Risen, anyone else interested?

I didnt see a related thread on this game nor has there been much (if any) discussion/hype/advertising, yet its due to release this Friday. I plan to pick this one up after work on Friday but hope I dont get suckered into another Gothic III release (full of bugs and instability).

For anyone that hadnt heard about this one, its an action RPG created by Piranha Bytes, the same folks that did the Gothic series, and published by Deep Silver (not that it matters all that much). From the game-play videos Ive seen, Risen may as well be Gothic 4 based its combat system and graphics engine. I havent followed any of the background stories on the games website ,since I want to dive into the game with little/no expectation, but the new world looks like it will be interesting to explore.

http://risen.deepsilver.com/blog/pages/en/news/news.php

Im one of those folks who genuinely enjoyed Gothic 3 (despite the bugs and combat system) so Im looking forward to this hopefully Im not just setting myself up to be disappointed .:eek:
 
I'm on the sidelines about this one. So far I haven't seen anything that has distinguished itself from the rest of the pack. I'm gonna wait until reviews start popping up and after I have seen a few gameplay vids before I make any rash decisions :p

Could very well be interested if it is a solid RPG. I kinda have the feeling it's going to be mediocre at best.
 
Yes, I will be getting this. The early word is good and more Gothic is always nice. I know Risen isn't technally a Gothic game but lets be honest its going to be Gothic in all but name. By the way Gothic 3 has become a great game now with the Community Patch.
 
I was interested in it until I saw the first benchmarks. No FSAA is unforgivable. GTX 260 is slaughtered and even the 5870 struggles with the game @ 1920 and it doesn't look much better than Gothic 3. I think I'll pass this one over for a GPU generation or two when the game is in the bargin bin.
 
I'll wait to check it out... I'm a big Gothic fan, but I'm not totally sold on this game yet.
 
Yes, Ill be checking this one out, Loved Gothic 3 , this reminds me of it. I think it uses the same engine too.
 
Ankle said:
I was interested in it until I saw the first benchmarks. No FSAA is unforgivable. GTX 260 is slaughtered and even the 5870 struggles with the game @ 1920 and it doesn't look much better than Gothic 3. I think I'll pass this one over for a GPU generation or two when the game is in the bargin bin.
Well, I hope the game scales fairly well in SLI. Otherwise I won't be having much luck at 2560x1600. :(
 
Artificiary said:
From the game-play videos I&#8217;ve seen, Risen may as well be Gothic 4 based its combat system and graphics engine.
I&#8217;m one of those folks who genuinely enjoyed Gothic 3 (despite the bugs and combat system) so I&#8217;m looking forward to this&#8230; hopefully I&#8217;m not just setting myself up to be disappointed .:eek:
Hopefully the combat system isn't the same!

I'll look in to it but I'll probably still be more excited for Dragon Age.
 
http://www.rpgwatch.com/forums/showthread.php?t=8255

Piranha Bytes' RPG Risen, this time for their new publisher Deep Silver, will be released in most countries on PC and XBox 360 later this week. Only the XBox version in NA has been delayed to Q1/10. Naturally, reviews are popping up everywhere. The following articles are in German, with one notable exception.

* Let's start with the print mags. GameStar uploaded a site-seeing tour split into 4 videos. Their review, not online yet, rewards Risen with 87%. "Risen is no unofficial Gothic 4. Risen is the return of Gothic 2. [&#8230;] The best Gothic so far [&#8230;]"
* PC Games says something similar: "[&#8230;] the title is exactly what Gothic fans expect." - 86%
* 360Live gives the console version an 8.3/10. Their 2nd opinion 7.8/10. They praise the captivating gameplay but criticise the outdated graphics and the small font size.
* According to GamePro Risen deserves 80%. "A fine RPG with lots of details, but also with a few quirks blurring the fun."
* GamesAktuell thinks "Risen has become a very good RPG [&#8230;], only suffering from minor weaknesses." - 9/10
* And now online press. DemoNews offers positive first impressions without a rating.
* Gameswelt likes Risen. "At the end of the day Risen does a lot [of things] right and few wrong." They like the usual Gothic formula and criticise a thin story, a couple of logic holes and minor technical glitches like sporadic clipping errors, incorrect camera position and frame rate drops in the city.
* Xboxdynasty gets the credit for the first roasting of the XBox 360 conversion. They say the game has some interesting points, but the visuals doen't reach current gen niveau, which impacts the fun. "[The] graphics clearly kill the atmosphere and the mood of the game."
* And finally an English article. World of Risen published a translation of their detailed Risen review. Clever as they are, the fan site left out the rating part. The piece is relatively spoiler-free and very informative. Especially the page about the technical stuff.
So far most reviewers are giving it around 8/10 and it seems if you loved the Gothic games (especially the 2nd one, which was my fav) then you'll enjoy the game a lot.
 
