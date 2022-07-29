Rumor: Google Stadia May Be Getting Shut Down

DukenukemX
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jan 30, 2005
- Messages
- 6,220
So it seems cloud gaming is not the future. Who would have known?
"Google Stadia hasn't been as successful as the Internet super-giant wanted it to be. While the game streaming service did end up getting its foot in the door for a little while, it hasn't been making waves since its release, and many have theorized that Google would end up scuttling the service entirely in the relatively near future."
https://twitter.com/killedbygoogle/...//gamerant.com/rumor-google-stadia-shut-down/
https://gamerant.com/rumor-google-stadia-shut-down/
