Resident Evil: Requiem

CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
4,796
Seems a a digital storefront Play Asia has supposedly leaked the cover and name to the newest Resident Evil.
Bogus or not?
There are a few things to glean from this. The first is the rumors about returning characters like Leon Kennedy coming back into the fray might be true. The listing doesn't tell us which "familiar faces" are coming back, but we at least know that a few fan favorites will be involved in Resident Evil 9. The other big detail is that RE9 will feature an "expansive" world. Fans who have been paying close attention will remember leaks claiming the next game would feature an open world. This listing seems to confirm that detail, though you'll want to take all of this with a hefty grain of salt.
1717182345037.png


https://comicbook.com/gaming/news/resident-evil-9-listing-leak-code-veronica-resident-evil-0/

https://www.play-asia.com/resident-evil-9/13/70hafz
 
Last edited:
Play Asia does this all the time, by the way. Play Asia isn't an indicator of anything. Internet rumors spread about Capcom announcing this, RE5 remake, RE0 remake, and CV remake this summer and Play Asia made placeholders for them. Nothing substantial to back it up. It's why I didn't post a thread myself earlier this week. I like to have some meat behind a rumor, like a reliable leaker.
 
Armenius said:
Play Asia does this all the time, by the way. Play Asia isn't an indicator of anything. Internet rumors spread about Capcom announcing this, RE5 remake, RE0 remake, and CV remake this summer and Play Asia made placeholders for them. Nothing substantial to back it up. It's why I didn't post a thread myself earlier this week. I like to have some meat behind a rumor, like a reliable leaker.
That's why I have it as a rumor just in case because I knew someone like you would swing by and set me straight.
 
Capcom Confirms Next Resident Evil in Development, Will Be Led by Resident Evil 7 Director

With rumors flying that Resident Evil 9 is on the verge of being revealed, Capcom has confirmed that the next entry in the storied survival horror franchise is now in development...development will be led by Resident Evil 7: Biohazard director Koshi Nakanishi, who confirmed the new sequel in the course of talking about the previous game's mobile release:

"It was really difficult to figure out what to do after [Resident Evil 7]," Nakanishi said. "But I found it, and to be honest it feels substantial. I can't share any details just yet, but I hope you're excited for the day I can"...

https://www.ign.com/articles/capcom-resident-evil-9-resident-evil-7-director
 
I'd say that Village was an appropriate end to the "mold" story arch and it even worked as a fun spiritual successor to RE4. I don't really want them to totally shift back to the stripped down survival horror archetype, but maybe that's what they need to do to keep things fresh? Wild guess, I bet whatever they end up doing is way more focused on open world elements.
 
I want impressed by village due to the colors they used but I only played a few hours. I wonder what year this game will come when it's 2030 tell me to stop
 
CAD4466HK said:
I'm no better, but from some of the scenes in the trailer, it might be FPS.
The last two numbered RE games have been First Person. So, pretty likely this will be.

However, RE4 Remake is the best selling RE game ever. So, they may lean back into that 3rd Person style.
 
chameleoneel said:
The last two numbered RE games have been First Person. So, pretty likely this will be.

However, RE4 Remake is the best selling RE game ever. So, they may lean back into that 3rd Person style.
I hope so.
I loved 7, haven't played Village yet but I'm sure I will like it.
Regardless if it's OTS or FPS, I will still buy it.
 
chameleoneel said:
The last two numbered RE games have been First Person. So, pretty likely this will be.

However, RE4 Remake is the best selling RE game ever. So, they may lean back into that 3rd Person style.
or maybe both, depending on who you play as
 
Hard to tell from the trailer but seems like they are moving away from the shitty European villages that are living in the 1700s but have some secret high tech lab in the castle.

While I enjoyed the recent games the settings were boring to me. I prefer 1-2-3 settings. Hopefully this is similar to those.
 
Special.K said:
Hard to tell from the trailer but seems like they are moving away from the shitty European villages that are living in the 1700s but have some secret high tech lab in the castle.

While I enjoyed the recent games the settings were boring to me. I prefer 1-2-3 settings. Hopefully this is similar to those.
Well the trailer implies a hotel setting for part of the game. And then a nuked Racoon City :eek:
 
CAD4466HK said:
I hope so.
I loved 7, haven't played Village yet but I'm sure I will like it.
Regardless if it's OTS or FPS, I will still buy it.
You haven’t played 8 yet? You’re in for a treat, it’s basically like 4 and 7 had a baby. 7 does hold a special place for me though, I was legitimately scared during a lot of that game, that fucking family is terrifying. I want the series to lean more into horror moving forward.
 
The hotel setting is interesting but nothing else was doing it for me. I liked most of Village and was interested in the sequel and loved RE4R but didn't have any interest in 7. I'm guessing it'll be closer to RE2R which I've kind of stayed away from buying as it didn't compel me.

