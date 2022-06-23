Researching AMD processors for x570 chipset for gaming PC ( Ryzen 5800X3D vs. Ryzen 5950x )

Hardforum Team,
I am researching AMD Ryzen processors for a gaming PC build, and narrowed it down to two choices:
I'm just torn between a work-horse for gaming in the 5800X3D or getting a jack-of-all-trades 5950X. I would like to get opinions and real-world situations in the matter.
Thanks,
I am researching AMD Ryzen processors for a gaming PC build, and narrowed it down to two choices:
- AMD Ryzen 5800X3D for the 96MB Cache ( Gaming focused )
- AMD Ryzen 5950X for the multi-core functionality ( again this is more for rendering and production situations )
I'm just torn between a work-horse for gaming in the 5800X3D or getting a jack-of-all-trades 5950X. I would like to get opinions and real-world situations in the matter.
Thanks,