Remembering the Nvidia GeForce 256 – the first PC gaming GPU

My friend got one of these on release and played a lot of Half Life on it.. I wasn't that impressed with it tbh... Another friend had a voodoo2 SLI system which I thought looked a little better... but the 256 was faster for sure. I loved my Riva TNT in 98... and the TNT2 when that dropped in 99. I finally got a Geforce2 GTS after the TNT2 which I thought was a great card too, still have it. I have a Geforce2 ultra now too in my collection, that was a pricy card back in the day! The 460mhz memory clock 128-bit bus = insane memory bw for the time. The ultra was pretty bad ass.EDIT: Stugots - yes the Riva 128 did pre-date the 256. It did direct 3D ok but no openGL support. The TNT pre-dates the 256 also and I loved that card. Full openGL support and it slayed Quake2 with my Abit BH-6 celery 450 combo (which ran closer to 460 with a bus clock tweak.. some of them ran at 512!).. the TNT2 ultra pre-dates the 256 also by a few months and that was a great card. I felt no need to get a 256 with my TNT2 ultra on the same Abit system shredding Quake 2 frames. It was so fast!