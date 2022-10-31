RTX 2080 enough for 3440 x 1440?

Hey guys. I'm considering bying an ultrawide monitor for my setup. The one I've set my sights on has a resolution of 3440 x 1440. I'm a bit worried if the card will be enough for that resolution. I currently play on a 2560 x 1440 display and it works well for me so far as I have a long backlog of older games and indie games I play (several boomer shooters).



Also: would it be suboptimal to play on 2560 x 1440 on the ultrawide? Would scaling/input lag and the likes be a problem? I'm thinking since it's an OLED, the edges will be turned off anyway if I switch to 16:9, so I'm thinking that will always be an option on the ultrawide.