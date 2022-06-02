Resident Evil 4 (remake)

Pleasantly surprised to see it looks really good, though I'm disappointed that everything shown is at night and really dark. The original game starts in the late afternoon, and is quite bright. They show the start of the game in the trailer and it's already dusk.While I was excited to finally be getting more Street Fighter 6 info, THIS is the game that has me most excited. RE4 is in my all-time top 5.
I love the aesthetic choices so far, too. Honestly, my biggest fear is game length. Thus far, every game that has been on the new RE engine has been relatively short. RE4 is a massive game and it's already similar enough to the previous RE remakes that they should be able to replicate everything. I hope they don't trim the game's length due to constraints.
Would be disappointing if this is PS exclusive. Would mean PC gamers would have to wait about half a year or more.
we all knew this was coming but still feels a bit ridiculous having this remade
unlike 2 and 3 this was already originally a third person shooter and the original isn't as dated as the original 2 and 3 were with almost isometric views and tank controls
also i still don't like non-zombie resident evil games - and while 4 was a fun game to play - it still suffers for that imo - it's also been rerelased over the years to skyrim levels - or if any title could beat skyrim for that it would be re4
that said, i enjoyed the shit out of 2 and 3 remake - and the original 3 wasn't even one of my favorite resident evil games - so there's a chance i could enjoy it surprisingly like i did with 3 remake
Capcom is a damned if they do, damned if they don't situation.
If they remade it then they'd get people like you complaining there's not a good reason too. And if they simply ported it, others would surely complain that it has been re-released too many times.
They coulda made Resident Evil 9 or Revelations 3 or remade Code Veronica or Outbreak or so many other things before remaking OR porting Resident Evil 4 again is my point/main gripe
They didn't need to do either or, so really weren't in a damned if they do damned if they don't situation
This isn't a matter of a need for Capcom, but a matter of making money.