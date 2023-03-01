RESOLVED - 5800X3D - Ram instability?

MavericK

MavericK

I recently went from the 5800x to 5800x3D and a fresh install of Windows. Had issues even getting Windows installed without errors, and now I am getting MEMORY_MANAGEMENT BSODs and failure to extract installation files, seemingly pointing to RAM. RAM settings are what they have always been - is something about the 5800x3D causing instability? I've seen some folks online say to up the SOC voltage, but my BIOS seemingly won't let me (latest BIOS version). I can set the voltage to Manual but it won't allow me to change it.

Anyone else run into this issue?

EDIT: After a lot of testing and multiple system configurations, it appears the RAM indeed went bad. Got an RMA back from G Skill and now it seems to be working fine in the secondary system.

https://hardforum.com/threads/5800x3d-ram-instability.2026091/post-1045613368
 
sirmonkey1985

MavericK said:
I recently went from the 5800x to 5800x3D and a fresh install of Windows. Had issues even getting Windows installed without errors, and now I am getting MEMORY_MANAGEMENT BSODs and failure to extract installation files, seemingly pointing to RAM. RAM settings are what they have always been - is something about the 5800x3D causing instability? I've seen some folks online say to up the SOC voltage, but my BIOS seemingly won't let me (latest BIOS version). I can set the voltage to Manual but it won't allow me to change it.

Anyone else run into this issue?
reset the bios and let it re-train the memory and go into windows. then restart and turn on XMP, see if that works. if you still have issues and you can't change SOC then bump up the memory voltage slightly and see if that helps.
 
riev90

riev90

OP:
1. Have you update your bios to the latest?
2. You ram is 32gb kit, means it's probably dual rank. I suppose for new chip installation it will need to be installed at 1 stick first (B2), and then try to run it at default, save, boot to windows and then turn off the PC. Try installing the 2nd stick to A2, and try to load the xmp profile, with SoC voltage set to 1.15v
 
MavericK

MavericK

sirmonkey1985 said:
reset the bios and let it re-train the memory and go into windows. then restart and turn on XMP, see if that works. if you still have issues and you can't change SOC then bump up the memory voltage slightly and see if that helps.
Yeah, I just tried resetting it and now it's running at Auto, which is 2133 MHz or something like that. Seems fine at this speed but obviously I'd like to get it closer to the original speeds.

riev90 said:
OP:
1. Have you update your bios to the latest?
2. You ram is 32gb kit, means it's probably dual rank. I suppose for new chip installation it will need to be installed at 1 stick first (B2), and then try to run it at default, save, boot to windows and then turn off the PC. Try installing the 2nd stick to A2, and try to load the xmp profile, with SoC voltage set to 1.15v
1. Yes, it's the latest version.
2. I've never had to do that before but I can try that. So put in one stick, then load XMP profile or just leave everything at Auto?
 
MavericK

MavericK

Okay, I actually did figure out how to change the SOC voltage, it was not very intuitive. I'll set it to 1.15 and see how it goes with the XMP profile.



EDIT: Didn't like that, same issue with BSOD.
 
riev90

riev90

MavericK said:
see how it goes with the XMP profile.

EDIT: Didn't like that, same issue with BSOD.
You tried that using both sticks?
Your board and ram are fine, I just think that it's probably your x3d has lower IMC capability to handle dual rank 3600mhz xmp, that's why I propose to set 1.15v on your SoC voltage.

Ok, how about re-try this step:
1. clear CMOS
2. install 1 stick to B2
3. boot to bios, set default settings, save
4. boot to windows
5. after entering windows, turn off your PC
6. install 2nd stick to A2
7. boot to windows, if it's booting, then restart
8. enter bios again, then set this (using XMP, try booting using freq 3200mhz):
- set xmp
- set flck / uclk to 1600
- set memory freq to 3200
- set volt dimm to 1.35v
- set SoC to 1.15v
- leave timings to auto using XMP
- save and restart
 
MavericK

MavericK

riev90 said:
You tried that using both sticks?
Your board and ram are fine, I just think that it's probably your x3d has lower IMC capability to handle dual rank 3600mhz xmp, that's why I propose to set 1.15v on your SoC voltage.