I never got to play Gothic 2, only 1 and 3.

This one might be worth checking out afterall :)
 
PoweredBySoy said:
You're all falling into the trap. Beware.
judging by word on the russian pc/xbox leak you are in for a dissapointment, basically the same JoWood flare redone by only slightly more capable devs.

admiral-ackbar.jpg
 
JoWood never made a Gothic game. Pirahna bytes made the first 3 (and not the 3rd expansion/finising up).

From all the info I find it seems to be the opposite of what you say, most people say if you like Gothic and want an rpg in the same vain as that then you'll most likely enjoy it.
 
right they did the publishing, even if they're not dev they still play major role in the final product. this is not from experience anyway I'm just relaying early reviews from unbiased people who have played the game.
 
Link? Just curious where you read these reviews. JooWood isn't connected to this game at all. It's just PB with Deep silver publishing it.
 
Stiler said:
Link? Just curious where you read these reviews. JooWood isn't connected to this game at all. It's just PB with Deep silver publishing it.
yes I'm aware that pb changed publishers, my comment was in response to stiler about the previous gothic games.

I got my info from the above translated int'l releases, and p2p.
 
I never finished Gothic III. I spent so much time in the north killing orcs just so I could forge pure ore weapons. Just to find out that there no recipes for pure ore weapons available to buy. (Just randomly found in chests.) That left a sour taste in my mouth... From what I DID play though, I enjoyed very much. I will definitely check out Risen, though. I like PB's flavor of RPGs.
 
Very interested, just picked it up today. Plays just like Gothic.
System requirements aren't all that bad. I saw that review and talk of how it brings systems to their knees...

So sinec not much time, and I wanted as much time as possible to walk around in it a bit I went with default settings as it started up, no tweaking, mixture of high and medium settings. Only cranked res to a moderate 1680x1050 instead of 1920 to insure smoothness, and it was, ran silky smooth.

I'd prefer 1920, but my system (see sig) is a bit long in the tooth. When I get back from work this evening and can explore more, I'll see if it can handle the increases resolution.

Gotta decide to have Jan lead me to his camp or to the harbor town =( ack! which one! =/ guess I'll be playing this one multiple times, LOL, if they do factions like they did in Gothic 2.
 
I am enjoying it so far. If you liked gothic 1/2 you will like this. Like in other gothic games combat starts out very unforgiving, you will die. Graphics are not the best but once you get into the game you don't really care anymore. The voice acting is surprisingly good.
 
I'm really interested in this game, played Goth 1, part of 2 and 3 didn't run well on my machine at the time so I never got far. I've been loving the witcher and other games PC RPG's and hoping this one is good. trying to decide if I should pre-order it now on steam to get the 10% off
 
Screenshots from very early in the game. My initial impression is good - no bugs, combat ok and emphasis on exploration.

Performance-wise I am getting a steady 25-30 fps at 2560x1600 with all settings at max. Feels very smooth.





 
DennisK4 said:
Screenshots from very early in the game. My initial impression is good - no bugs, combat ok and emphasis on exploration.

Performance-wise I am getting a steady 25-30 fps at 2560x1600 with all settings at max. Feels very smooth.
Thanks for the screens Dennis. What are your specs?
 
Played a little more.

Its an action rpg with focus on quests and exploring. For those not familiar with the Gothic series, I would say it resembles Oblivion/Fallout 3, but without the level scaling and a with lot of emphasis on choices and consequences.

The graphics are pretty good. The voice acting is also pretty nice I think. You character becomes defined by the faction you join. It is an openworld game but it dosen't feel sprawling - a lot of thought and care seems to have gone into every location you explore.

To those who asked, my specs:
CPU: Q9550 2.83 GHz
GPU: 4870x2
 
Where have you guys been able to pick this up already? Best Buy, EB, Walmart? :confused: Me wants tonight!!
 
Just played the Demo for the first time abot 15 miutes ago, it is no longer on my computer. It felt alot like Age of Conanfrom the start and just went downhill from there.
 
Demo's on Fileplanet now.

Gonna try it out and see how it runs.

Then maybe buy it on Steam if I do.

It'll end up being a weekly "Deal of the Day" thing. Gothic 3 tarnished their rep hardcore.
 
