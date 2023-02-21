RTX is a joke

erek
RTX is just a gimmick, long live rasterization or Real Ray/Path Tracing
"In the review-in-progress, I noted that Atomic Heart looks good and performs extremely well. It is possible that Mundfish decided to pull ray tracing out of the final build because the performance would have suffered for most PC users (those without access to the RTX 40 GPUs, for instance), but this contradicts earlier statements where we were told that ray tracing performance was already good years ago. The reviewer guide provided by NVIDIA also mentions an 'RT Ultra' preset that doesn't exist in the build I checked out, again pointing to a recent decision to remove the ray traced features from the game.
At any rate, there's no doubt communication about its availability at launch should have been clearer and its timing more appropriate than it has been from both Mundfish and NVIDIA. It's also the first time something like this happened, as far as memory goes; hopefully, it doesn't become a trend."
Atomic Heart Ditches Ray Tracing on PC at the Very Last Minute
