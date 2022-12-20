Reducing refresh rate below 50hz

princeboy47

Hi. So, I believe that low refresh rate, for gaming, looks good. I haven't purchased a high-end monitor yet, but I want to make a 60hz gaming monitor run under that refresh rate, and I already have a 50hz mode, that come with all the 60hz monitors, and I love the output, of the games, running smoother, with lower refresh rates, and I want to know, if there is a way, to make a 60hz monitor run lower refresh rates, than 50hz. Can someone advise. Much appreciated.

Please provide a detailed custom resolution, if possible.
 
i have 30 and 50 listed in my refresh rate options. what else are you looking for?
 
