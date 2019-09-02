Ryzen 3950X Build Help

I'm going to do a new build around the 3950X on the X570 Platform. What motherboards do you recommend? So far i'm looking at the ASUS X570 Crosshair VIII Hero.

I also need RAM recommendations.


So far i've already got the following components:

RTX 2080 Ti FE

Inland 1TB NVMe M.2 (Phison E12 Controller)

Samsung 950 Pro 512GB NVMe M.2

Corsair AX1200 PSU

Corsair H115i RGB AIO Water Cooler (Hope it's compatible ?)
 
In roughly ascending order of B-die bin quality but also accounting for ~3600 being a great speed to optimize timings and keep 1:1 ratio on Zen2:
3200C14-14-14 8GB
3600C16-16-16 8GB
3200C14-14-14 16GB
3600C15-15-15 8GB

Non B-die will have inferior timings (this is an objective fact despite people wanting other ram IC to be "as good", they are not) but will be cheaper. You don't seem to be doing a budget build though ;)
 
Aluminum said:
In roughly ascending order of B-die bin quality but also accounting for ~3600 being a great speed to optimize timings and keep 1:1 ratio on Zen2:
3200C14-14-14 8GB
3600C16-16-16 8GB
3200C14-14-14 16GB
3600C15-15-15 8GB

Non B-die will have inferior timings (this is an objective fact despite people wanting other ram IC to be "as good", they are not) but will be cheaper. You don't seem to be doing a budget build though ;)
Think I can maintain those timings with a 32GB configuration of sorts?

TechPowerUp picked up my thread also,

https://www.techpowerup.com/forums/threads/ryzen-3950x-build-help.258856/

---


relative-performance-games-1920-1080.png

( reference: https://www.techpowerup.com/review/amd-zen-2-memory-performance-scaling-benchmark/4.html )
 
For RAM, I'd go with a G.Skill 3600 2x16GB kit with the lowest CAS rating that's not a complete rip-off.

(me, I went ddr4 3200 c16 but whatever, I'm running an R5 3600)

Looks like an awesome system man!
 
erek said:
E-die mentioned here on reddit r/Amd

How does micron E-die fare for memory overclocking?
they're actually called micron revision E, not E-die, only samsung uses that for their modules. either way the micron's are good, i currently have 2x8 sport lt 3200C16 at 3600C17, i could probably go higher but meh can't be bothered to mess with the sub timings to do it. for the price i'd probably stick to 3600, any higher then that and you're cost to performance gain goes out the window. the 4x8/4x16 do really well because they put less stress on the IMC due to the looser sub timings compared to samsung B-die so you'll see in the QVL on some boards where they're hitting much higher clock speeds. it'll be interesting to see how micron rev. E and samsung B-die effect zen 2 threadripper and/or the impact of higher frequency vs timing due to the architecture and how write speeds are effected by how many chiplets there are.
 
erek said:
Think I can maintain those timings with a 32GB configuration of sorts?
The sizes I listed are for single dimms, those are almost always sold in pairs.

Considering the 2nd best mainstream b-die binning is a 2x16GB 3200C14-14-14 kit, definite yes. Those are the stock XMP settings too, you can almost always improve to some degree with manual tuning. Zen2 finally has a good IMC where the ram can be the limiting factor instead. On Zen1 it was almost always the CPU being the limit if your ram was anything good.

I have a 4x8 3600C15-15-15 set on my recent X570 build and it literally booted with XMP the first time to install windows. You couldn't dream of that happening on Zen1.
I haven't gotten around to tweaking that system yet but going to try dropping to 3600C14 and manual subtimings.

PS Many "3600" 2x16 kits are probably not b-die. I would pass.
 
Aluminum said:
I have a 4x8 3600C15-15-15 set on my recent X570 build and it literally booted with XMP the first time to install windows. You couldn't dream of that happening on Zen1.
I haven't gotten around to tweaking that system yet but going to try dropping to 3600C14 and manual subtimings.

