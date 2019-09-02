Ryzen 3950X Build Help

erek
I'm going to do a new build around the 3950X on the X570 Platform. What motherboards do you recommend? So far i'm looking at the ASUS X570 Crosshair VIII Hero.
I also need RAM recommendations.
So far i've already got the following components:
RTX 2080 Ti FE
Inland 1TB NVMe M.2 (Phison E12 Controller)
Samsung 950 Pro 512GB NVMe M.2
Corsair AX1200 PSU
Corsair H115i RGB AIO Water Cooler (Hope it's compatible ?)
