Patriot and any of you other companies thinking about sneaking in unadvertised controller or NAND changes to previously reviewed drives.
Samsung was listening.
