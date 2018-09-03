Rebel Galaxy: Outlaw

Neapolitan6th

[H]ard|Gawd
Official Website

Space Western prequel to Rebel Galaxy.
Release date: Q1 2019
Platforms: PC, PS4, Switch
Expected Price: $30
Developer: Double Damage Games

1 Hour of Gameplay (no story spoilers)
16 Full Minutes of Gamespot PAX Gameplay:
First gameplay reveal PAX West 2018:
(Gamespot link)
Short Trailer:
Animated Story Trailer:
PSA vid:
Warp and Intertial Dampeners Gameplay Mechanic:
Ship Painting Tool Walkthrough:
Podcast with the Developers:
Features:
-Six degrees of freedom space combat and exploration
-Numerous flight control options. Unassisted HOTAS support, optional levels of assist for gamepad and K+M users
-Piracy & Trade
-User modable, mods tools to be released post launch
-Ship skins, cockpit decorations, and a fully fledged photoshop esque ship skin designer.(options are good no?)
-Gambling mini-games, fully interactive pool, slots, etc..
-Police crime system
-GTA5 style radio stations, options for creating a custom station with custom music
-To be continued...

I will update the thread with any news as it releases. Feel free to speculate and share your thoughts or links to news about the game. Conversations related to the original Rebel Galaxy are of course welcome here as well.
 
C

Colonel Sanders

Supreme [H]ardness
Looks good. I'm in.

Wonder if there will be a "they're pushing the feminist SJW agenda because the main character is a boyish looking female" backlash at some point.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Colonel Sanders said:
Looks good. I'm in.

Wonder if there will be a "they're pushing the feminist SJW agenda because the main character is a boyish looking female" backlash at some point.
hope not. it didn't give off any of that vibe to me and it is about "your" missing aunt.
 
dvsman

dvsman

2[H]4U
Cool news! I liked the first one - went and reinstalled it from Steam when I saw this post - was very cool except the weird 2D / no up and down aspect of it.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Looks cool...quite different from the first being that it's 6DOF now, but I'm definitely interested. On Switch, too...hmm.
 
N

Neapolitan6th

[H]ard|Gawd
New trailer released. Showcases gambling mini-games, ship selection, ship skin options, and space dogfighting.

Edit: It seems there is no direct control of your character within stations. Though you do choose where you want to go, but your character will travel there with you watching in the 3rd person.

Also, it seems that stations may have an interior this go around that the player can walk through. There was a frame that showed an atrium of a station with different doors that lead to bars, casinos, etc..

I wouldn't over hype being able to walk around stations as I'd imagine its a limited feature, but it would be a nice improvement from Rebel Galaxy.

In addition, I saw that the fighters have 4 sections of shielding and hull integrity (shown on the HUD) similar to how it was from Rebel Galaxy.
 
Krenum

Krenum

[H]F Junkie
This looks awesome!

That animated trailer takes a lot of influence from Heavy Metal, I like it! Just needs a bit more of those rockin Tits!
 
N

Neapolitan6th

[H]ard|Gawd
mr_zen256 said:
Oh man, this is looking gorgeous! 1 hour of gameplay footage

Oh boy, skip to the 40 minute mark and witness the (in game?) ship skin customization program. It is said to be like a photoshop interface of sorts for designing your own ship skins. I don't think most people were askimg for something like this, but it seems like a great feature nonetheless.

50 minute mark: System map looks to be substatially bigger too. You start in a star system which has 1 star, planets, asteroid bases, and any other orbital locations. These sytems look to have 15-20 main locations with other locations such as asteroid mining sites etc... discoverable if you explore and find their locations.

The next level up are sectors which include numerous systems connected by jump gates. So far, the sector map shown off features 40 different systems in the shown sector. No confirmation that there are or aren't more sectors. Even so, it look to already be much bigger and fleshed out than the original Rebel Galaxy.
 
M

mr_zen256

2[H]4U
Neapolitan6th said:
Oh boy, skip to the 40 minute mark and witness the (in game?) ship skin customization program. It is said to be like a photoshop interface of sorts for designing your own ship skins. I don't think most people were askimg for something like this, but it seems like a great feature nonetheless.

50 minute mark: System map looks to be substatially bigger too. You start in a star system which has 1 star, planets, asteroid bases, and any other orbital locations. These sytems look to have 15-20 main locations with other locations such as asteroid mining sites etc... discoverable if you explore and find their locations.

The next level up are sectors which include numerous systems connected by jump gates. So far, the sector map shown off features 40 different systems in the shown sector. No confirmation that their are or aren't more sectors. Even so, it look to already be much bigger and fleshed out than the original Rebel Galaxy.
Yes! The skinning utility looks absolutely amazing.. Another thing I liked was all the little mini game diversions. Especially the 8-ball where you can win equipment with a small wager.

I am really interested to try out the "auto-follow" feature. My mind says it would dumb down and make the game a bit too causal, but I'm willing to give it a shot before passing judgement. Good thing it is completely optional.
 
N

Neapolitan6th

[H]ard|Gawd
mr_zen256 said:
Yes! The skinning utility looks absolutely amazing.. Another thing I liked was all the little mini game diversions. Especially the 8-ball where you can win equipment with a small wager.

I am really interested to try out the "auto-follow" feature. My mind says it would dumb down and make the game a bit too causal, but I'm willing to give it a shot before passing judgement. Good thing it is completely optional.
Indeed, for whatever the reason I've always loved in-game games such as pool, chess, etc... Glad to see the 8-ball game looking so intuitive.

