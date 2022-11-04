FS: AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs, Motherboards, Memory, 6900XT and 3080 TI

B

blaitarch

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 17, 2002
Messages
1,141
Alright I went all in on Ryzen 7000 and am getting rid of my 5000 series stuff, plus some graphics cards, all prices are shipped.

CPUs
5950x (2 available) - $300 each
5600x - $125
3200G - $75

Motherboards
ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII Dark Hero - $300
ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII Impact - $250
ASUS ROG STRIX X570-I Gaming - $175

Memory
Crucial Ballistix 2x8GB DDR4-3200 - $35
Crucial Ballistix Max 2x8GB DDR4-4400 (2 available) - $50 each
Corsair Dominator Platinum 2x16GB DDR4-3600 - $90

Graphics Cards (never mined, single owner)
Gigabyte RX 6900XT Gaming OC - $550
Gigabyte RTX 3080 TI Gaming OC - $650

Photos: https://photos.app.goo.gl/bKREUMcYUQHb6Ezc9

Heatware under blaitarch
 