Ok, how about re-try this step:
1. clear CMOS
2. install 1 stick to B2
3. boot to bios, set default settings, save
4. boot to windows
5. after entering windows, turn off your PC
6. install 2nd stick to A2
7. boot to windows, if it's booting, then restart
8. enter bios again, then set this (using XMP, try booting using freq 3200mhz):
- set xmp
- set flck / uclk to 1600
- set memory freq to 3200
- set volt dimm to 1.35v
- set SoC to 1.15v
- leave timings to auto using XMP
- save and restart
I did the first few steps, except I used slot B2 since that's what the motherboard manual says to use for one stick. Reset CMOS, completely stock settings (2133 Mhz). Booted into Windows and tried loading up a game to load the RAM, and it artifacts and crashes before I even get to the main menu.

I have another set of RAM I could try that is DDR4-4000, but it's super weird that even with one stick at stock settings it's still crashing.


EDIT: Okay I think I figured this part out - the "default" voltage for the RAM was too low. I set the XMP profile on the single stick (3600mhz, correct timings and voltage) and it seems stable for the time being. I'll try adding in the other stick a bit later after I do some more stability testing.

EDIT2: Never mind, it crashed again. This is frustrating. I'll try bumping the SOC voltage to 1.15 with one stick and see what happens.

If I run Windows Memory Diagnostic it immediately says there are issues. I also get Prime95 memory test errors almost immediately.

EDIT3: This is kinda weird - in Ryzen Master two of the RAM voltages just show up as zero:

1677698834469.png


Is that normal or perhaps points to some issue? I have the RAM manually set to 1.35V (the manufacturer spec for this kit) in the BIOS.
 
MavericK

MavericK

In my frustration I just went ahead and put in the other RAM kit I had (G Skill DDR4-4000 1.4V kit) and so far with stock XMP settings it's all working fine with no errors. So I am not sure if it just doesn't like this RAM, or the RAM somehow went bad, or what. I do have another X570 board and my old processor that I was going to use with the other RAM, I guess I will get a test system going with those parts and see if it works or if I still get errors.

If you have any other ideas, let me know, but I'm fine with just swapping the RAM if for some reason this set doesn't like the new processor.
 
LittleBuddy

LittleBuddy

  1. Turn off Fast Boot
  2. Power off PC
  3. Unplug PC
  4. Press power button for 15-30 seconds
  5. Plug the PC back in.
  6. Start PC
  7. Load DOCP/XMP
  8. Set FCLK to 1800
  9. Verify the RAM is at the correct timings
  10. Verify the RAM is at the correct voltage
  11. Set SOC voltage to 1.05V - 1.1V
You may also want to set these settings so the motherboard doesn't magically change them.
  • VDDG CCD: .950V - 1.0V
  • VDDG IOD: .950V - 1.0V
  • CLDO VDDP: .900V (Always run this as low as possible, it can cause instability at higher voltage)

Assuming you have an Asus board based on your sig, you might want to check the PROCODT is set to 40 Ohms, on my board sometimes it defaults to 60 Ohms after flashing the bios.
 
Vengance_01

AMD ICM can be picky. You also dealing with more cache or a weaker ICM. Not un-common to be honest.
 
A

arestavo

If you can get a different kit of 4000MHz RAM to run on the 5800X3D and not 3600MHz kit, I'd suspect the RAM to be honest. Either the timings/voltages from the RAM (XMP?), or possibly (and less likely) bad RAM.
 
riev90

riev90

arestavo said:
If you can get a different kit of 4000MHz RAM to run on the 5800X3D and not 3600MHz kit, I'd suspect the RAM to be honest. Either the timings/voltages from the RAM (XMP?), or possibly (and less likely) bad RAM.
The OP's ram worked flawlessly on his previous 5800x system with the same board.
I guess that 32gb ram kit doesn't like his x3d chip.

