Researching AMD processors for x570 chipset for gaming PC ( Ryzen 5800X3D vs. Ryzen 5950x )

Hardforum Team,

I am researching AMD Ryzen processors for a gaming PC build, and narrowed it down to two choices:

  1. AMD Ryzen 5800X3D for the 96MB Cache ( Gaming focused )
  2. AMD Ryzen 5950X for the multi-core functionality ( again this is more for rendering and production situations )

I'm just torn between a work-horse for gaming in the 5800X3D or getting a jack-of-all-trades 5950X. I would like to get opinions and real-world situations in the matter.

Thanks,
 
You might want to add the 5900X to your list. It's been priced pretty competitively lately, and might hit that sweet spot between 'gaming' and 'productivity workhorse' you're looking for.
 
Let me wade in here as someone who's running a 5950X...

The 5950 is a beast. If you can go there- run there. Calling this processor a "Jack of all Trades" is like calling a Ferrari a sports utility vehicle.

The 5800X3D is an impressive and worthy processor. No doubt. If you want an incremental performance boost in games- go for it.

But when all is considered the 5800X3d is still an 8 core processor. More cores equals longer service life as software threads more frequently and code bloat creeps forward.
 
Thank you for the input. I will consider the x5950 and x5900 before pulling the trigger. Another variable would be cost. If one of these gets a lower price that will be a factor as well.
If you have the budget for a 5950x, that's the direction I'd go. It will be a long time before 16 cores isn't enough. If you're looking at an entirely new motherboard too it might be worth waiting until September if you have time to burn. Rumor has it that's when AM5 and the 7000 series is coming out.
 
ochadd said:
If you have the budget for a 5950x, that's the direction I'd go. It will be a long time before 16 cores isn't enough. If you're looking at an entirely new motherboard too it might be worth waiting until September if you have time to burn. Rumor has it that's when AM5 and the 7000 series is coming out.
Yes I have the budget for it. Also, I already purchased a Aorus x570s Master AM4 platform. I knew the AM5 was scheduled to release soon* but I usually wait for a few re-visions to get all the kinks out. Plus, I wanted to get a gaming rig up an running sooner than later after the market finally calm down on the price front. But, for future builds yes the AM5 is on my radar.
 
