Which Static Pressure fans? Noctua NF A25x12, NF-F12, NF-F12 Industrial 2000 or 3000, or Thermatake Toughfan 12 or Turbo 12

I've decided to replace the Corsair LL120s I have cooling my system. They are just not doing it for me sound/performance-wise. I have 3 radiators; Corsair R7 360, Corsair R7 240, and an XSPC TX240. The Corsairs are basically Hardware Labs clones that are 54mm thick with 13 FPI. The XSPC is only 20mm thick, but with 22 FPI. I'm not really worried about the XSPC as it doesn't take much to push air through it. The current Corsair LL120 white fans are rated for 3.00m-H20, but they also spin almost 2500 rpm at max, so they get loud when they are getting work done. So I'm looking at the following as replacements:Noctua NF A25x12 - Great fan, I have a couple of these and they really don't make much noise even at full 2000 rpm speed (22.6 dB/A), but their max static pressure is 2.34mm - H20. They are the best do it all fan while staying relatively quiet, good at airflow and static pressure, but not the absolute best at either.Noctua NF-F12 - According to the documentation 2.61 mm - H20 at 1500 rpm at 22.4 dB/A. Seems like a no brainer except for this:They are actually lower in static pressure for the bulk of their range compared to the NF-A12 x 25Noctua NF-F12 Industrial 2000 - 3.94 mm - H20 at 2000 rpm and just under 30 dB/ANoctua NF-F12 Industrial 3000 - 7.63 mm - H20 at 3000 rpm and 43.5 dB/AThermatake Toughfan 12 - basically a clone of the Noctua NF-A12x25, stats on static pressure and noise are almost identical, also 2000 rpm. They look very similar as well.Thermatake Toughfan Turbo 12 - 2500 rpm version of the fan above at 3.78 mm - H20 and 28 dB/AI think I'm pretty much sold on either the Noctua NF-A12x25 or the NF-F12 Industrial 2000. I know that serious overclockers would good right for the NF-F12 Industrial 3000. I like the headroom, but I just don't see myself wanting to ever put up with that kind of noise above the 2000 rpm version. What I would like to do is run a fan so that it maxes at 1500 rpm and is way quieter than the LL120 fans that I'm replacing while giving me an equivalent static pressure.Any thoughts on which fans I should get? Any other fans that are worth looking at? I'm sure there have to be some fans of the Corsair ML120 Pro or the EK Vardars out there.