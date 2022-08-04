rx580 acting wonky

Bought a used RX580. It seems to work, windows is up and running. Can't seem to get any drivers I install to work. I installed the regular adrenaline drivers then I did the auto detect and it installed enterprise drivers. 3DMark says no compatible benchmarks found. The AMD software won't load either. I used to have an R9 Fury X in this thing that worked fine. Also had a GTX970 and it worked fine. Did I get scammed on Ebay? Is this some reflashed card or something? Shows up as an AMD Radeon RX 580 2048SP in GPU-Z. Should I do that AMD driver removal program and try to reinstall? First time using it.

Also, when I try to run the AMD software I get a warning that the version of AMD softwareL Adrenaline edition you have launched is not compatible with with your currently installed graphics driver. Please check your system for other versions of AMD software...

I did the AMD driver removal tool. What is going on??