Samsung 980 PRO

Ready for an upgrade? The 980 Pro could be for you

"Samsung's upcoming flagship client-segment M.2 NVMe SSD, the 980 PRO, has cleared Korean regulators. The drive comes in three capacity variants, led by a 1 TB model (model: MZ-V8P1T0), a 500 GB model (MZ-V8P500), and a 250 GB model (MZ-V8P250). The maximum capacity being rather low at 1 TB suggests that Samsung could stick with MLC (2 bits per cell) NAND flash for the 980 PRO, coupled with an in-house controller that takes advantage of PCI-Express 4.0 x4 host interface to offer sequential transfer rates of up to 6,500 MB/s reads, with up to 5,000 MB/s writes and high random access throughput on account of the MLC NAND flash setup. For higher capacities from Samsung, one should look out for successors of the 970 EVO Plus, which could use 3D TLC NAND flash combined with a similar controller to the 980 PRO, although there's no word on when that drive would launch. The 980 PRO is expected to launch before October."

https://www.techpowerup.com/269225/samsung-980-pro-clears-korean-regulators-comes-in-three-sizes
 
polonyc2

I've been waiting for Samsung to announce their PCIe 4 NVME drives...but I'll wait for the EVO version...not that it makes a huge difference as far as gaming vs an SSD but it'll be nice to have one (if the price is right)
 
DanNeely

Same here. I bought a 1tb 840 evo 6 years ago. It's not completely full yet; but I wouldn't consider anything smaller than 2tb if I was replacing my system today. Not with some games weighing it at >100gb these days and my goal for my core system (all but GPU) being an 8 year lifespan.
 
Armenius

Good to hear that they're still most likely using MLC. If they moved to TLC then you may as well get an EVO and save money.
 
vegeta535

These are going to be expensive. I can see the the 1tb being close to $300.
 
TheMadHatterXxX

Let me know when 4tb SSD drives hit a consumer friendly price. SSD market has stagnated over the past couple of years.
 
