Risen, anyone else interested?

Artificiary
Gawd
- Joined
- May 27, 2007
- Messages
- 613
I didnt see a related thread on this game nor has there been much (if any) discussion/hype/advertising, yet its due to release this Friday. I plan to pick this one up after work on Friday but hope I dont get suckered into another Gothic III release (full of bugs and instability).
For anyone that hadnt heard about this one, its an action RPG created by Piranha Bytes, the same folks that did the Gothic series, and published by Deep Silver (not that it matters all that much). From the game-play videos Ive seen, Risen may as well be Gothic 4 based its combat system and graphics engine. I havent followed any of the background stories on the games website ,since I want to dive into the game with little/no expectation, but the new world looks like it will be interesting to explore.
http://risen.deepsilver.com/blog/pages/en/news/news.php
Im one of those folks who genuinely enjoyed Gothic 3 (despite the bugs and combat system) so Im looking forward to this hopefully Im not just setting myself up to be disappointed .
For anyone that hadnt heard about this one, its an action RPG created by Piranha Bytes, the same folks that did the Gothic series, and published by Deep Silver (not that it matters all that much). From the game-play videos Ive seen, Risen may as well be Gothic 4 based its combat system and graphics engine. I havent followed any of the background stories on the games website ,since I want to dive into the game with little/no expectation, but the new world looks like it will be interesting to explore.
http://risen.deepsilver.com/blog/pages/en/news/news.php
Im one of those folks who genuinely enjoyed Gothic 3 (despite the bugs and combat system) so Im looking forward to this hopefully Im not just setting myself up to be disappointed .