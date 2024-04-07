Recommended memory?

Hey guys! Hope everyone is doing well. Remember - we're all here for each other.
In any case... I'm just wondering. What's the norm (between all of us) and/or recommended RAM size for laptops/desktops/workstations/server?
I know there are soooooo many variables... but what do you have/use/recommend for laptop/desktop/workstation/server in terms of RAM?
I'm not doing a poll since there are sooooo many variables, but please post what you have and/or use and/or recommend.
For example, I have 32GB DDR3 on my old WIN7 machine still working... 8GB DDR4 on my Lenovo X1 laptop... and 16GB DDR3 on an older file server.
Thanks!!!
