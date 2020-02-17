Rift CV1 3rd Sensor Issues

Hey guys. I was on the road pretty much all of 2019 for work and had little to no to time to play with my Rift CV1. In the flurry of software updates (and one hardware update) that I managed to do in my time home, something about my 3-sensor setup broke.



Once every three to seven seconds, my viewpoint in game will twitch. It'll roll 10-15° to my right for a split second then snap back. It's been annoying me in Blade & Sorcery for a bit but I just assumed it was Early Access problems. Picked up Stormlands the other day and the behavior is there too - joined by a message that my headset has moved out of the tracked area. I started paying more attention and realized it's happening in Oculus Home as well.



Did a little reading and unplugged my third (rear) sensor. The issue stopped completely.



However, not sure where to proceed from here. I tried redoing the sensor tracking bit, it didn't help. My three-sensor setup didn't do this last year. Any tips on where to start troubleshooting?