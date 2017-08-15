RX Vega Owners Thread

cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
5,299
So, I just got my 2 RX Vega 64 cards. Going to hook them up now and see how things look.

VegaBox.jpg


Any other new RX Vega owners in here? Please post your experience and photos of your rig.

ADMIN NOTICE: DO NOT POST IN THIS THREAD UNLESS YOU ARE A VEGA OWNER.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
M

Maddness

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 24, 2014
Messages
1,231
I rang my local supplier in New Zealand, Computer Lounge and they told me that we are only getting the black Vega64. Not getting the watercooled version, which is the only one I'm interested in. Can't be bothered with doing a custom loop, as i upgrade my system to often.
 
cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
5,299
Got one connected. Seems decent so far, but with a single card still maybe shy of running in 4K solid in new games.

DOOM Vulkan runs great, 60 - 70 FPS Ultra settings 4K. This is really nice.

GTA V getting around 50FPS mostly maxed at 4K. It's playable, but I'd probably have to bump down settings to hit 60 FPS.

Far Cry Primal 4K High settings, getting around 45 - 50 FPS. Almost playable.

Rise of the Tomb Raider 4K High. Not great around 40 FPS.

Resident Evil 7 4K Very High. Around 45 FPS, almost playable.

Borderlands maxed at 4K getting 60 FPS solid (V-Sync).

Batman Arkham City 4K maxed 60 FPS solid (V-Sync).

Dishonored 4K maxed 75 - 80 FPS.

If you are at 1440P or less, a single Vega would probably be enough. It's not quite there for 4K (unless you are OK with lesser settings or older games).

I think with the second card running I will be set. I know the driver's not supposed to support Crossfire, but I'll plug it in anyhow and see what happens.
 
N

noko

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
4,982
Does the box say Premium VR experience on it? :)

I hope the Vega Nano will be close to the above, with 4K FreeSync that would be good enough for me on that machine.

Also, where is the card porn? Need to see them nude draped all over your rig. :D
 
cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
5,299
noko said:
Does the box say Premium VR experience on it? :)
Click to expand...
Yeah, it says something about VR Ready. May hook up my spare Rift and test some games, but I imagine it will be fine since even with the RX 480 it was doing alright.
 
cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
5,299
Factum said:
You will consume more power for no added performance, simple as that.
Click to expand...
Now, multi-GPU can be spotty at times, but saying there is no performance to gain is simply not true. Many games can take advantage of more than 1 card and get good performance.
 
N

noko

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
4,982
Very cool!

What is RTG official stance on CrossFire with Vega? I don't recall anything dealing with it so far. I hope they support it. DX 12 should be able to. How about trying Tomb Raider in DX 12? It should support the two cards with multiGPU.
 
cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
5,299
That's a good point. I just tried ROTR again in DX12, but the second GPU isn't doing anything (same performance).

AMD did say Crossfire would work (they've shown demos of DOOM and Prey w/ Crossfire Vega) but it looks like the current driver has it disabled.
 
O

ontariotl

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 2, 2008
Messages
242
Congrats on being able to grab two of them. For me I wanted to get the watercooled version but looks like the store near me has the regular black version in stock. I'm gonna try them as soon as the doors open in hopes that no one else caught on that they are in stock, but knowing my luck. I'll probably cancel my liquid order and just get an EK wb when they become available.

So how is the fan noise? I know Kyle said it was fine to him. Nowhere near 290x levels. So for someone that has the retail version in hand, how is it for you?

I just wish there were more ultrawide benchmarks out there for 1440p
 
Factum

Factum

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 24, 2014
Messages
2,071
cybereality said:
Now, multi-GPU can be spotty at times, but saying there is no performance to gain is simply not true. Many games can take advantage of more than 1 card and get good performance.
Click to expand...
With out working multi-GPU drivers...you consume more power for NO added performance....would you like me to repeat?
 
J

JustReason

razor1 is my Lover
Joined
Oct 31, 2015
Messages
2,485
Factum said:
With out working multi-GPU drivers...you consume more power for NO added performance....would you like me to repeat?
Click to expand...
What we would like is likely against forum rules. I am sure he understands the 71W that card will use idle increases total power used.

