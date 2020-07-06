Rockstar Games Project Leaked

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Wonder if it'll be any good whatever it is? GTA Online is pretty awesome at the moment, gonna be hard to top that!
""Having finished the critically well-received L.A. Noire: The V.R. Case Files we are now gearing up for a new project, a AAA open-world title in VR for Rockstar," reads the aforementioned LinkedIn post. "2020 marks our 7th year of working exclusively for Rockstar in Sydney and we are excited to taking on this groundbreaking project."
At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this leak, and it's unlikely it will. The notoriously silent company never comments on leaks, reports, rumors, or any information of the unofficial variety."
https://comicbook.com/gaming/news/rockstar-games-gta-6-bully-2-la-noire-red-dead-redemption-vr/
