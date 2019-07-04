Remnant: From the Ashes

Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by Comixbooks, Jul 4, 2019.

    Comixbooks

    Game has nothing to do with The Last Remnant from 2009 comes out August 20th :D
     
    Comixbooks

    Jun 7, 2008
     
    Comixbooks

    Jun 7, 2008


    I guess people are playing the game VIP 3 day early pass for preorders or something.
     
    EJR357

    Aug 27, 2012
    Thanks for the heads up on this Comixbooks . This isn't a game I would typically pay attention to but the above videos piqued my interest enough that I bought it on Saturday. It's pretty good game; great graphics and atmosphere and smooth game play. The enemies can be a little punishing which is refreshing in a way but I was getting my butt handed to me by the first boss and I had to step away to cool off a bit...LOL. Made it past there.

    I was expecting there to be more variety in weapons, armor, mods, & consumables, which is a bit of a let down. Maybe once I get further along and can travel to the other worlds/dimensions...I was thinking this was going to be like an updated Hellgate: London.

    Still having fun with it. Anyone else playing yet?
     
    delita

    Mar 10, 2014
    So, who else is playing this? Woke up this morning to a ton of good reviews so I'm probably going to pick it up.
     
    jiminator

    Feb 2, 2007
    I'm surprised there is not more activity on this thread. I picked up the game, currently playing NMS. This game seems interestingly hard. Good coop elements.
     
    Armenius

    Jan 28, 2014
    Had it on my watchlist, but after watching some gameplay videos the game seems quite shallow. Might pick it up during a sale at some point.
     
    horrorshow

    Dec 14, 2007
    .... Why wasn't I aware of this??

    I look forward to input from the usual suspects here.. (the a-rpg folk etc)

    Someone else crack their wallet first!
     
    Shikami

    Apr 5, 2010
    This was gifted to me and we have been playing since this Friday. It has been enjoyable. There have been some frustrating moments, but rewarding in the end. Some dungeons have been very "they are coming out of the ceiling!....on your right!....ads!....ads!...ads! I was even deciphering a language used around one dungeon. It is not bad, but could have been a much better product with some thoughtful adjustments. Which, IMO, can cause it to feel lonely and empty. Overall, the game is thoughtful in design though. Such as a item that is looted is shared to all players, not the one that ran to it to pick up-ammo is that way though so you must learn to share sometimes. Personally, I would love to see a deep dungeon delve coming to this. Supposedly, this is going to happen with a DLC.

    It can be worth the cost if into this gameplay, or looking for something RPG'ish, or Souls'ish. To be succinct, its not that bad and is some fun especially with friends.
     
    polonyc2

    Oct 25, 2004
    Conclusion: Wait for Sale...

     
    jiminator

    Feb 2, 2007
    Laymen gaming absolutely loved it, jim sterling hated it. your results may vary



     
    Comixbooks

    Jun 7, 2008
    Holy shaut that Jim Sterling music is funny.
     
    Dion

    Oct 2, 2004
    Most of his complaints are bugs from early access build which are patched out on day1 patch and performance problems. Which i find odd since his PC is better then mine and I have zero performance issues.

    Not to mention the devs are amazing.. I told them to fix a bug with Ultrawide 21:9 and it was fixed in like 2 days in there discord channel.

    I have like 40 hours played in this game.. Worth way more then 20$.. Can't wait for the future content they add.
     
    jiminator

    Feb 2, 2007
    its an interesting model they have, I mean I own the game but am playing other stuff.
    But they have a NG+ progression system with the randomized bosses.
    Compare to dark souls, NG+ there the bosses have about 2x strength/health, then the max NG+7 it increases to about 3x
    This setup seems much more interesting. That being said I preferred Niohs system and the way everything works in that game.
     
    BassTek

    Jul 13, 2002
    Picked this up and it is quite fun. I am replaying the same areas over and over again though since only the host gets to save checkpoint progress. If you play with a few different friends there will be repetition but it is kind of good that each host has a slightly different roll for the world. Keeps it somewhat interesting.
     
