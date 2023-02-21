RTX is a joke

erek
RTX is just a gimmick, long live rasterization or Real Ray/Path Tracing

"In the review-in-progress, I noted that Atomic Heart looks good and performs extremely well. It is possible that Mundfish decided to pull ray tracing out of the final build because the performance would have suffered for most PC users (those without access to the RTX 40 GPUs, for instance), but this contradicts earlier statements where we were told that ray tracing performance was already good years ago. The reviewer guide provided by NVIDIA also mentions an 'RT Ultra' preset that doesn't exist in the build I checked out, again pointing to a recent decision to remove the ray traced features from the game.

At any rate, there's no doubt communication about its availability at launch should have been clearer and its timing more appropriate than it has been from both Mundfish and NVIDIA. It's also the first time something like this happened, as far as memory goes; hopefully, it doesn't become a trend."



Atomic Heart Ditches Ray Tracing on PC at the Very Last Minute

 
polonyc2

Fully [H]
how is it a gimmick?...there are a lot of RT games available...yes it's annoying that they heavily marketed Atomic Heart around RT and didn't deliver it at launch but it's almost the norm nowadays- Doom Eternal RT support came 10+ months after the game launched, Elden Ring is coming on 1 year and still no RT which they promised would be coming post-release and most recently A Plague Tale: Requiem launched with no RT support even though it was also heavily promoted prior to release (an RT patch arrived 3 months later)

which is why you should never pre-order games...wait until at least Day 2 before buying after reading reviews...no pre-order bonuses are worth it
 
Westwood
I know its probably the worst example to use, but in World of Warcraft it almost looks better without it. I turn it on, and I can't really tell what has changed. I can see something altering, but I almost prefer it off.

Its weird.
 
Zarathustra[H]
polonyc2 said:
how is it a gimmick?
It's a little bit of a scam of you ask me.

Developers don't need RT to make visually stunning games. A well designed raster game can look every bit as good as the best RT title.

But RT has become a marketing need due to the hype. As we learned in this story, people will complain when they don't get RT, even if it isn't necessary to make a game look good. Sometimes (especially in the RTX 2000 days) there was also pressure and/or coercion from Nvidia.

There is also an argument to be made that it might be easier to develop levels etc. with RT than it is to create light maps etc. like you have to in raster. Even so, we are talking something that helps Nvidia or the dev, not something that benefits the user.

(This is also more of a future state, as in today's games you can't just make them 100% RT, so you are still going to need light maps, etc.)

Once the developers use RT the in the game - however - GPU requirements go through the roof and Nvidia profits, as kids feel they NEED an RTX GPU to get the most out of their games.

So yeah, it's a bit of Nvidia RDF utilized in full swing to sell kids thousand dollar GPU 's.
 
Last edited:
polonyc2

polonyc2
Zarathustra[H] said:
It's a little bit of a scam of you ask me.

Developers don't need RT to make visually stunning games. A well designed raster game can look every bit as good as the best RT title
I agree that games can look great without RT...but RT can push visuals to another level...take a look at Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition, Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2
 
Brackle
Personally I would rather play a game with higher framerate without RT enabled. Not saying its bad, but its too much of a hit still and usually implemented poorly.
 
Gawd
Yeah, it depends on the game, but I love the feature overall. CP2077 looks amazing, Portal RT (real path RT) looks amazing, even BF2042 with RTAO looks way better than without it (IMO anyway), Control was another amazing RT game... and those are just the ones I can think of off the top of my head I have played.

I don't think it should be removed from games because "many people will suffer using it". Screw them, turn it off then, some of us are graphics whores and buy the best to see the best! It's not very Personal Computer of them to simply remove a feature because many can't use it, it is more console of them.
 
LukeTbk

2[H]4U
Join Plague Tales in the list of games with a lot of RTX Nvidia marketing without it at launch.
 
Armenius
polonyc2 said:
how is it a gimmick?...there are a lot of RT games available...yes it's annoying that they heavily marketed Atomic Heart around RT and didn't deliver it at launch but it's almost the norm nowadays- Doom Eternal RT support came 10+ months after the game launched, Elden Ring is coming on 1 year and still no RT which they promised would be coming post-release and most recently A Plague Tale: Requiem launched with no RT support even though it was also heavily promoted prior to release (an RT patch arrived 3 months later)

which is why you should never pre-order games...wait until at least Day 2 before buying after reading reviews...no pre-order bonuses are worth it
Look at the source. WCCF Tech thrives on clickbait.
 
Zarathustra[H]
polonyc2 said:
I agree that games can look great without RT...but RT can push visuals to another level...take a look at Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition, Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2
I have played all of those.

I played Cyberpunk back when I had a 6900xt (which turned RT modes into a 20fps slide show) I played Metro Exodus on my old Pascal Titan, but I am playing through Dying light now.

I now have a 4090, and I have gone back and played the titles with and without RT, and honestly, the differences are marginal as all hell. I wouldn't even tell RT is on unless I compared them side by side.