PS Many "3600" 2x16 kits are probably not b-die. I would pass.
Very true in regards to memory speeds when comparing Zen 2 to Zen 1/1.5 I'll add to that, the added compatibility also makes B Die quite a bit less critical. I'm on Hynix 3600 sticks running them at 3733 C18 @ 1.35v. B-Die might get you C17 and perhaps C16 if you push them up somewhere around 1.4-1.5v. I wanted B-Die but they were too hard to find in 2x16 and the ones I did find were from 3rd party sellers marking them way up so I settled for what I could find that had decent timings at a price that didn't rival my 3900x. Ultimately the difference between the two isn't something you'll appreciate outside an Aida64 latency test. Now if you get a golden chip that can push the Fabric clock way up and remain stable, then there may gain some benefit out side of a latency test, but my chip needed a bit of an SoC bump just to get to 1866 and nearly all need more voltage to get to 1900, if they can get there at all.
 
The ASUS CH VIII Hero is a fine board.
I just bought one to use with a new 3700X.
I'm coming over from Intel. My last 4 builds have all been Intel CPUs on some kind of Maximus Hero board.
The Hero has always been a very stable board with good overclocking capabilities and most everything you want on a solid, fast gaming setup.

For my AMD build I bought 8GB x 4 sticks of 3600 C18 Corsair Vengence.
I'm not all that concerned about overclocking the memory and those sticks were on the QVL so that's what I bought.
Hey, I'm upgrading from DDR3 1800 so Im just fine with that.
 
also Budget 570 board VRMs might not be up to the task of handling the 3950X because some are already struggling with the 3900X



 
The channel is well supplied with B-die.

If you can't find any, you aren't looking, or perhaps live in Timbuktu. Amazon, Newegg and even a freaking retail outlet (Microcenter) keep restocking some good bins often enough.
 
Aluminum said:
PS Many "3600" 2x16 kits are probably not b-die. I would pass.
I don't think that's necessarily true anymore. The Hynix CJR is a poor man's alternative as they usually are 50-60% of the price and hit 90-95% of the performance. I would say 3600 Cas 16 isn't outside the realm of possibility.
 
Well, 3900X is nearly a paper launch. What do you expect from AMD regarding 3950X ? 3900X is already super-difficult to find with confidential distribution.
I would rather bet on a 3900 (non X).
 
Jandor said:
Well, 3900X is nearly a paper launch. What do you expect from AMD regarding 3950X ? 3900X is already super-difficult to find with confidential distribution.
I would rather bet on a 3900 (non X).
Considering how many people are complaining about boost clocks on their 3900x, I don't think it's a paper launch.
 
I'd think so. The 1002 AGESA seemed to have correct boost. I assume they are going to get back to it with the other fixes implemented in the 1003 AGESA.
 
Jandor said:
Well, 3900X is nearly a paper launch. What do you expect from AMD regarding 3950X ? 3900X is already super-difficult to find with confidential distribution.
I would rather bet on a 3900 (non X).
I have had mine for 3 weeks. Bought it at Best Buy.

As for Boost Clocks, well mine runs at 4.25Ghz all day long. It boosts to 4.475 on several cores and runs at 4.1 at 100% all cores. I am sure the next BIOS update will help.
 
Jamie Marsala said:
I have had mine for 3 weeks. Bought it at Best Buy.

As for Boost Clocks, well mine runs at 4.25Ghz all day long. It boosts to 4.475 on several cores and runs at 4.1 at 100% all cores. I am sure the next BIOS update will help.
all-core 4.25?
 
erek said:
all-core 4.25?
All core with no OC it says 4.25 and will just pop up and down from there, idle is 4.25. When I run Prime95 it runs all core from 3.8 to 4.15 as the bench is running. With some cores boosting to 4.475 at times according to HW Monitor. I have set it to OC at 4.3 all cores and tried 4.4 but it did not boot and I really did not tweak anything to get it to, left all the stuff on Auto because I was playing around. But right now typing this it is at 4.274 on all 12 cores.
 
erek said:
Think AMD will truly resolve the issue as they said they would?
Click to expand...
I don’t think the majority of 3900x users will hit the advertised boost clocks reliably. I think AMD stretched the reality of what the chips are capable of in anything but exceptional conditions. All these companies manipulate and sensationalize to an extent and this is where AMD did it. Intel is pretty much guaranteed to hit the boost clocks up until you hit the thermal throttle temps. nVidia with their GPUs will often go well beyond their advertised boost up until a certain temp.

