Received a Dead Deck

Wife and I got our Decks today. Mine booted up instantly, no issues. However, wife's Steam Deck refuses to boot. When I tap the power button, I hear a subtle audible beep, fans spin up, and can feel the haptics in the touch pads, but no display.Valve's support page recommends holding the power button for 3 seconds to reboot, or holding it for 10 seconds to reboot if there's an OS issue. I've tried:1. Holding the power button for 3 seconds. Multiple attempts.2. Holding the power button for 10 seconds. Multiple attempts.3. Holding the power button for 30 seconds. Multiple attempts.4. Charged the Deck for over an hour.Redditors recommend opening up the device and fucking around with the battery. I'm not that desperate yet and I don't want to risk Valve blaming the issue on me tampering with it. So I felt it was a reasonable time to contact Valve support, and here's the chat log thus far:Record a goddamn video? FFS. Been doing tech support for over 15 years, and nearly half of my career was devoted to remotely troubleshooting a range of remote capture scanners on a broad spectrum of desktop and mobile devices. "Record a video" was/is never an option.TL;DR Pretty disappointed with Valve's service so far. Uploading their damn video now, hopefully they don't waste much more of my time.