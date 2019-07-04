Remnant: From the Ashes

This game is equal parts compelling and frustrating. I absolutely love all the Souls Born games and have completed them all multiple times. With that said...I find myself struggling in this game more than any of the of the Souls Born games yet feel so pulled back in when I am not playing. I find myself saying "oh that's fair!" a lot it seems. The adds...without the adds I think it would still be difficult enough to be a challenge but not feel like it's unfair at times.