To me - for instance - Cyberpunk just looked slightly less dark with RT enabled. The reflections and lighting didn't really appear very different outside of that.

And that marginal improvement came at a HUGE performance hit.

And I'd even argue that you could accomplish that small improvement in visuals using raster graphics as well, but they just don't, because they want to give you a reason to turn RT on.

It's more like raster modes are being gimped to make RT look better, than anything else, and even then the difference is minor.
 
polonyc2

polonyc2
Zarathustra[H] said:
And that marginal improvement came at a HUGE performance hit.

And I'd even argue that you could accomplish that small improvement in visuals using raster graphics as well, but they just don't, because they want to give you a reason to turn RT on.

It's more like raster modes are being gimped to make RT look better, than anything else, and even then the difference is minor.
every new graphics technology lowers performance- tessellation, AA etc...but as GPU's get more powerful and developers implement them better than everyone benefits...are we not supposed to make advancements in graphics?...should we keep using older technology?...plus RT is like most other graphics settings- it can be disabled
 
Sycraft

Sycraft
Joined
Nov 9, 2006
Messages
5,272
polonyc2 said:
I agree that games can look great without RT...but RT can push visuals to another level...take a look at Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition, Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2
Also it makes things easier to look good and time matters. While it is easy to just say "Oh they should just spend more time making the game look good," what you are REALLY saying is they need to spend more MONEY making it look good and we are already getting pretty damn expensive. If technology can save artist and dev time, then it something that could be quite useful. Good examples are lighting, shadows, and reflections. These are things that require separate work with rasterization, if you want to have ti and have it look good. They don't inherently exist. With RT they do. Put an object and a light in a scene, the light will cast shadows. If the material is reflective, there will be reflections. It just happens as part of the algorithm and looks right. Makes it much easier for designers.

There's a reason why Hollywood uses various RT algorithms to render movies, even non-realistic ones like Wall-E, and not rasterization and it isn't because they love spending lots of time and money on render farms.

Also as you say it can really elevate a good game. Control looks good with just rasterization but it looks great with RT. Same with RE: Village. There are effects that we just don't have a good way of doing with rasterization. Really good reflections for example. Both of those have reflections, shiny and diffuse, in the rasterization only mode and they are good, but they just don't look as good or as real as the RT reflections.

As for the title: it is extremely silly clickbait. nVidia's RTX does legit speed up raytracing a lot. The RT cores help with the setup and deciding where to cast the rays, the tensor cores help with the denoising and upscaling. It is legit new hardware that helps make ray tracing faster and easier to do in realtime.
 
NightReaver

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 20, 2017
Messages
2,158
It's a cool tech and will be the future in some form, but still belive it's overhyped and still isn't "good" overall. The 7900xtx launch convinced me that all previous RT was in fact overhyped because suddenly last gen RT performance on last gen games was considered "crap" because AMD was doing it.
 
sk3tch

sk3tch
Joined
Sep 5, 2008
Messages
2,564
NightReaver said:
It's a cool tech and will be the future in some form, but still belive it's overhyped and still isn't "good" overall. The 7900xtx launch convinced me that all previous RT was in fact overhyped because suddenly last gen RT performance on last gen games was considered "crap" because AMD was doing it.
Well, to be fair, any old cards are crap if you're an uber enthusiast. :)

I think RTX is awesome, especially with Fortnite. It's bonkers.
 
Brackle
sk3tch said:
Well, to be fair, any old cards are crap if you're an uber enthusiast. :)

I think RTX is awesome, especially with Fortnite. It's bonkers.
Serious fortnight players would not even use RTX as they would want higher framerate. So thats a pretty bad example.
 
NightReaver

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 20, 2017
Messages
2,158
Should probably separate saying "ray tracing" and "RTX" when it comes to talking about what is the future now that I think about it.
 
S

sk3tch

sk3tch
Joined
Sep 5, 2008
Messages
2,564
Brackle said:
Serious fortnight players would not even use RTX as they would want higher framerate. So thats a pretty bad example.
Click to expand...
Eh. I am old. I just throw tons of CPU and GPU at it and I can still push my 165Hz monitor. It's a beautiful game and definitely a showcase for UE.
 
chameleoneel

chameleoneel
Joined
Aug 15, 2005
Messages
6,496
sk3tch said:
Well, to be fair, any old cards are crap if you're an uber enthusiast. :)

I think RTX is awesome, especially with Fortnite. It's bonkers.
I think the most bonkers thing about Fortnite's visuals are not actually that they look great. But.....there's a "software" mode, where it runs everything on the shading/compute portion of the GPU. Rather than the Ray Tracing portion. Looks as good as anything and it runs equally well on Nvidia and AMD.
 
NightReaver

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 20, 2017
Messages
2,158
chameleoneel said:
I think the most bonkers thing about Fortnite's visuals are not actually that they look great. But.....there's a "software" mode, where it runs everything on the shading/compute portion of the GPU. Rather than the Ray Tracing portion. Looks as good as anything and it runs equally well on Nvidia and AMD.
That's pretty neat. I'm always in favor of hardware agnoistic solutions.
 
