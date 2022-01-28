RX 470 OC No voltage on the card and zero ohm on vcore

Dec 23, 2021
Hi

I have a Sapphire RX 470 4GB OC which is behaving quite strangely. No voltage is present on the card except 12V 3.3V and 5V.
Another strange thing is that the vcore has 0.3 Ohms to ground. And I tried to apply power here but nothing got hot and I don't want to disassemble the whole card.

Any ideas?
 