MavericK said:
If you have any other ideas, let me know, but I'm fine with just swapping the RAM if for some reason this set doesn't like the new processor.
the 4000 kit, 32gb kit also? that's quite weird haha.
if the 4000 kit is stable using XMP, then your x3d probably has better IMC for average ryzen 5000 out there because at xmp 4000, the FLCK is usually set at 2000mhz which is upper limit of ryzen 5000's IMC.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

xmp is intels spec and doesnt always work right on amd, amd has expo. if you want to try again, raise the soc to the 1.15, ram voltage to 1.4v, manually set the timings 2 points lower on the first 4 but leave the rest on auto.
 
MavericK

MavericK

riev90 said:
The OP's ram worked flawlessly on his previous 5800x system with the same board.
I guess that 32gb ram kit doesn't like his x3d chip.


the 4000 kit, 32gb kit also? that's quite weird haha.
if the 4000 kit is stable using XMP, then your x3d probably has better IMC for average ryzen 5000 out there because at xmp 4000, the FLCK is usually set at 2000mhz which is upper limit of ryzen 5000's IMC.
I'm actually just running it at 3600 MHz to keep the IF clock in sync. I've heard that 1900+ IF clock doesn't work most of the time.

But yes, it's also 32 GB.

I'll probably wait to try it on the alternate rig to make sure the RAM is still good. I can't imagine it would have died (I literally never touched it during the CPU swap) but who knows.

Thanks for all the replies, I'll respond when I test it.
 
LittleBuddy

LittleBuddy

MavericK said:
I'm actually just running it at 3600 MHz to keep the IF clock in sync. I've heard that 1900+ IF clock doesn't work most of the time.

But yes, it's also 32 GB.

I'll probably wait to try it on the alternate rig to make sure the RAM is still good. I can't imagine it would have died (I literally never touched it during the CPU swap) but who knows.

Thanks for all the replies, I'll respond when I test it.
If you haven't tested 1900 Mhz FCLK, definately try it and see if you get WHEA errors after you get your memory issue sorted. If you have WHEA errors atleast try 1866 Mhz and 1833 Mhz. I think most X3D's get 1900 Mhz FCLK, it seems 2000+ Mhz is where people start seeing issues.
 
MavericK

MavericK

One weird thing is that even though the CAS latency is set to 17 in the BIOS manually (the RAM profile is 17-18-18-37 I believe), it is still running at 18 regardless of what I set it to. I'm not sure if it has to do with being clocked to 3800 Mhz versus 4000, but if I set it manually it should override with my setting, no?

Haven't had any WHEA issues yet, here's hoping it's stable.
 
pitingres

pitingres

MavericK said:
One weird thing is that even though the CAS latency is set to 17 in the BIOS manually (the RAM profile is 17-18-18-37 I believe), it is still running at 18 regardless of what I set it to. I'm not sure if it has to do with being clocked to 3800 Mhz versus 4000, but if I set it manually it should override with my setting, no?
You probably have Gear Down Mode on, which I seem to recall is the default for higher RAM speeds. GDM forces even-numbered CAS latency, I believe.
 
MavericK

MavericK

pitingres said:
You probably have Gear Down Mode on, which I seem to recall is the default for higher RAM speeds. GDM forces even-numbered CAS latency, I believe.
I'll check that one - never had even heard of it before. Thanks!
 
chameleoneel

Yeah just to reinforce the situation here: its very common for AMD CPUs to need a voltage bump to the SOC, to keep RAM stable.
 
MavericK

MavericK

chameleoneel said:
Yeah just to reinforce the situation here: its very common for AMD CPUs to need a voltage bump to the SOC, to keep RAM stable.
That didn't seem to do it for me, but there may be more going on than that. Won't know until I can test the RAM in another system.
 
