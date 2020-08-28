Safe X570 Chipset temp concern

Ruddys
Hi.
Still ironing out my ryzen 3950x build.
But one question I can not find answer internet.
What are safe temps for x570 chipset ? Mine under full aida64 stress test reaches 75c in 30min around 63-63c while gaming and 55c while idle.
I have 9 120mm fan in case 7 intake and 2 exhaust + 240mm AIO on CPU. GPU is under NZXT bracket and 120mm AIO reaching 61c max.
System Spec
Ryzen 3950x
X570 Taichi
32gb 3733mhz cl16-17-17-17
RTX 2080
1000W PSU
I tried to replace thermal paste instead of thermal pad but there is not enough connection with heat-sink to spread the thermal paste