As a point from here forward this is an OWNERS thread. If any of you wish to give snarky, negative remarks then there is the Rumors thread and [H] own Vega review chock full of em, so take them there.
 
J

JustReason

razor1 is my Lover
Joined
Oct 31, 2015
Messages
2,485
I will add my name to the owners thread. I am expecting delivery today of the watercooled version. Getting the Samsung 21:9 monitor tomorrow or maybe Friday. Adding all this to my spanking brand new Ryzen 1800X and Asrock Taichi board. I give the Taichi board HIGH marks for being easy for setup and the FlareX memory for hitting 3200Mhz with no issues.
 
Dayaks

Dayaks

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 22, 2012
Messages
7,776
ontariotl said:
Congrats on being able to grab two of them. For me I wanted to get the watercooled version but looks like the store near me has the regular black version in stock. I'm gonna try them as soon as the doors open in hopes that no one else caught on that they are in stock, but knowing my luck. I'll probably cancel my liquid order and just get an EK wb when they become available.

So how is the fan noise? I know Kyle said it was fine to him. Nowhere near 290x levels. So for someone that has the retail version in hand, how is it for you?

I just wish there were more ultrawide benchmarks out there for 1440p
Click to expand...
Find 4k and multiply it by 8/5.
 
A

Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
10,034
cybereality said:
Got the second card in the rig.

View attachment 33525

Sadly, as expected, no Crossfire support in AMD settings. Hopefully they will update soon.
Click to expand...
Unbelievable to me. And disappointing to be sure. Sentiments coming from a tremendous Fury X crossfire fan who had a stellar experience with the crossfire tech. I'm still looking for a limited edition, watercooled version to purchase. I purchased a limited edition XFX black Vega, but I'm not opening it in hopes of a watercooled card.

A friend sent me this vid yesterday. At least we can purchase these cards with our eyes wide open at this point. Four key takeaways from the video.

Rise of the Tomb Raider felt smoother on Vega than 1080ti - even running 20fps less???

Second - The reviewer has used freesync for the last year + and he said he tested both models on a non adaptive sync monitor -- he continued that his experience with Freesync on a RX480 and RX580 over the last year has been better than the 1080TI or Vega on the same games with a non adaptive sync monitor. He said between the two cards he'd take freesync with vega over a 1080TI and a non adaptive sync monitor - easy choice. I feel the same way.

Third - And the overclock profile uses nearly 100 watts more for a measly 2% more FPS. He said AMD shouldn't even have created a setting like that.

Fourth - DX12 games ran better than their DX11 version on Vega, while DX11 games ran better than the DX12 counterpart on 1080TI. Which is what we saw with 980TI vs. Fury X continued. Overall he thinks the 1080TI is about 27% faster than watercooled vega.

 
Last edited:
ManofGod

ManofGod

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 4, 2007
Messages
11,816
How is the performance compared to a single R9 Fury Non X that cannot unlock? Thanks.
 
N

noko

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
4,982
Archaea said:
Unbelievable to me. And disappointing to be sure. Sentiments coming from a tremendous Fury X crossfire fan who had a stellar experience with the crossfire tech. I'm still looking for a limited edition, watercooled version to purchase. I purchased a limited edition XFX black Vega, but I'm not opening it in hopes of a watercooled card.

A friend sent me this vid yesterday. At least we can purchase these cards with our eyes wide open at this point. Two key takeaways from the video. Rise of the Tomb Raider felt smoother on Vega than 1080ti - even running 20fps less.

And the overclock profile uses nearly 100 watts more for a measly 2% more FPS. He said AMD shouldn't even have created a setting like that.

Click to expand...
That was a good but limited review - Looks like a 600w power supply will be enough for Rx Vega Liquid cool in power saver and balance mode -> What surprised me was the little performance gain in Turbo mode but yet the hefty power increase. Kinda sad but does give me some hope for Vega Nano performance with reasonable power draw. I would have like to see 4K results in balance and turbo mode to see if performance is better with a more gpu limiting resolution. Liquid cool is a possibility for me with a redesign of custom workstation.
 
