Google sidelining Stadia

vegeta535 said: It will be forced in everyone eventually. It gives publishers completely control and will pretty much end piracy. The latency will be good enough for the majority of people.

I see it eventually coming for MMO or other multiplayer MMO like games. Game installs basically a sandboxed RDP client at that stage, input lag can be compensated for with various adaptive algorithms and frame timing.Done right input lag would be indistinguishable from server lag, throw in some direct VPN tech to minimize impact from external service providers and bam, for any MMO’esque title you’ve got a decent little setup. Take it a step further and utilize those TPM2 modules and run the client in a self contained authenticated VM and you have a system that is going to be hard as hell to bot or generally hack.