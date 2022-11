RTX3070TI vs 6900XT

I'd go for a 6900xt. I think nvidia only makes sense currently at the very high end (4090). People have been selling 6900xt's here for ~$500-550 and you could probably even get a 6950xt from someone who's upgrading soon. You can get a 3080ti at a similar price if you need nvidia features. The only advantage to me for nvidia cards last gen was raytracing, and the only games I saw where that was a worthwhile advancement were... minecraft and quake 2 (I think DLSS/FSR look bad and so that advantage is pointless to me). The 6900xt is very good at rasterization, especially if you're gaming at 1440 or lower.Wait, you're going to cram this into a ryzen 1700 build? Just buy a ryzen 5700x or something and then throw in a 6700xt or a 3070 (maybe a better card depending on what you get the CPU/motherboard for)See here for some recent pricing: https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-amd-ryzen-5000-cpus-motherboards-memory-6900xt-and-3080-ti.2023066/