Retail stand alone water cooling setups?

I could put a cooling setup in my home network closed just 2 feet away from my home computer. It has a dedicated AC vent. Punch a couple holes in the wall and route the water pipes out to the computer. Maybe move the whole computer into the closet. The idea is the amount of cooling I could have is practically unlimited. I have a Corsair H110i dual 140mm cooler on a 7700k under my desk and it's too loud. My next build will likely be 12+ cores needing cooling and dreading the noise it's going to take. Is there anything at retail like this? Something like a stand alone tower with 8-12 140mm fans and a few gallon coolant reservoir?

There used to be a few products that did something like this back when the water cooling industry was young, but for whatever reason the external solutions have kind of fallen by the wayside over time.That, and none of them were really as large as you were looking for.That said, it should be too difficult to cobble together something of your own.If you can still find them Phobya and MO-RA used to sell some large square radiators for many fan mounts that would be perfect for this. Not sure if they still do though. I havent seen them mentioned in a while.Worst case it isn't too hard to just screw together a few larger 420 or 560 radiators to make your own square.