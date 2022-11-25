RTX3070TI vs 6900XT

i have not really followed the hardware field in quite some years so need abit of help here
im looking to dump around 600 bucks on a graphics card and was looking at amazon
It appears the offers from both sides are going to be 3070ti vs radeon 6900xt.
im pretty much brand agnotics. im just looking for what gives me the overal best performance for my money
I ussual plays
FPS (single player)
RPG
Turnbased stragy/4x games
Real time strategy
I dont play
Sports games
Racing games
from som quick googling it looks liek the 6900xt is the overwall winnder can someone confirm or deny this ?