That said, the boost behavior is really the only aspect that leaves me a little disappointed with my 3900x, overall I am very pleased with this setup.
 
To the OP, I'd personally go with: the Gigabyte x570 Aorus Master.
But that may also be because I prefer its feature set. But it isn't a slouch in terms of raw speed or overclocking either.
 
Take the $ saved from ram and apply it to cooling.

I'm not going to do it.

If it's 100f ambient, my CPU and GPU will sit in the low 50c. Usually they're in the low 40's. Both CPUs are at the higher range of all core clocks. Gpu sits at the edge of where most 1080tis live.

I need a case change + cooling to see what an additional 100mhz on CPU, and 200mhz on GPU.
 
somebrains said:
Take the $ saved from ram and apply it to cooling.

I'm not going to do it.

If it's 100f ambient, my CPU and GPU will sit in the low 50c. Usually they're in the low 40's. Both CPUs are at the higher range of all core clocks. Gpu sits at the edge of where most 1080tis live.

I need a case change + cooling to see what an additional 100mhz on CPU, and 200mhz on GPU.
i've got a Corsair RGB AIO cooler 280mm

https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categories/Products/Liquid-Cooling/Dual-Radiator-Liquid-Coolers/Hydro-Series™-RGB-Platinum/p/CW-9060038-WW

 
I have an h115i.
3950x we will have to wait to see where the cold plates work best for 16 core ccd.

I think a couple you tubers already noted closers like uh12 did a better job than dh15 based on coverage.
 
NKD said:
Actually AMD has said the sweet spot slide was not correct. Optimal is 3600 with 1800 1:1 IF ratio. With 3733 you have to manually set to 1866 fclk but that is not the sweet spot.
Hmm

think Ryzen 3950X would change anything? 2000 1:1 IF for any reason?
 
erek said:
Hmm

think Ryzen 3950X would change anything? 2000 1:1 IF for any reason?
I don't think so. The slide had an error should have been 3600 for 1:1 but most chips do run 3733 in 1:1 just fine. 1900 is where things are hit and miss. I can run 1900 but I have a hard shutdown at times and during boot it will boot-shutdow and then boot normally.

But honestly there is not much difference between 3600-3733. Setting if 1:1 may hurt boost clocks from what I have read as well.
 
NKD said:
I don't think so. The slide had an error should have been 3600 for 1:1 but most chips do run 3733 in 1:1 just fine. 1900 is where things are hit and miss. I can run 1900 but I have a hard shutdown at times and during boot it will boot-shutdow and then boot normally.

But honestly there is not much difference between 3600-3733. Setting if 1:1 may hurt boost clocks from what I have read as well.
Could 1:1 IF @ 3600 be achieved at stock or does with required tweaking voltages and frequencies a bit?
 
erek said:
Could 1:1 IF @ 3600 be achieved at stock or does with required tweaking voltages and frequencies a bit?
All stock. if your memory is 3600 the IF clock is automatically set to 1800. Above that is where you have to manually set if higher to do 1:1. IF you have xmp memory rated up to 3600 it should be plug and play. In my case I am overclocking my 3200 14-14-14-34 xmp kit to 3600 16-15-15-32 and sub-timing tweaks through ryzen calculator. But I can leave IF clock on auto and it runs at 1800.
 
NKD said:
All stock. if your memory is 3600 the IF clock is automatically set to 1800. Above that is where you have to manually set if higher to do 1:1. IF you have xmp memory rated up to 3600 it should be plug and play. In my case I am overclocking my 3200 14-14-14-34 xmp kit to 3600 16-15-15-32 and sub-timing tweaks through ryzen calculator. But I can leave IF clock on auto and it runs at 1800.
Awesome... do you think $150 is worth the difference between 16-16-16-36 and 16-19-19-39?


i ended up pulling the trigger on https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232861 (it had dropped from 279 USD (last week) to now 194 USD today)
 
