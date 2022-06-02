Resident Evil 4 (remake)

Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 4 is confirmed and coming to PlayStation 5 on March 24, 2023— with PlayStation VR2 content, as well...most likely coming to PC as well...

 
While I was excited to finally be getting more Street Fighter 6 info, THIS is the game that has me most excited. RE4 is in my all-time top 5.
I love the aesthetic choices so far, too. Honestly, my biggest fear is game length. Thus far, every game that has been on the new RE engine has been relatively short. RE4 is a massive game and it's already similar enough to the previous RE remakes that they should be able to replicate everything. I hope they don't trim the game's length due to constraints.
 
Domingo said:
While I was excited to finally be getting more Street Fighter 6 info, THIS is the game that has me most excited. RE4 is in my all-time top 5.
I love the aesthetic choices so far, too. Honestly, my biggest fear is game length. Thus far, every game that has been on the new RE engine has been relatively short. RE4 is a massive game and it's already similar enough to the previous RE remakes that they should be able to replicate everything. I hope they don't trim the game's length due to constraints.
Pleasantly surprised to see it looks really good, though I'm disappointed that everything shown is at night and really dark. The original game starts in the late afternoon, and is quite bright. They show the start of the game in the trailer and it's already dusk.

Thinking about how the game progressed I can't really think of anything that could be "optimized." The progression and flow of the game is already perfect, so I am with you that I hope they're not cutting anything like they did with RE2 and RE3.
 
we all knew this was coming but still feels a bit ridiculous having this remade

unlike 2 and 3 this was already originally a third person shooter and the original isn't as dated as the original 2 and 3 were with almost isometric views and tank controls

also i still don't like non-zombie resident evil games - and while 4 was a fun game to play - it still suffers for that imo - it's also been rerelased over the years to skyrim levels - or if any title could beat skyrim for that it would be re4

that said, i enjoyed the shit out of 2 and 3 remake - and the original 3 wasn't even one of my favorite resident evil games - so there's a chance i could enjoy it surprisingly like i did with 3 remake
 
Would be disappointing if this is PS exclusive. Would mean PC gamers would have to wait about half a year or more.

Edit: Looks like this is coming to PC and Xbox, bu will have some exclusive content for the PS5.
 
staknhalo said:
we all knew this was coming but still feels a bit ridiculous having this remade

unlike 2 and 3 this was already originally a third person shooter and the original isn't as dated as the original 2 and 3 were with almost isometric views and tank controls

also i still don't like non-zombie resident evil games - and while 4 was a fun game to play - it still suffers for that imo - it's also been rerelased over the years to skyrim levels - or if any title could beat skyrim for that it would be re4

that said, i enjoyed the shit out of 2 and 3 remake - and the original 3 wasn't even one of my favorite resident evil games - so there's a chance i could enjoy it surprisingly like i did with 3 remake
Capcom is a damned if they do, damned if they don't situation.
If they remade it then they'd get people like you complaining there's not a good reason too. And if they simply ported it, others would surely complain that it has been re-released too many times.
 
ZodaEX said:
Capcom is a damned if they do, damned if they don't situation.
If they remade it then they'd get people like you complaining there's not a good reason too. And if they simply ported it, others would surely complain that it has been re-released too many times.
They coulda made Resident Evil 9 or Revelations 3 or remade Code Veronica or Outbreak or so many other things before remaking OR porting Resident Evil 4 again is my point/main gripe

They didn't need to do either or, so really weren't in a damned if they do damned if they don't situation
 
staknhalo said:
They coulda made Resident Evil 9 or Revelations 3 or remade Code Veronica or Outbreak or so many other things before remaking OR porting Resident Evil 4 again is my point/main gripe

They didn't need to do either or, so really weren't in a damned if they do damned if they don't situation
This isn't a matter of a need for Capcom, but a matter of making money.
 
ZodaEX said:
This isn't a matter of a need for Capcom, but a matter of making money.
they coulda used the recent success both commercially and critically of 7/8/2 remake/3 remake to make money with any of the suggestions I listed or whatever else, bit of blowing your load upfront with all the remakes - and all the most anticipated ones at that - all coming out so close together too imo

this feels like on par with if their next game was now a 2nd remake of the first resident evil or something, like chill capcom, chill
 
