Rebuilding old systems, gpu compatibility? Nforce4 (socket939) and x58

phantommaggot

Aug 25, 2014
So, title says, im pulling my 939 system out of the closet and trying to find a way to make it work.
I've also gotten. My hands on a MSI x58m.

I'd love to max out the 939 system and run older games on it. But I'm pretty sure there's a point where new GPUs aren't comaptible. I just don't know where the cut off is.

Same for x58.. I was considering grabbing a 1650 low profile for that setup if things work out.
 
CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

Jul 24, 2008
The newest GPU that I've run on a 939 mobo was SLI'ed 9800GTX's with a 4200+.
AM2+ was a GTX570 and a R9 270 with a Athlon X2 7750, both GPU's were extremely CPU bottlenecked.

You can head over to the x58 thread in the Intel forum and see peeps running 1080ti's with that platform.
 