Sycraft

Sycraft
Joined
Nov 9, 2006
Messages
5,272
sk3tch said:
Eh. I am old. I just throw tons of CPU and GPU at it and I can still push my 165Hz monitor. It's a beautiful game and definitely a showcase for UE.
Also, not everyone is super competitive, even in competitive games. I know that the hardcore stance is that everyone should care about max FPS, minimum lag, no graphics, etc. However, in reality people play how they like and not everyone cares about being the best. For a lot of people, it probably doesn't matter either. You can go nuts optimizing your setup only to discover it is your own reaction time that is the big issue and you still aren't ranking up.
 
sk3tch

sk3tch
Joined
Sep 5, 2008
Messages
2,564
chameleoneel said:
I think the most bonkers thing about Fortnite's visuals are not actually that they look great. But.....there's a "software" mode, where it runs everything on the shading/compute portion of the GPU. Rather than the Ray Tracing portion. Looks as good as anything and it runs equally well on Nvidia and AMD.
I'd love to see more on this!
 
chameleoneel

chameleoneel
Joined
Aug 15, 2005
Messages
6,496
NightReaver said:
That's pretty neat. I'm always in favor of hardware agnoistic solutions.
sk3tch said:
I'd love to see more on this!
Time stampted for recent benchmarks


Here's a comparison. For the "software" mode, all of the lighting and Global illumination, looks exactly the same. The thing you lose, compared to the "hardware" Ray Tracing mode, are the character reflections. However, Ray Traced reflections are usually one of the "cheaper" RT effects. So theoretically, you could do reflections on the 'hardware' and everything else "sofware", and still have good performance, even on AMD.

 
Zarathustra[H]
polonyc2 said:
every new graphics technology lowers performance- tessellation, AA etc...but as GPU's get more powerful and developers implement them better than everyone benefits...are we not supposed to make advancements in graphics?...should we keep using older technology?...plus RT is like most other graphics settings- it can be disabled
I'm all for advancement, but as I've said previously, thus far RT hasn't really done much in the way of advancement.

You have to practically go side by side pixel-peeping to notice the difference in most cases. Is that worth a 60-80% performance hit?

And In most cases I'm not sure RT would even be needed in order to achieve the small differences we are seeing. It could be done without RT at a lower performance hit, so they actually wind up just gimping the raster version to make the RT version look better.

And that's exactly the problem with turning it off. Sure you can, but then you are not getting the very best raster can deliver. You are getting the raster version that was gimped to make the RT version look better.

I got frustrated with this, and it was one of the reasons I bought a 4090. Not because I feel that the industry really needs RT, but because RT is being forced on me and unless I want a gimped experience, I need hardware that allows me to enable it.

As a kid I'd play games for hours on my old 286 which I only got in 1991, the year the 486 launched.

These days, I have way to little downtime to enjoy games, so when I do get the time, I don't want to deal with gimped nonsense.
 
polonyc2

polonyc2
Zarathustra[H] said:
I'm all for advancement, but as I've said previously, thus far RT hasn't really done much in the way of advancement.

You have to practically go side by side pixel-peeping to notice the difference in most cases. Is that worth a 60-80% performance hit?

And In most cases I'm not sure RT would even be needed in order to achieve the small differences we are seeing. It could be done without RT at a lower performance hit, so they actually wind up just gimping the raster version to make the RT version look better
DLSS and FSR were created specifically to lower that performance hit...RT is still in its early stages...in a few years we won't even need DLSS

as far as visual differences...I do notice...reflections in particular look much better with RT...global illumination as well completely changes the light rendering...yes you can say that you need to look at side-by-side comparisons to notice but you can say the same thing with a lot of advanced graphics settings
 
Wat

Wat
Joined
Jun 23, 2019
Messages
465
They need to use ray tracing (and other new technologies) to enhance gameplay instead of just enhancing visuals.

If you gain an advantage, say, like if you could better tell that an enemy was around a corner because of a realistic shadow or reflection from a puddle, then it would be worth it.
 
S

SmokeRngs

SmokeRngs
Joined
Aug 9, 2001
Messages
17,918
Zarathustra[H] said:
You have to practically go side by side pixel-peeping to notice the difference in most cases. Is that worth a 60-80% performance hit?
This has been my experience as well and I haven't even enabled RT effects since I got a card which is capable of some RT. I've looked at the reviews and the pictures and even some videos including side by side comparisons and I either can't tell a difference or the difference is so small that I couldn't care less. In some cases I'd even say the RT effects look worse.

I have yet to see any instance where RT is some sort of must have. I'm sure it will be useful eventually but we have yet to get near that point and I think when we do people are going to find the visual difference is little to nothing. The advantage of using it will be on the developer side, not the consumer side.
 
