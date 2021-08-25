Saints Row reboot

WarriorX said: Loved Saints Row 2 and 3. 4 was decent. The trailer was meh to me. Would have preferred another sequel to continue the story of the boss. The 4th game could easily be retconned to allow for a 5th game.



Also that upvote to downvote ratio, yikes. At around 50% or less, seems other people aren't feeling it too. Click to expand...

The reboot was announced at Gamescom this week, waving goodbye to the former Third Street Saints in favour of a ragtag quartet of wannabe crime bosses...the trailer has a startling number of dislikes across various YouTube channels, often outweighing or closely matching the number of likes...the majority of outcry seems to be coming from the belief that the reboot doesn't retain the same 'feel' as older Saints Row gamesglancing at the Twitter replies to the game's announcement and you'll be met with much of the same criticism...the Saints Row account decided to cheekily reply to one comment with a "haters gonna hate" GIF, before more seriously responding that the studio is "not backing down on this game" and the developers "get it, it's new and it's a shock reaction to a reboot like no other"...