Resident Evil 4 (remake)

we all knew this was coming but still feels a bit ridiculous having this remade



unlike 2 and 3 this was already originally a third person shooter and the original isn't as dated as the original 2 and 3 were with almost isometric views and tank controls



also i still don't like non-zombie resident evil games - and while 4 was a fun game to play - it still suffers for that imo - it's also been rerelased over the years to skyrim levels - or if any title could beat skyrim for that it would be re4



that said, i enjoyed the shit out of 2 and 3 remake - and the original 3 wasn't even one of my favorite resident evil games - so there's a chance i could enjoy it surprisingly like i did with 3 remake