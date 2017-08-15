RX Vega Owners Thread

cybereality
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Mar 22, 2008
- Messages
- 5,299
So, I just got my 2 RX Vega 64 cards. Going to hook them up now and see how things look.
Any other new RX Vega owners in here? Please post your experience and photos of your rig.
ADMIN NOTICE: DO NOT POST IN THIS THREAD UNLESS YOU ARE A VEGA OWNER.
Any other new RX Vega owners in here? Please post your experience and photos of your rig.
ADMIN NOTICE: DO NOT POST IN THIS THREAD UNLESS YOU ARE A VEGA OWNER.
Last edited by a moderator: