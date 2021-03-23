Repasting the ASUS X570 E PCH Fan

Hi all,Has anyone repasted the PCH on their X570 Strix E/F boards?Based on a teardown I saw somewhere else, maybe replacing the stock thermal pad with another pad instead of paste is going to be better? It seems the PCH doesn't make full contact with the heatsink :/My chipset (HWiNFO stats) is currently running between 68-70C on idle.The fan isn't noisy yet but this is a bit too hot for me...? And since this is the [H] I'm thinking of doing some DIY without destroying it myself... xDThere's airflow in my case - 3x NF A14s intake but the 1070TI is blocking the PCH fan.Thanks!