Though I have liked the vibe of RE1 remake (the early 2000s GC game) every time I've seen it as it's so low key rather than flashy/spectacular. So I wonder what the balance will be.
 
The video gives it a little bit of an Evil Within vibe. I like what I see so far. Even though I love RE4 and Village, it was definitely time to move on from that gothic look. Gonna be excited to see what the actual game shapes up to be. I'm fine with both 1st and 3rd person. Just don't bring the old tank stuff back.
 
bigdogchris said:
Sorry, I'm dense. 1st person or OTS?
chameleoneel said:
The last two numbered RE games have been First Person. So, pretty likely this will be.

However, RE4 Remake is the best selling RE game ever. So, they may lean back into that 3rd Person style.
polonyc2 said:
or maybe both, depending on who you play as
Resident Evil Requiem: First Impressions

The game defaults to the now-standard first-person perspective, but Requiem allows players to switch to third-person at any time by toggling an option in the Pause menu...fans have begged for the inclusion of a third-person mode in the mainline games at launch for years, so I'm happy to see Capcom oblige...I played the demo using both modes, and although Capcom labels first-person view as the “recommended” experience (meaning it's scarier, not that the gameplay is better), my time with Requiem proved terrifying regardless of perspective...

https://www.gameinformer.com/preview/2025/06/11/back-to-raccoon-city
 
Glad it is first person. Hopefully it works well. Typically games with both perspectives phone in one of them. Seems like first person might be the better one here if it is the default, though possibly they will make both work well.
 
I always told myself I’d try Village in 3rd person but never got around to it. It’s cool that both will be supported from the start but I’ll be playing in 1st for sure. I’d like to see minimal HUD and no crosshairs thougg, just ads and/or lasers.
 
bigdogchris said:
Sorry, I'm dense. 1st person or OTS?
Both, from what I read.
CAD4466HK said:
Definitely not. Because I will not be using a controller with this (even if I had one).
RE4 original plays just fine with keyboard and mouse with the mouse fix. I even played through it multiple times without the mouse fix and it was fine.
 
Armenius said:
RE4 original plays just fine with keyboard and mouse with the mouse fix. I even played through it multiple times without the mouse fix and it was fine.
That may be fine and all but it doesn't mean that I will. Even the OG one that I played on the PS1, I will be playing that with KB/M on my PC..
I played RE4 back in the day without mouse support and it was an utter nightmare.

I now have both versions of RE4 and plan on playing both of them with KB/M.

Hell I have every enhanced version of RE some not enhanced (besides this one) and I will be playing all of them that way.
And I now own a controller that I bought for Xenia, but I'm not using it for RE.

1749735631319.png
 
CAD4466HK said:
That may be fine and all but it doesn't mean that I will. Even the OG one that I played on the PS1, I will be playing that with KB/M on my PC..
I played RE4 back in the day without mouse support and it was an utter nightmare.

I now have both versions of RE4 and plan on playing both of them with KB/M.

Hell I have every enhanced version of RE some not enhanced (besides this one) and I will be playing all of them that way.
And I now own a controller that I bought for Xenia, but I'm not using it for RE.

View attachment 735273
Seems like you like RE games…
 
KickAssCop said:
Seems like you like RE games…
I do, but I also haven't played all of them...yet.
Their so cheap now so I've spent the better part of a year collecting them when they get dirt cheap so I can do a play through of all of them in a row.

I've played the OG on the PS1 more times than I can count.
Played about 2hrs of the OG RE2.
Beat RE2 Remake
Played about an hour of OG RE3.
Beat OG RE4 4 or 5 times.
Played a couple of hours RE5 & 6
Beat RE7 about 3 times.
 
Yeah I like a good resident evil game but have only played the following and not in order.

RE5, RE6 (gave up after about 6-7 hours), RE7, RE2 remake, RE3 remake, RE8 and RE4 remake.

I also played and finished RE Revelations but got stuck in RE Revelations 2 and never finished the second part.
 
So wait, Ethan's daughter went from this mysteriously powerful girl who could literally vibe check FBI bodyguards to the japan-stereotypical timid struggling office worker?
 
5 and 6 are trash, most people would agree. I haven’t seen enough to know exactly which direction this is going but I’m here for RE, forever and always.
 
w35t said:
5 and 6 are trash, most people would agree. I haven’t seen enough to know exactly which direction this is going but I’m here for RE, forever and always.
5 is fun as hell. It is still one of the best selling titles in the series. I never finished 6, I just could never get into it with the disjointed story, and the more action-oriented combat felt like a chore rather than fun.
 
Armenius said:
5 is fun as hell. It is still one of the best selling titles in the series. I never finished 6, I just could never get into it with the disjointed story, and the more action-oriented combat felt like a chore rather than fun.
I threw in the towel about half way through 5. Coming from 4 it was a huge let down for me. It’s definitely better than 6 though.
 
