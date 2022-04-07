Gentle Typhoon 120mm 2150 RPM PWM Fans (ADATA XPG Variant) 3 for $57.98

Gentle Typhoon 120mm 2150 RPM PWM Fans3 fans for the price of 2. You have to add 3 to your cart and the 3rd one is free on Amazon. That works out to $57.98 for 3 fans or $19.33 per fan. It doesn't appear to work for multiples, so if you buy 6, you still only get 1 for free. This is the ADATA XPG Pro version still made by Nidec Servo. I came across these when fan shopping the other day. The only downside I see is that the minimum RPM in PWM mode is 900 RPM. But, it also has the feature where you can daisy chain a couple of fans together and the cables are nicely sleeved.