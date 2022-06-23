Researching AMD processors for x570 chipset for gaming PC ( Ryzen 5800X3D vs. Ryzen 5950x )

Let me wade in here as someone who's running a 5950X...



The 5950 is a beast. If you can go there- run there. Calling this processor a "Jack of all Trades" is like calling a Ferrari a sports utility vehicle.



The 5800X3D is an impressive and worthy processor. No doubt. If you want an incremental performance boost in games- go for it.



But when all is considered the 5800X3d is still an 8 core processor. More cores equals longer service life as software threads more frequently and code bloat creeps forward.