Saints Row 4

Blade-Runner
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 3,949
I do have to say, though, that I didn't feel SR3 was a $50-60 title. I think I paid like $20-25 for it and that's about what I feel it was worth after playing through the entire game once.
...Saints Row IV lets players delve into an arsenal of alien weaponry and technology that will turn each Saint into an ultimate entity of destruction. Utilize out-of-this-world superpowers to fight all the way to the top. With intensified action and enhanced customization, players can use their newfound superpowers and leap over buildings, outrun the fastest sports cars, or send enemies flying with telekinesis in the greatest, most insane installment of Saints Row yet.[/i]
I just wish instead of wasting time on SR that they would reacquire the Freespace license and developed Freespace 3.
Hell will freeze over, thaw, go full spring, then freeze again before that shit ever happens.
I'll probably pick this one up day 1 or pre-order it, but I'm going to keep an eye on it for a while. Something to note about that game: It was originally supposed to be a large expansion pack for SR3 that was spun off into a full game by THQ prior to them going belly up. I hope whatever DLC they do for this one doesn't completely suck like the ones for SR3 did.
Here is the full synopsis for the game: In the next open-world installment of Saints Row, Deep Silver Volition continues the story of the Third Street Saints by elevating their status to the highest level – the leaders of the free world. In Saints Row IV, the head honcho of the Saints has been elected to the Presidency of the United States. But the Saints are just getting started. Now the larger-than-life insanity of the Saints series gets a new twist with a catastrophic alien invasion, and the aliens have transported the Saints to a bizarro-Steelport simulation. Wield gargantuan superpowers and fight to free humanity from alien granddaddy Zinyak’s mental grasp. Escape the simulation that’s trapped the Saints crew, or die trying.
Yea... the fact that it sounds like a Saints Row Prototype game, I'm sooooo ready for it.
I hope it doesn't turn out to be like Infamous though. I could not stand that game. I hear it compared to Prototype a lot, and I think it fails quite a bit in comparison.
I dunno man. The control were horrible imo. After playing Prototype, which I felt was ridiculously more fluid, I just couldn't stand infamous.
Though....... it might not be too bad if on PC.
Holy crap the video Kinsaras linked, the console really showing it's age there.
I was reading about this game and a bunch of "random forum folk" said the game uses the same city as SR3 (which got boring quick imo), has no gang system, no day/night cycle, and focuses explicitly on "you're a super hero now".
Has anyone actually played it? I find it hard to believe this is a 9.5/10 title, though it looks like its getting universally good reviews on metacritic.
There's no day/night and no gangs? Why the fuck would they leave that out?
GMG20-4B9NY-L4FEN
20% off at Greenmangaming using the above code. I use Paypal to purchase from them because my bank doesn't like me buying things overseas with my CC.
Notice: Release time will be August 20th at 12:01AM EST.
*Twiddles thumbs*