    Ryan5508

    Mar 6, 2010
    been a fun game so far. I did have a bug where nothing in the game reacted to me. I was able to clear an area I was dying in constantly this way. after leaving the area everything went back to normal.
     
    Comixbooks

    Jun 7, 2008
    This game must be doing pretty well 7,000+ reviews on Steam top of the list for Best sellilng games for two weeks.
     
    BassTek

    Jul 13, 2002
    It's a good game. Recent patch added some great QoL changes like more forgiving scaling between lower and higher players, as well as voice chat finally.

    Not sure how long I'll play once I finish hard and nightmare and collect all the weapons and armor as there isn't really an endgame. For the price I think it is well worth a purchase if you have someone to coop with.
     
    jiminator

    Feb 2, 2007
    good stuff coming this week and next. first is adventure mode, where you can redo worlds separately from campaigns so you can get anything you are missing

    https://www.remnantgame.com/en/news-article/11250443

     
    Aireoth

    Oct 12, 2005
    So I've enjoyed this game, absolutely worth full price especially if you have a buddy or two to play it with.

    I've completed the main game twice and gotten most of the items (some of the boss alternative kills are quite hard so I don't have all of them... moths!).

    The environments start bland but grow more and more interesting, the enemies are fun, the first play through is a trip but once you know most things it gets pretty easy. The animations are very good imho, and I prefer the subject matter over the Dark Souls genre.

    Its a good game, Multiplayer Dark Souls with guns.
     
    jiminator

    Feb 2, 2007
    There is a bit of an exploit for new players. The idea is to kill stuff as far as the first dungeon then reset world and repeat. Seems like you can possibly get a rare item in this set + lots of materials + stat boosts. The enemies have appeared to scale somewhat but that may be because I have leveled up my gear a couple of levels. Looking for the XP ring :) Though if they continue scaling, will have to go back to the old saved game.
     
    Comixbooks

    Jun 7, 2008
    Refunded Greedfall picked this game up instead hoping for the best I like everything I see with the game anyway.
    I heard the bosses can be hard but I mean you can co-op anyway. Bosses can't be any harder then the shit they have with Sekiro. Waiting for 7:00PM tor Borderlands 3 to come out on Epic hope it doesn't crash or have bugs.
     
    Comixbooks

    Jun 7, 2008
    This game is awesome I even liked the tutorial

    20190912105403_1.jpg 20190912105017_1.jpg 20190912105823_1.jpg
     
    BassTek

    Jul 13, 2002
    I enjoyed it, stopped playing after getting most of the items but I still haven't finished hard or nightmare. I'll probably pick it up from time to time and will check out the new dungeon and adventure mode when it releases.

    It would be nice if they added some nightmare exclusive items though, not really an incentive to play it other than the challenge I guess.
     
    Comixbooks

    Jun 7, 2008
    Yeah this game feels like Demon Souls how the NPCs are layed out at the start. I thought the camera angle over the shoulder would be mundane but it actually works out pretty good.
     
    jiminator

    Feb 2, 2007
    Explorer mode launched. I was stuck at the church, my weapons just not strong enough. I think I am in a tier where forged iron upgrades are required but none drop from the enemies. So I went to explorer mode... and it drops there. I also got the dragon... so interesting.

    this is a great game. they did a lot of stuff right.
     
    Aireoth

    Oct 12, 2005
    The way the game works, each world spawns a tier of iron, so once you beat the first world with the dragon/ent you get forged in the next, galvanized after that then hardened.

    I played opening weekend, had no problems beating it apart from the usual dark souls die and return to bonfire while learning patterns.

    Could be patch related, lots of weapon changes. Will be diving back in this weekend to complete my guns and trait points (max is around 650 I believe).

    Also a little tip, sprinting is often more effective than dodging, especially on a certain bosses second form.
     
