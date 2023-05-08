Samsung Electronics Device Solutions Division head — "We can outperform TSMC within 5 years"

It’s easy to run your mouth. It’s hard to actually do what you say.



Especially with a moving target. Fin-FET is over. TSMC won. But a different battle over carbon nanotubes will likely decide the winners and losers to push past 2nm. So it’s not to say Samsung doesn’t have a chance here. As does Intel. But it’s a lot harder to get ahead of someone that already has a lead. And it’s not as it TSMC is standing still on next gen processes.