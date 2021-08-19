Requesting 2.1 Desk Setup Suggestions

Im looking into getting a decent pair of speakers and sub for my desk in my office. Between work calls and noise cancelling ear buds on at least 70 hours a week im ready to listen to some speakers and give my ear holes some fresh air.



My level of "audiophile"...

Im not an audiophile but if someone asked me to watch a movie on a TV speaker I just wouldn't watch the movie. I have HD598 SE and ATH-M50x and im happy with those. Both are running on a fiio e10k.

The Atmos setup in my garage is all Polk speakers (CS10 center, tsi100 sides, t15 rears, atrium 5 atmos) with a Bic PL-200 II. All of that is powered by a Pioneer VSX-934. Its not the nicest setup ever but I consider it solid and enjoyable.



Im not set on budget. The cheaper the better but I understand you get what you pay for.



I would rather have better quality vs volume as im sure the wife will bitch if I get anything obnoxious.



Im not sure if Id be better off going with powered speakers with a sub out or speakers/sub on an amp. Id prefer a low profile amp if I go that route so I can put it under my monitor stand. I would like some sort of physical volume control within arms reach but I suppose thats not a requirement if it saves me significant money not having that.



It will be used for games and music (mainly metal and lofi at the moment) only and the source will be my PC.



I did install Polk RC6 speakers in the screened in porch powered by a cheap $90 Keiid amp. I feel like something like that would groslly under power a nice set of bookshelf speakers. Its fine for outside since the neighbors are close. It just seems like the nice stereo amps cost about the same as a full blown a/v receiver?



Any suggestions on products or even a different/better solution than Ive thought of is appreciated!