    Sodapopjones

    Aug 22, 2012
    This or Greedfall? I'm burned out anything 3rd person ish shooter wise thanks to Divison 2.
     
    jiminator

    Feb 2, 2007
    they are very different games. greedfall is more of a standard RPG. remnant is more like a randomized dark souls with guns. a heavy emphasis on replay.
     
    dvsman

    Dec 2, 2009
    Since my bros and I are waiting for TU6 in DIV2, we've been playing this. It's fun but can be sometimes frustrating with the boss fights. Not the mechanics but the stupid amount of adds they throw in just to bump up difficulty. We're making slow progress through different instances (since there are 3 of us).

    Besides the things I would list as quirky (i.e. don't try to redeem dragon hearts in another person's instance - you will just waste your simulacrum), the only nit I would pick is some bugged terrain and maybe have 4 players rather than 3. Some of the early advertising looked like it would support 4 man but later ads seem to have been edited to three - just look at the art / graphics.
     
    Comixbooks

    Jun 7, 2008
    This game is way better I hardly grazed the surface though.
     
    Andym22

    Dec 7, 2016
    This game is equal parts compelling and frustrating. I absolutely love all the Souls Born games and have completed them all multiple times. With that said...I find myself struggling in this game more than any of the of the Souls Born games yet feel so pulled back in when I am not playing. I find myself saying "oh that's fair!" a lot it seems. The adds...without the adds I think it would still be difficult enough to be a challenge but not feel like it's unfair at times.
     
    Domingo

    Jul 30, 2004
    I almost bought this game last month but held off thanks to the huge wave of titles hitting in September/October. Sounds like it's might be a good title to grab during the Xmas Steam Sale.
     
    AceGoober

    Jun 25, 2003
    Game looks intriguing but a big turn-off with 3rd person only view.

    I'll pass unless they add 1st person.
     
    Aireoth

    Oct 12, 2005
    Once you get 'it' the game becomes fairly easy. You can also easily max certain traits that make a huge difference (anything related to stamina first, then health).
     
    jiminator

    Feb 2, 2007
    no, you max elder knowledge first as it gives +35% xp boost. There also is a sage ring, which is now easier than ever to get. make a new adventure and search the first area up until the first dungeon. repeat until you get the ring. It gives an additional 15% boost. The game has 600 levels maybe, getting there with 400 levels of XP will be much easier.
     
    Aireoth

    Oct 12, 2005
    If you spoiled yourself by googling secrets in the game or where lucky enough to go digging for it at the beginning. The game is perfectly doable without it and survival is more directly tied with Stamina (running/dodging) and health.

    Also Elder Knowledge takes about earning about 60 trait points for any returns at level 1 (I don't care to do the math for the rest). That's a long time to pay off when you are struggling in the game.

    Everyone starts with the basic health and stamina upgrades, and world walker is an easy get and invaluable as it reduces all stamina consumption (not just running).

    If you find the game easy enough, by all means take elder knowledge off the bat, but if your struggling you'd be better off putting points into things that directly contribute to your survival.

    Edit: Maximum trait points is 640.

    Edit: Gluttony is another good one for those suffering, speeds up consumable use which includes dragon hearts.
     
    odditory

    Dec 23, 2007
    Lack of ham sandwiches is also a big turnoff. I'll pass until they add ham sandwiches.

    Seriously though the game was designed around 3P - a big part is the situational awareness. Imagine Dark Souls in 1P - it wouldn't even be the same game. It would be comical as hell (for 5 min) but not the same game. Part of the skill curve is managing your focus - running, dodging - as the stuff in your periphery competes for your attention.
     
    Aireoth

    Oct 12, 2005
    I don't like the reddish orange lighting, unless they make it purple I'll pass.
     
    Aireoth

    Oct 12, 2005
    Greedfall isn't an FPS shooter at all, its a traditional CRPG in the vein of KOTOR, ME1 and Dragon Age. That being said, its also made by an indie studio with 12 devs, so it shows in lack of enemy types and recycled environments. Its fun if you want a more tactical experience.

    Remnant is Dark Souls lite, the shooting is tight but don't expect to be getting loot like in Division. Loot is pretty limited and the interesting things are locked behind bosses and secrets.

    For what your looking for Remnant is the game to go with, Greedfall would disappoint you.
     
