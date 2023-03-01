RESOLVED - 5800X3D - Ram instability?

riev90 said: You tried that using both sticks?

Your board and ram are fine, I just think that it's probably your x3d has lower IMC capability to handle dual rank 3600mhz xmp, that's why I propose to set 1.15v on your SoC voltage.



Ok, how about re-try this step:

1. clear CMOS

2. install 1 stick to B2

3. boot to bios, set default settings, save

4. boot to windows

5. after entering windows, turn off your PC

6. install 2nd stick to A2

7. boot to windows, if it's booting, then restart

8. enter bios again, then set this (using XMP, try booting using freq 3200mhz):

- set xmp

- set flck / uclk to 1600

- set memory freq to 3200

- set volt dimm to 1.35v

- set SoC to 1.15v

- leave timings to auto using XMP

- save and restart

I did the first few steps, except I used slot B2 since that's what the motherboard manual says to use for one stick. Reset CMOS, completely stock settings (2133 Mhz). Booted into Windows and tried loading up a game to load the RAM, and it artifacts and crashes before I even get to the main menu.I have another set of RAM I could try that is DDR4-4000, but it's super weird that even with one stick at stock settings it's still crashing.EDIT: Okay I think I figured this part out - the "default" voltage for the RAM was too low. I set the XMP profile on the single stick (3600mhz, correct timings and voltage) and it seems stable for the time being. I'll try adding in the other stick a bit later after I do some more stability testing.EDIT2: Never mind, it crashed again. This is frustrating. I'll try bumping the SOC voltage to 1.15 with one stick and see what happens.If I run Windows Memory Diagnostic it immediately says there are issues. I also get Prime95 memory test errors almost immediately.EDIT3: This is kinda weird - in Ryzen Master two of the RAM voltages just show up as zero:Is that normal or perhaps points to some issue? I have the RAM manually set to 1.35V (the manufacturer spec for this kit) in the BIOS.