MavericK

MavericK

KickAssCop said:
Use XMP2 profile instead of XMP1.
There's only one profile listed as far as I can tell, for both RAM sets. D.O.C.P. profile is what it seems to call it in the BIOS, I am not seeing any other options for it.

I don't think either of these RAM sets are technically "AMD certified" or whatever, but the original set had no issues with the 5800x, and this other set seems to be fine with the 5800x3D.
 
funkydmunky

funkydmunky

Lots of weirdness. Hope it get figured out.
Some instructions offered that were not followed exactly. Maybe retry?
 
riev90

riev90

funkydmunky said:
Lots of weirdness. Hope it get figured out.
Some instructions offered that were not followed exactly. Maybe retry?
From OP's update:
1. His 5800x3d can run just fine the 4000mhz kit at freq 3600mhz.
2. His 3600mhz xmp kit will be tested to his other rig, hopefully that 3600 xmp kit doesn't catch anything bad.
 
MavericK

MavericK

funkydmunky said:
Lots of weirdness. Hope it get figured out.
Some instructions offered that were not followed exactly. Maybe retry?
I followed the instructions, the problem is that even at base settings (lower-than-rated speeds, correct voltage, etc.) the RAM was erroring immediately, so I wasn't even able to make it through all of the steps. Even bumping up the SOC voltage didn't help.

I had to buy a cheap cooler to throw on the other rig while I test, but that just came in recently so hopefully this week or weekend I'll be able to get the RAM in a different system and see if it makes any difference.

At this point there's really only two possibilities - either the RAM is good and the 5800x3D just really didn't like it, or it somehow went bad in which case I'll engage an RMA.
 
aLcATRAZ

I'm not experienced but if I were in your shoes I'd just run it at 3800 for the time being. Later when I feel like having a crack at it again, I explore all the timings and try to bump things up a little at a time, running memtest from a usb stick after every change to see if there are errors. If not you risk corrupting your OS.

I'm guessing that with patience and a fresh approach you can get closer to where you were.
 
MavericK

MavericK

I got the RAM into the other test system, set to the XMP standard and so far so good. I got a random error on the first Windows install attempt, but I don't think it was RAM related. I have it installed and running a memory test and so far no errors. So hopefully this will be the end of it.
 
MavericK

MavericK

I have to update - it does seem like the RAM is having some issues in the other system. Got a couple of BSOD and running prime95 with memory stress results in errors very quickly. I guess an RMA may be in the future. Super weird.
 
riev90

riev90

MavericK said:
I have to update - it does seem like the RAM is having some issues in the other system. Got a couple of BSOD and running prime95 with memory stress results in errors very quickly. I guess an RMA may be in the future. Super weird.
You can try cleaning the gold finger on both ram using cloth or eraser.
One of my friend Viper 4400c19 kit has encountered the same issue you face, then he tried that and his ram kit work normally again.
 
MavericK

MavericK

riev90 said:
You can try cleaning the gold finger on both ram using cloth or eraser.
One of my friend Viper 4400c19 kit has encountered the same issue you face, then he tried that and his ram kit work normally again.
I'll give that a shot, I haven't heard back about RMA yet.
 
MavericK

MavericK

I ended up just doing the RMA since they processed it quickly. It doesn't really make sense that it would be dirty contacts since the RAM was literally never removed when I did the processor swap. So nothing physically about it changed between builds. But who knows, I'll let G Skill handle it.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Just got the RMA back recently, looks like a brand new set. Running Prime95 memory stress and so far so good. I can't believe the RAM actually went bad - I don't think I've ever seen that happen before in my life, let alone with it not being overclocked and without having even removed it from the system.
 
FrgMstr

FrgMstr

MavericK said:
Just got the RMA back recently, looks like a brand new set. Running Prime95 memory stress and so far so good. I can't believe the RAM actually went bad - I don't think I've ever seen that happen before in my life, let alone with it not being overclocked and without having even removed it from the system.
You should update the OP with that information followup..
 
