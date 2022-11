FS: AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs, Motherboards, Memory, 6900XT and 3080 TI

Alright I went all in on Ryzen 7000 and am getting rid of my 5000 series stuff, plus some graphics cards, all prices are shipped.CPUs5950x (2 available) - $300 each5600x - $1253200G - $75MotherboardsASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII Dark Hero - $300ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII Impact - $250ASUS ROG STRIX X570-I Gaming - $175MemoryCrucial Ballistix 2x8GB DDR4-3200 - $35Crucial Ballistix Max 2x8GB DDR4-4400 (2 available) - $50 eachCorsair Dominator Platinum 2x16GB DDR4-3600 - $90Graphics Cards (never mined, single owner)Gigabyte RX 6900XT Gaming OC - $550Gigabyte RTX 3080 TI Gaming OC - $650Photos: https://photos.app.goo.gl/bKREUMcYUQHb6Ezc9 Heatware under blaitarch