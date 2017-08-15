RX Vega Owners Thread

Archaea said:



A friend sent me this vid yesterday. At least we can purchase these cards with our eyes wide open at this point. Two key takeaways from the video. Rise of the Tomb Raider felt smoother on Vega than 1080ti - even running 20fps less.



And the overclock profile uses nearly 100 watts more for a measly 2% more FPS. He said AMD shouldn't even have created a setting like that.



Unbelievable to me. And disappointing to be sure. Sentiments coming from a tremendous Fury X crossfire fan who had a stellar experience with the crossfire tech. I'm still looking for a limited edition, watercooled version to purchase. I purchased a limited edition XFX black Vega, but I'm not opening it in hopes of a watercooled card.

Hopefully I manage to get the plain jane Vega64 today if stock is true at the store near me today. I put a pre-order for the liquid the other day and doesn't look like it will be filled anytime soon. So I will cancel it and just get an EK wb if I manage to scoop one today. I am a little salty with the pricing where I live enough that I seriously thought about going green with a 1080ti and a gsync monitor. However, owning a freesync ultrawide monitor already I'm in with the red eco system. To replace with a Gsync ultrawide is probably more cost prohibitive.I took a chance on pair of R9 290 cards when they first came out even though everyone bitched about how power and heat where through the roof and kept telling me I should have bought a 780ti instead. I just used waterblocks to ease that pain and for almost 4 years they have served me well especially when I was able to flash them to a 290X easily. I certainly hope Vega can repeat at least 3 of those years. I'm not waiting on Navi, but it doesn't mean I will be intrigued about it. And for fuck sakes AMD, keep it quiet this time. No more fucking hype train shit.I think the worst product I bought on launch day was the HD5970. You think no xfire support with Vega at the moment is bad. Try to imagine to purchase an expensive dual GPU card where day one you couldn't use xfire at all. I think there was a beta driver that allowed only a select few games that could work with it. Beyond that you were screwed for a month or two.I just become an owner of a card that should have been out a year ago!!!Still happy as I don't have to xfire anymore if I was lucky it was supportedHey Cyberreality. Did you get a coupon for the free games or did they give you a link to redeem at all? My store told me to just register online but I can't find anything.