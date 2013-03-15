Saints Row 4

Fuck yeah! SR3 was a lot of fun. I really hope they vary the missions a bit more, though, as the optional side missions to gain influence were really like the same half-dozen missions or so over and over at various difficulty levels.
 
I do have to say, though, that I didn't feel SR3 was a $50-60 title. I think I paid like $20-25 for it and that's about what I feel it was worth after playing through the entire game once.
 
It didn't look very interesting to me, so I never played it. After I get through my massive backlog I might give it a shot.
 
I bought SR3 at a Steam sale with all of the DLC for 20ish (maybe cheaper). Never finished the game, put 100+ hours into it, but I never finished it, I had a damned fun time playing that game. SR4 may be a day one purchase for me.
 
I'll probably pick this one up day 1 or pre-order it, but I'm going to keep an eye on it for a while. Something to note about that game: It was originally supposed to be a large expansion pack for SR3 that was spun off into a full game by THQ prior to them going belly up. I hope whatever DLC they do for this one doesn't completely suck like the ones for SR3 did.

Here is the full synopsis for the game: In the next open-world installment of Saints Row, Deep Silver Volition continues the story of the Third Street Saints by elevating their status to the highest level &#8211; the leaders of the free world. In Saints Row IV, the head honcho of the Saints has been elected to the Presidency of the United States. But the Saints are just getting started. Now the larger-than-life insanity of the Saints series gets a new twist with a catastrophic alien invasion, and the aliens have transported the Saints to a bizarro-Steelport simulation. Wield gargantuan superpowers and fight to free humanity from alien granddaddy Zinyak&#8217;s mental grasp. Escape the simulation that&#8217;s trapped the Saints crew, or die trying.

Saints Row IV lets players delve into an arsenal of alien weaponry and technology that will turn each Saint into an ultimate entity of destruction. Utilize out-of-this-world superpowers to fight all the way to the top. With intensified action and enhanced customization, players can use their newfound superpowers and leap over buildings, outrun the fastest sports cars, or send enemies flying with telekinesis in the greatest, most insane installment of Saints Row yet.
 
Sounds a bit like Prototype. Could be fun.
 
I just wish instead of wasting time on SR that they would reacquire the Freespace license and developed Freespace 3. :(
 
Hell will freeze over, thaw, go full spring, then freeze again before that shit ever happens.
 
This description alone is worth its weight in gold. I can already tell I'll have a blast with it. I've loved every Assassin's Creed (still haven't tried 3 yet though...) & Prototype release that I could get my hands on. SR3 gave me even more fuel to the fire & now SR4 will make it a true mixture of SR3 plus superhero powers.

SR4 & AC4... such is heaven. :D
 
Yea... the fact that it sounds like a Saints Row Prototype game, I'm sooooo ready for it.

I hope it doesn't turn out to be like Infamous though. I could not stand that game. I hear it compared to Prototype a lot, and I think it fails quite a bit in comparison.
 
Bah, Infamous & Infamous 2 were amazing. I want more games that give me control of a very awesome power wielder. :p
 
I dunno man. The control were horrible imo. After playing Prototype, which I felt was ridiculously more fluid, I just couldn't stand infamous.

Though....... it might not be too bad if on PC.
 
The Infamous games, and especially part 2, were FAR less repetitive than the Prototype games, though. Better storyline, too.

I had a good time playing the second Prototype game. I thought it had a few nice refinements on part 1 but I'm glad I didn't pay more than about $20 for it since it's basically the first game re-released with a few extra wrinkles and a different protagonist.

I agree with you on the more fluid controls for the Prototype games but outside of that I think the Infamous games are simply all around better games. My two cents.
 
As far as my experience with the games went...

Prototype 2 > 1
InFamous 2 > 1

I agree that InFamous had a better story than Prototype. Both equally thrilled me for the open world gameplay that I love so dearly. I just hope that SR4, AC4, & InFamous 3 all make better use of technology to give a deeper immersion level while telling a grand story.
 
The more I look at the teaser video the more I see ALOT of the same elements from SR3 including characters, cars, and alot of the enviroment being re-used. My excitement meter went down a notch after that.

That said I'm still hopeful.
 
Sweeet! Love me some Saints Row! Including all the AFK time waiting on my money to pile up :p I've got something like 400 hours on SR2 and 300 on SR3. So at least 100 hours of actual in-game time on each...

Yeah, I just hope they have more cars and more character customization options in the next one - didn't like how all the clothes were tied into pre-packaged outfits which cut down on total combinations. But mostly I just want more cars - as awesome as the cars were and as much fun as they were to customize in SR3, they really needed another few dozen models in the game to make it feel less confined and fake.

Surprised they're already working on the new title so soon after the release of SR3, but I am certainly ready to play it when it comes out!

Oh - just watched the video... yeah looks like the exact same engine and tons of re-used assets from SR3, like they should just be calling this an expansion not #4 in the series. Hopefully they don't just phone this one in. Really want to see a whole new set of cars and plenty of new environments etc to explore.
 
Holy crap the video Kinsaras linked, the console really showing it's age there.
 
I was reading about this game and a bunch of "random forum folk" said the game uses the same city as SR3 (which got boring quick imo), has no gang system, no day/night cycle, and focuses explicitly on "you're a super hero now".

Has anyone actually played it? I find it hard to believe this is a 9.5/10 title, though it looks like its getting universally good reviews on metacritic.
 
There's no day/night and no gangs? Why the fuck would they leave that out? :confused:
 
The gangs I can understand, the day/night cycle perhaps because it would require extra work? Or maybe cuz all the fancy superpowers wouldn't look as good during the day as they do at night?
 
GMG20-4B9NY-L4FEN

20% off at Greenmangaming using the above code. I use Paypal to purchase from them because my bank doesn't like me buying things overseas with my CC.
 
Nothing but glowing praise from best I can gather. Even seen a few "GOTY shortlist" mutterings.

Fans of the series like me will be VERY happy to be sure.
 
I kinda enjoyed SR3 -- it will never replace GTA (really looking for GTA5)

the whole superpowers thing is a bit of a turnoff to me -- I like over the top fun, but the aliens/superpowers thing just doens't make me feel like I'm running around a "real" city causing all sorts of mayhem.

Between BF4, and (hopefully) GTA5 this fall I'll be too busy for too much else.
 
TotalBiscuit "WTF is...?"

Basically, he points out how the game was originally going to be SR3 DLC and it shows. Also, how cars and "homies" are pointless now due to super powers...but the game is still fun.

Not a $50 purchase for me, but maybe $15 or less.
 
I really want to get it but I'll have to wait for it to go on sale as well.
 
Notice: Release time will be August 20th at 12:01AM EST.

*Twiddles thumbs*
 
