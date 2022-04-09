Replacement 120mm Fans / Trash MSI Support

I bought an MSI 240 AIO for my Alder Lake build. I'm happy with the cooler, however, their support is absolute trash and I recommend you avoid them.



I tried to RMA one of the fans because it was clicking/knocking out of the box brand new. 30 days after they received the package, MSI finally emailed asking if they can send me some used non-matching fan they had laying around the warehouse. I responded to the email twice asking a question and 2 more weeks go by and so far no response. Note, they haven't even acknowledged they received the RMA on their RMA status page but did acknowledge they received it via email.



Either way, I've decided to just buy new fans and need a recommendation on what to buy that would work on a radiator (static pressure wise) and are quiet. Looking for something with bearings that support being front mounted. Non-RGB.



Thanks.



P.S. MSI's support is terrible.