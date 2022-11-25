RTX3070TI vs 6900XT

S

SvenBent

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
3,315
i have not really followed the hardware field in quite some years so need abit of help here

im looking to dump around 600 bucks on a graphics card and was looking at amazon
It appears the offers from both sides are going to be 3070ti vs radeon 6900xt.
im pretty much brand agnotics. im just looking for what gives me the overal best performance for my money

I ussual plays
FPS (single player)
RPG
Turnbased stragy/4x games
Real time strategy

I dont play
Sports games
Racing games

from som quick googling it looks liek the 6900xt is the overwall winnder can someone confirm or deny this ?
 
L

LigTasm

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 29, 2011
Messages
5,470
I've owned both and still use the 3070ti right now. The 6900XT is significantly faster. 3070ti used for $350 is an ok deal but at $600 hell no. The only time you could make a case is if you really wanted RT or some special Nvidia features.
 
S

SvenBent

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
3,315
I think i hit a sweet spot of the budget beeing around 600
the 3070ti is cheaper. the 6900xt was on 28% off and went doen to be slightly more expensive. so it just looks like getting that 6900xt is the way to go.

Hopefully a huge upgrade for my gtx 970 despited beeing on ryzen 1700+
 
A

Andrew_Carr

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 26, 2005
Messages
2,668
I'd go for a 6900xt. I think nvidia only makes sense currently at the very high end (4090). People have been selling 6900xt's here for ~$500-550 and you could probably even get a 6950xt from someone who's upgrading soon. You can get a 3080ti at a similar price if you need nvidia features. The only advantage to me for nvidia cards last gen was raytracing, and the only games I saw where that was a worthwhile advancement were... minecraft and quake 2 (I think DLSS/FSR look bad and so that advantage is pointless to me). The 6900xt is very good at rasterization, especially if you're gaming at 1440 or lower.

Wait, you're going to cram this into a ryzen 1700 build? Just buy a ryzen 5700x or something and then throw in a 6700xt or a 3070 (maybe a better card depending on what you get the CPU/motherboard for)
See here for some recent pricing: https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-amd-ryzen-5000-cpus-motherboards-memory-6900xt-and-3080-ti.2023066/
 
