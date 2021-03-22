Rebuilding old systems, gpu compatibility? Nforce4 (socket939) and x58

So, title says, im pulling my 939 system out of the closet and trying to find a way to make it work.

I've also gotten. My hands on a MSI x58m.



I'd love to max out the 939 system and run older games on it. But I'm pretty sure there's a point where new GPUs aren't comaptible. I just don't know where the cut off is.



Same for x58.. I was considering grabbing a 1650 low profile for that setup if things work out.