Ryzen 5900X overclocking help

I bought a Ryzen setup for the first time since my Athlon X2 3800+.



It’s my first time building a rig with AMD so I am not very familiar with all the mumbo jumbo. Add to that it is also my first time using MSI motherboard after a very very long time. I do not understand the bios at all and half the time can’t find the stuff.



Can someone link me to Ryzen 5900X overclocking guides that use MSI bios. I understand ASUS very well but this is driving me nuts.



Things I have already tried.

PBO on

PBO override 200 MHz

DDR4 XMP 3600 and overclock to 3733

FCLK 1866 (1900 doesn’t let comp boot)



Now here is the funny part. When I set volts to auto I get decent CR20 MC and SC scores. About 8300-8500 multi depending on mood and about 610-620 SC. CPUZ bench is about 9600 MC and 660 SC. However, this runs the system at 83 C while playing COD BOCW (highest temp in any game). Most benches run at around 81 C. Other games run at about 75 C. Idle is about 45-50 C. Core boosts to 5.15 Gs.



I can lower the voltage to 1.225 which is what I did. But then all my benches go low. CR20 goes to MC 8100 and SC 580. CPUZ bench also drops. Games are unchanged or max 1 FPS drop here and there. Also core only boosts to 5.05 Gs. Temps however are golden hitting about 71 C gaming and mid to late 30 idle.



I also tried CO with -15 all core and it rebooted my PC keeping everything else on auto and PBO +200.



So what should I do next? I have seen CR20 scores as high as 8600 for this chip and SC at 650+ but never seen this myself. What am I doing wrong?



Also can someone post a link to explanation of different parts of bios? Btw my ram is running default XMP and not tuned. Also default volts.



Anything else I should know?