C

CSI_PC

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 3, 2016
Messages
2,200
noko said:
That was a good but limited review - Looks like a 600w power supply will be enough for Rx Vega Liquid cool in power saver and balance mode -> What surprised me was the little performance gain in Turbo mode but yet the hefty power increase. Kinda sad but does give me some hope for Vega Nano performance with reasonable power draw. I would have like to see 4K results in balance and turbo mode to see if performance is better with a more gpu limiting resolution. Liquid cool is a possibility for me with a redesign of custom workstation.
Click to expand...
Some reviews were also hinting that the Vega 'nano' is also binned, which would be another plus point in its favour if true (they might just be speculating based upon performance envelope analysis).
Cheers
 
A

Algrim

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 1, 2016
Messages
1,688
CSI_PC said:
Some reviews were also hinting that the Vega 'nano' is also binned, which would be another plus point in its favour if true (they might just be speculating based upon performance envelope analysis).
Cheers
Click to expand...
Not a Vega-owner, so sorry for comment in advance, but the Fury Nano was also binned (which is why the discounted Nano was the most interesting of the Furys, IMO) which leads credence to the theory that the Vega Nanos will also be/are also binned.
 
O

ontariotl

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 2, 2008
Messages
242
Archaea said:
Unbelievable to me. And disappointing to be sure. Sentiments coming from a tremendous Fury X crossfire fan who had a stellar experience with the crossfire tech. I'm still looking for a limited edition, watercooled version to purchase. I purchased a limited edition XFX black Vega, but I'm not opening it in hopes of a watercooled card.

A friend sent me this vid yesterday. At least we can purchase these cards with our eyes wide open at this point. Two key takeaways from the video. Rise of the Tomb Raider felt smoother on Vega than 1080ti - even running 20fps less.

And the overclock profile uses nearly 100 watts more for a measly 2% more FPS. He said AMD shouldn't even have created a setting like that.

Click to expand...

Hopefully I manage to get the plain jane Vega64 today if stock is true at the store near me today. I put a pre-order for the liquid the other day and doesn't look like it will be filled anytime soon. So I will cancel it and just get an EK wb if I manage to scoop one today. I am a little salty with the pricing where I live enough that I seriously thought about going green with a 1080ti and a gsync monitor. However, owning a freesync ultrawide monitor already I'm in with the red eco system. To replace with a Gsync ultrawide is probably more cost prohibitive.

I took a chance on pair of R9 290 cards when they first came out even though everyone bitched about how power and heat where through the roof and kept telling me I should have bought a 780ti instead. I just used waterblocks to ease that pain and for almost 4 years they have served me well especially when I was able to flash them to a 290X easily. I certainly hope Vega can repeat at least 3 of those years. I'm not waiting on Navi, but it doesn't mean I will be intrigued about it. And for fuck sakes AMD, keep it quiet this time. No more fucking hype train shit.

I think the worst product I bought on launch day was the HD5970. You think no xfire support with Vega at the moment is bad. Try to imagine to purchase an expensive dual GPU card where day one you couldn't use xfire at all. I think there was a beta driver that allowed only a select few games that could work with it. Beyond that you were screwed for a month or two.

UPDATE:


I just become an owner of a card that should have been out a year ago!!!
Still happy as I don't have to xfire anymore if I was lucky it was supported :)


Hey Cyberreality. Did you get a coupon for the free games or did they give you a link to redeem at all? My store told me to just register online but I can't find anything.
 
Last edited:
Dan

Dan

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 23, 2012
Messages
7,647
need to sell my 1080, But i bet I wont be able to get my hands on a Vega =[...
 
M

Magic Hate Ball

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 28, 2016
Messages
366
I put in a pre-order at NCIX Canada for the water cooled Vega.

Just going to sit and twiddle my thumbs waiting for it to process and ship.

Not going to waste my life refreshing pages since I didn't luck out on launch.
 
