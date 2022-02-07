Google sidelining Stadia

https://kotaku.com/google-stadia-streaming-failing-shutdown-report-stream-1848487185/amp
They’re not killing it, but they are moving the focus away from gaming.
It will be forced in everyone eventually. It gives publishers completely control and will pretty much end piracy. The latency will be good enough for the majority of people.I don't think cloud gaming will ever be for anything but casual games.
The latency issue just kills it.
Your input lag winds up being whatever it normally is for local games plus two times your network latency, once for the mouse/keyboard input to travel to the server, and once for the image to travel back to you.
And then there's the cat fight over licensing that will inevitably restrict availability of titles...
Yea, when i see kids discussing which grease to put on keyboards to improve key response and speed, i cant imagine a group wanting this type of product. I see the allure of potential high end gaming on only needing a terminal to play on, but i just do see a whole lot in that group. Those who can't afford a gaming pc i don't think are going to want to pay the monthly fees for such setups as an alternative.I don't think cloud gaming will ever be for anything but casual games.
I see it eventually coming for MMO or other multiplayer MMO like games. Game installs basically a sandboxed RDP client at that stage, input lag can be compensated for with various adaptive algorithms and frame timing.It will be forced in everyone eventually. It gives publishers completely control and will pretty much end piracy. The latency will be good enough for the majority of people.
I wouldn't say never, just "not now." Latency can improve, and access to titles depends on the service. Remember, even streaming music services seemed doomed to fail in 2003, when iTunes and other download stores became all the rage. They were right at the time — many services only had small catalogs, and internet access just wasn't up to the job then. But flash forward a couple of decades and streaming is the dominant form of music consumption thanks to full catalogs and near-ubiquitous broadband.I don't think cloud gaming will ever be for anything but casual games.
