Remembering the Nvidia GeForce 256 – the first PC gaming GPU

The first “3D accelerators” that I remember were the S3 Virge, Rendition Verite, PowerVR (?), and a little later the 3dfx Voodoo. I was big into Mechwarrior 2, and the Verite was the one I dreamed about at the time. I would have wanted the Voodoo, but my PC didn’t have an add-in video card, so I didn’t want to shell out 300 bucks for a 3D accelerator and still have to buy a 2D video card. I was too broke to get any of them, though, and ended up waiting a few years for a Pentium 2 with a Riva TNT as my first VPU (video processing unit as some people called them at the time). I could run Thief and Half-Life at 1280 x 960 resolution, and couldn’t imagine anything looking more realistic than that.



I never had the original GeForce, got a Radeon LE instead, but I jumped back onto the NVIDIA bandwagon with the GeForce 3 and kept that for years until a discounted Radeon 9800 Pro tempted me back to team red.