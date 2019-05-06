Replacement thermal pads for 2080Ti?

I'm hoping to put the stock air coolers back onto a couple of 2080Ti FEs. Is there a good source for replacement thermal pads for these?

I measured the pads from my new Titans. The thicknesses and layout should be identical to the 2080ti. Here it what I got:
Blue: 0.5mm
White: 0.5mm
Green Thin: 1.0mm
Green Thick: 1.5mm

You can get thermal pad material from Amazon for about $15 a sheet. Different cards will require different thicknesses, but the normal ones are 1.0 or 1.5mm.

I don't know which one is used on the 2080 TI FE, but the GTX 690s I've been working on have all used 1.5mm pads. These seem to be the most common.
 
The 2080 Ti uses three different materials for this. It has the normal gel pads for the backcover, a white material for the memory, and a blue material for the power. The gel is pretty straightforward to replace, but I have no idea what the white and blue are.
 
Reached out to ForzenCPU and PPCS to see if they might have the dimensions. Unfortunately, neither one knew.

Anyone swapping their 2080 Ti over to water want to grab some measurements for me?
 
I don't think it really matters. You can run the memory without any cooling on it and it will be fine. I'd just buy some on amazon (I've used the arctic brand) on both motherboard VRMs and GPU refurbishment. The only thing to make sure is that it's making contact, so going to thin could be an issue. But even then you can just double stack.
 
Thunderdolt said:
Took measurements off of my Titans. Updated OP with those results.
Hey I know this is a pretty old post now but man you're the only one who's ever provided measurements on these pads! So thank you for that! Did you also use 0.5 mm where there was that blue thermal putty? Thank you!
 
Lestdog said:
Hey I know this is a pretty old post now but man you're the only one who's ever provided measurements on these pads! So thank you for that! Did you also use 0.5 mm where there was that blue thermal putty? Thank you!
Yeah, went with 0.5mm there as well. I don't know why Nvidia uses blue & white materials there when the components (and therefore heights/gaps) are the same under both.
 