O

ontariotl

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 2, 2008
Messages
242
Magic Hate Ball said:
I put in a pre-order at NCIX Canada for the water cooled Vega.

Just going to sit and twiddle my thumbs waiting for it to process and ship.

Not going to waste my life refreshing pages since I didn't luck out on launch.
Click to expand...
Yeah I placed a pre-order there as well for the liquid when the webpages stated they had an ETA of the 15th to come in stock. Time come and gone and Greg from NCIX stated no physical stock on hand yet. I just couldn't wait any longer if I could possibly get my grubby hands on one from a store near my house. Sure it's not liquid, but at least I have the option of an aftermarket block that will probably cool it better.

Oh, I got a response from the store I got the card at for the promo code. That will be coming to me shortly via email.
 
J

JustReason

razor1 is my Lover
Joined
Oct 31, 2015
Messages
2,485
Magic Hate Ball said:
I put in a pre-order at NCIX Canada for the water cooled Vega.

Just going to sit and twiddle my thumbs waiting for it to process and ship.

Not going to waste my life refreshing pages since I didn't luck out on launch.
Click to expand...
Got mine from newegg. My webpage-Fu sucks, I basically got lucky, they weren't listed in individual cards but from front page in PACKS. Happy I found it but a stressful day before I found it.
 
J

JustReason

razor1 is my Lover
Joined
Oct 31, 2015
Messages
2,485
Magic Hate Ball said:
I'm more than a little jelly. I just want to get off my RX470 blower model and put it back in my HTPC where it belongs.
Click to expand...
might not be getting the Vega if I could have gotten a 470/480/570/580@ MSRP or if they were in fact available when I was looking for the wife. My 290 is great but it is hers now and I took her 370 POS so she could enjoy freesync and better frame rates in WoW.
 
S

SixFootDuo

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 5, 2004
Messages
5,601
Dan said:
need to sell my 1080, But i bet I wont be able to get my hands on a Vega =[...
Click to expand...

Just out of curiosity .... why would you sell your 1080? Nothing wrong if you're a diehard AMD fan or maybe you have an AMD branded PC? They do sell AMD cases, memory, SSD's .. you could have a Ryzen. That all makes sense.

If not, you're not gaining any performance and it's going to cost you more electricity. I would do additional research before you go through all of that. Good luck on whatever you decide.
 
M

Magic Hate Ball

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 28, 2016
Messages
366
SixFootDuo said:
Just out of curiosity .... why would you sell your 1080? Nothing wrong if you're a diehard AMD fan or maybe you have an AMD branded PC? They do sell AMD cases, memory, SSD's .. you could have a Ryzen. That all makes sense.

If not, you're not gaining any performance and it's going to cost you more electricity. I would do additional research before you go through all of that. Good luck on whatever you decide.
Click to expand...
Depends if he's staring at a Freesync screen wishing it would have functional variable refresh rate functioning....
 
Dan

Dan

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 23, 2012
Messages
7,647
SixFootDuo said:
Just out of curiosity .... why would you sell your 1080? Nothing wrong if you're a diehard AMD fan or maybe you have an AMD branded PC? They do sell AMD cases, memory, SSD's .. you could have a Ryzen. That all makes sense.

If not, you're not gaining any performance and it's going to cost you more electricity. I would do additional research before you go through all of that. Good luck on whatever you decide.
Click to expand...
I dont have brand preference. I do have a ryzen 1700 because it out performanced my 3570k and for what I do professionally, Its better then the 7700k. I do use it for gaming though as well. I want to sell my 1080 because of freesync. I own a 75hz 34" 21:9 monitor and I had a 390 and freesync was very noticable when I first got it. I sold my 390 due to mining prices and sat without a GPU for awhile and jumped on a 1080 when i got a steal of a deal. Everyone including reviewers are saying how awesome freesync is is awesome and worth it. Its been awhile since I've had it infront of me but im willing to take a small loss in certain games for the smoothness. Also I think everyone agrees to a certain level that AMD does have a "fine wine" standpoint where we might see a bit more power down the road. Im willing to cough up the 599 if I can grab a silver one.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top