[H]ardOCP Spec Bookshelf Speaker Setup

Chaos Machine said: If you a looking for a budget setup I can't recommend dayton audio enough. Their speakers embarrass other brands that cost 4-5x as much. An audiophile is going to pick them apart but even they will appreciate what they can do with the dollars spent. I just recently upgraded from the energy take classic 5.1 set to 4 of the B652b-air AMT bookshelves a center channel and the sub-1200, the difference is unbelievable. Click to expand...

I keep hearing good things about those.When we speced out Kyle's system, we started with a few known good bang for the buck speakers, including the Dayton Audio B652-AIR, the Micca MB42x and the Pioneer SP-BS22-LR Andrew Jones speakers.In the end the Pioneers won out because they get deeper into the bass, and Kyle didn't want to have a subwoofer.We also went back and forth between a few bang for the buck T Amps. In the end we settled on the Dayton DTA120 due to it having more power than the rest, and likely being better able to drive more bass out of those speakers. I have that amp with a set of Micca MB42x's and a Dayton SUB-800 in my kitchen, and they all work very nicely together.I feel like all three of these speakers can likely produce OK bass in a near-field desktop type setup, but the Pioneers win out. In a larger room where you'll be further from the speakers, you'd probably want a sub with all of them.