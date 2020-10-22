Retail stand alone water cooling setups?

ochadd
I could put a cooling setup in my home network closed just 2 feet away from my home computer. It has a dedicated AC vent. Punch a couple holes in the wall and route the water pipes out to the computer. Maybe move the whole computer into the closet. The idea is the amount of cooling I could have is practically unlimited. I have a Corsair H110i dual 140mm cooler on a 7700k under my desk and it's too loud. My next build will likely be 12+ cores needing cooling and dreading the noise it's going to take. Is there anything at retail like this? Something like a stand alone tower with 8-12 140mm fans and a few gallon coolant reservoir?