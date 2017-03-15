[H]ardOCP Spec Bookshelf Speaker Setup

FrgMstr
About a year ago, my Corsair speaker system finally went to the Big Amp Graveyard in the Sky after using it for about a decade. While I loved using Corsair's setup, I did not want to put another subwoofer at my feet because of limited room of the way my desk is built into the wall in my office. You might have noticed that we have a couple of "new" news guys around here lately, both of which happen to be "budget audiophiles," at least that is how I see them. Well after about 30 minutes on IM, the two of them had me a system laid out that I have to say I am extremely happy with. I went a little over budget, but when I heard it, I knew where those few extra dollars had gone.
Here is a rundown on everything that I purchased from Amazon: Pioneer SP-BS22-LR Andrew Jones Designed Bookshelf Loudspeakers ($129.99 / $89.99 with Prime Savings) - Dayton Audio DTA-120 Class T Digital Mini Amplifier 60 WPC ($104) - FiiO D3 (D03K) Digital to Analog Audio Converter ($25) I did also need a bit of speaker wire and a short RCA cable. Setup was perfect and now I feel like a fool for dealing with the built in speakers on my JS9000 display for so long. I even got caught up in replaying some DOOM levels last night, just to listen to all the sound effects I missed the first time around. Thanks to Zarathustra and cageymaru for the help.
UPDATE 3/24/2017: So a bit of an update. Having audiophile friends will cost you money. Zarathustra[H] and cageymaru linked me over to this Dayton Audio 12" sub at Parts Express on sale for $85 (and I found a $5 coupon) with $7 shipping (which got here in a few days. Hell of a deal. Got it in and hooked up yesterday. Pretty sweet sounds. Review here.
