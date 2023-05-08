Samsung Electronics Device Solutions Division head — "We can outperform TSMC within 5 years"

UnknownSouljer

It’s easy to run your mouth. It’s hard to actually do what you say.

Especially with a moving target. Fin-FET is over. TSMC won. But a different battle over carbon nanotubes will likely decide the winners and losers to push past 2nm. So it’s not to say Samsung doesn’t have a chance here. As does Intel. But it’s a lot harder to get ahead of someone that already has a lead. And it’s not as it TSMC is standing still on next gen processes.
 
SmokeRngs

Pretty sure what they mean is that in 5 years they'll be able to outperform what TSMC is doing today.
 
OutOfPhase

No offense to Samsung, and they do have the talent to do this, but I hearken back to when I was an engineering larva, and complained to my mentor about our marketing messages.

He laughed, and recited carefully "Our ideas are WAY better than our competitors products!"
 
Lakados

OutOfPhase said:
No offense to Samsung, and they do have the talent to do this, but I hearken back to when I was an engineering larva, and complained to my mentor about our marketing messages.

He laughed, and recited carefully "Our ideas are WAY better than our competitors products!"
Well I can only wish Samsung luck TSMC is well in the lead and they are charging a premium for it, Samsung is the only fab currently working with GAA in their active lineup and their failure rates are steadily improving there so it will be very interesting to see what they do with it over the next few years and how the others react.
 
LukeTbk

Looking at Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Apple's A16 Bionic chip benchmark make it sound less ambitious than I thought it was when reading the title
 
dogDAbone

OutOfPhase said:
No offense to Samsung, and they do have the talent to do this, but I hearken back to when I was an engineering larva, and complained to my mentor about our marketing messages.

He laughed, and recited carefully "Our ideas are WAY better than our competitors products!"
Or as the Nature Boy used to say:

"to be the man, you gotta beat the man"

Good luck with that Sammy....:D

The..
Smartest..
Manufacturing..
Company... at least in recent history anyways !
 
