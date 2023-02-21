RTX is a joke

polonyc2 said: I agree that games can look great without RT...but RT can push visuals to another level...take a look at Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition, Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2 Click to expand...

Also it makes things easier to look good and time matters. While it is easy to just say "Oh they should just spend more time making the game look good," what you are REALLY saying is they need to spend more MONEY making it look good and we are already getting pretty damn expensive. If technology can save artist and dev time, then it something that could be quite useful. Good examples are lighting, shadows, and reflections. These are things that require separate work with rasterization, if you want to have ti and have it look good. They don't inherently exist. With RT they do. Put an object and a light in a scene, the light will cast shadows. If the material is reflective, there will be reflections. It just happens as part of the algorithm and looks right. Makes it much easier for designers.There's a reason why Hollywood uses various RT algorithms to render movies, even non-realistic ones like Wall-E, and not rasterization and it isn't because they love spending lots of time and money on render farms.Also as you say it can really elevate a good game. Control looks good with just rasterization but it looks great with RT. Same with RE: Village. There are effects that we just don't have a good way of doing with rasterization. Really good reflections for example. Both of those have reflections, shiny and diffuse, in the rasterization only mode and they are good, but they just don't look as good or as real as the RT reflections.As for the title: it is extremely silly clickbait. nVidia's RTX does legit speed up raytracing a lot. The RT cores help with the setup and deciding where to cast the rays, the tensor cores help with the denoising and upscaling. It is legit new hardware that helps make ray tracing faster and easier to do in realtime.