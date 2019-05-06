Replacement thermal pads for 2080Ti?

Thunderdolt
I'm hoping to put the stock air coolers back onto a couple of 2080Ti FEs. Is there a good source for replacement thermal pads for these?
----edit----
I measured the pads from my new Titans. The thicknesses and layout should be identical to the 2080ti. Here it what I got:
Blue: 0.5mm
White: 0.5mm
Green Thin: 1.0mm
Green Thick: 1.5mm
