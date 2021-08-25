Saints Row reboot

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,444
A Saints Row reboot has been confirmed by Volition...Saints Row will take us to the completely new fictional city of Santo Ileso, inspired by the American Southwest...a CGI trailer showed off gritty desert roads, a Las Vegas-like district, and more...the story stars three main characters and your customizable protagonist as you build a criminal empire and take on three opposing factions inhabiting the city

coming to PC (and consoles) on February 25th 2022...

 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,444
The Saints Row reboot will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC

A Deep Silver spokesperson confirmed today that Saints Row will be a timed Epic Games Store exclusive...Deep Silver wouldn't clarify how long the exclusivity period will be, but if the arrangement is similar to Epic's deals for big games like Metro Exodus and Borderlands 3, Saints Row will probably be Steam-free for at least a year...

https://www.pcgamer.com/the-saints-row-reboot-will-be-exclusive-to-the-epic-games-store-on-pc/
 
P

polydiol

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 3, 2004
Messages
1,409
nothing but bullshots and a fake release date that wont be attainable. i also dont care for the direction of the franchise, prefer the childish lowbrow infantile humor of the prior games.
 
W

WarriorX

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 18, 2006
Messages
2,142
Loved Saints Row 2 and 3. 4 was decent. The trailer was meh to me. Would have preferred another sequel to continue the story of the boss. The 4th game could easily be retconned to allow for a 5th game.

Also that upvote to downvote ratio, yikes. At around 50% or less, seems other people aren't feeling it too.
 
CrimsonKnight13

CrimsonKnight13

Lord Stabington of [H]ard|Fortress
Joined
Jan 8, 2008
Messages
7,779
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,444
WarriorX said:
Loved Saints Row 2 and 3. 4 was decent. The trailer was meh to me. Would have preferred another sequel to continue the story of the boss. The 4th game could easily be retconned to allow for a 5th game.

Also that upvote to downvote ratio, yikes. At around 50% or less, seems other people aren't feeling it too.
Click to expand...

Saints Row devs 'not backing down' over reboot criticisms

The reboot was announced at Gamescom this week, waving goodbye to the former Third Street Saints in favour of a ragtag quartet of wannabe crime bosses...the trailer has a startling number of dislikes across various YouTube channels, often outweighing or closely matching the number of likes...the majority of outcry seems to be coming from the belief that the reboot doesn't retain the same 'feel' as older Saints Row games

glancing at the Twitter replies to the game's announcement and you'll be met with much of the same criticism...the Saints Row account decided to cheekily reply to one comment with a "haters gonna hate" GIF, before more seriously responding that the studio is "not backing down on this game" and the developers "get it, it's new and it's a shock reaction to a reboot like no other"...

https://www.pcgamer.com/saints-row-devs-not-backing-down-over-reboot-criticisms/
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
30,694
lol "gang members" looks like a high school GSA club.

1630080161120.png
 
S

Seyumi

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2011
Messages
328
FearTheCow said:
So from the trailer, white men bad, minorities good?
Click to expand...
Pretty much. Get woke go broke. That statement comes true pretty much 100% of the time (sports, Hollywood, television, gaming, etc.) so this should be no different. Not buying myself even though I've completed all previous games in the series. Looks like some modern woke/SJW interpretation of the Saints Row series. Another dead series for me.
 
Last edited:
S

Seyumi

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2011
Messages
328
CrimsonKnight13 said:
Or Watch_Dogs 2 "copypasta" with even more wokeness
Click to expand...
I thought Watch_Dogs2 was pretty woke as well, but it actually made fun of the wokeness in modern society and how ridiculous it is. The game was more of a dystopian nightmare of what our woke society is starting to become so it was actually more interesting to play it than not (even though I hate wokeness). I'll admit though, if they push the envelope even further on the next game then it's definitely another dead series to me as well.
 
CrimsonKnight13

CrimsonKnight13

Lord Stabington of [H]ard|Fortress
Joined
Jan 8, 2008
Messages
7,779
Seyumi said:
I thought Watch_Dogs2 was pretty woke as well, but it actually made fun of the wokeness in modern society as well (and how ridiculous it is). The game was more of a dystopian nightmare of what our woke society is starting to become so it was actually more interesting to play it than not (even though I hate wokeness). I'll admit though, if they push the envelope even further on the next game then it's definitely another dead series to me as well.
Click to expand...
WD2 seemed to make fun of itself a lot but also threw in a bit of wokeness on its own. I refuse to play Legion due to the massive changes & woke trash.

I think I'll just wind up replaying SR3R & SR4 again to spite them. I've also realized that I need to beat SR Gat Out of Hell.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top