Ryzen 3950X Build Help

Aluminum said: I have a 4x8 3600C15-15-15 set on my recent X570 build and it literally booted with XMP the first time to install windows. You couldn't dream of that happening on Zen1.

I haven't gotten around to tweaking that system yet but going to try dropping to 3600C14 and manual subtimings.



PS Many "3600" 2x16 kits are probably not b-die. I would pass. Click to expand...

Very true in regards to memory speeds when comparing Zen 2 to Zen 1/1.5 I'll add to that, the added compatibility also makes B Die quite a bit less critical. I'm on Hynix 3600 sticks running them at 3733 C18 @ 1.35v. B-Die might get you C17 and perhaps C16 if you push them up somewhere around 1.4-1.5v. I wanted B-Die but they were too hard to find in 2x16 and the ones I did find were from 3rd party sellers marking them way up so I settled for what I could find that had decent timings at a price that didn't rival my 3900x. Ultimately the difference between the two isn't something you'll appreciate outside an Aida64 latency test. Now if you get a golden chip that can push the Fabric clock way up and remain stable, then there may gain some benefit out side of a latency test, but my chip needed a bit of an SoC bump just to get to 1866 and nearly all need more voltage to get to 1900, if they can get there at all.