The target assist mode is quite interesting as well. I can see the pros and cons of each approach. Unassisted combat would be easier with the larger craft as that have AI turret placements. Time will tell, glad there are options (Even a difficulty mode that restricts you to unassisted everything).

Can't wait to see some of the other ship options. Hopefully I'd imagine there will be as many options as their were in Rebel Galaxy (felt like 30 or so if memory serves correct)
 
M

mr_zen256

2[H]4U
pendragon1 said:
and asteroids! wonder what else it will have...
the pool does look cool. used to play virtual pool all the time.

View attachment 102311
Haha, yesss.. It definitely put a smile on my face seeing Asteroids in there. During the gameplay developer commentary, Travis also mentioned that if you get the hi-score, it will open up a whole quest line called "The Last Starfighter"... That's pretty damn neat :D

The 8-ball looks really good and it's a smart move for them to incentivize playing it with the equipment rewards.
 
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Colonel Sanders said:
Wonder if there will be a "they're pushing the feminist SJW agenda because the main character is a boyish looking female" backlash at some point.
LOL, you couldn't be more obvious. You want that shit, don't you? You're eager for it. And if there is none, you'll find a way to provoke it out, won't you?

You're wrong on multiple levels.

  1. It is not SJW agenda to create any type of original character, as long as it is not paraded around specifically to provoke a reaction.
  2. The problems start when they take existing lore, and throw it out the window to satisfy some social justice ideal. Like when they made the Asari ugly in ME:A. The race that was established as looking beautiful to everyone by the lore.
  3. Or when they take an existing character and change them to be something else, not for artistic and creative reasons, but solely on the altar of inclusiveness.
  4. So, no, the main character could identify as an attack helicopter, as long as it makes sense in the context of the story, and nobody would bat an eye.
 
C

Colonel Sanders

Supreme [H]ardness
M76 said:
LOL, you couldn't be more obvious. You want that shit, don't you? You're eager for it. And if there is none, you'll find a way to provoke it out, won't you?

You're wrong on multiple levels.

  1. It is not SJW agenda to create any type of original character, as long as it is not paraded around specifically to provoke a reaction.
  2. The problems start when they take existing lore, and throw it out the window to satisfy some social justice ideal. Like when they made the Asari ugly in ME:A. The race that was established as looking beautiful to everyone by the lore.
  3. Or when they take an existing character and change them to be something else, not for artistic and creative reasons, but solely on the altar of inclusiveness.
  4. So, no, the main character could identify as an attack helicopter, as long as it makes sense in the context of the story, and nobody would bat an eye.
I apologize if I triggered anybody.
 
N

Neapolitan6th

[H]ard|Gawd
mr_zen256 said:
Nope, you're right! I missed that one :)
No, you were right I'm just a ninja and added it before you double checked.

Also an uncut 16 minutes of gameplay was released last week from gamespot: Not much new stuff to see here, but it is still interesting.
Also looking over twitter:
Some things confirmed/omitted

-No VR, makes the dev sick lol
-Xbox One release a possibility, but not planned for launch (Rebel Galaxy was later ported to a number of platforms so I'd imagine this is very possible at a later date)
-Mod tools to be released after launch
-Mods and skin editor only on PC
-no more broadsides gameplay mechanics.. Just doesnt work well in 3D
-Both Warp and Fast Travel Options exist
-"Warp" now operates more like a fast travel
-there will be some slightly larger cargo type ships, but not the battleship type ones from the original RG
 
F

Formula.350

[H]ard|Gawd
I only found out about Rebel Galaxy at the beginning of 2018, but thoroughly enjoyed it! Loved the music, loved the game play, was surprised I enjoyed the 2D-flights-3D-fights aspect, but they handled it really well. Also as mentioned, definitely a huge Firefly vibe, which helped :p

Personally I'm happy to hear about skin customization. There were a number of ships in RG that I simply didn't like due to their skin haha Though, the ability to mix-match parts to customize your ship in that way, too, would be really nice. That's one thing that bums me out about No Man's Sky. So many cool parts that show up on the ugliest hulls, or vice versa.

Few months back I had read one of their tweets saying there'd be like double the amount of songs this time :D
 
M

mr_zen256

2[H]4U
I really hope this is an early Q1 2019 release. So far this seems to be just about everything I've been looking for in a space sim. It's refreshing that it's not "hardcore" as the likes of Elite Dangerous but checks all the right boxes in gameplay mechanics. Wonder how long before we get an official release date?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
yeah early 2019 is kinda vague.
laughed at this though

Q: Mac?
A: Nuh uh. Sorry, just numbers. And who knows what's happening with OpenGL there.
 
M

mr_zen256

2[H]4U
Kinda funny that I am super hype for this indie title more than any AAA title on the horizon. The power of nostalgia and just good classic space sim gameplay mechanics :)
 
C

Colonel Sanders

Supreme [H]ardness
Yeah, it definitely looks like Privateer more than Freelancer... so that long-awaited Freelancer successor is still a pipe dream. :(
 
Q

Q-BZ

Fully [H]
Joined
Like Privateer isn't a bad thing in and of itself. Still watching out for this.
 
Saturn_V

Saturn_V

[H]ard|Gawd
Q-BZ said:
Like Privateer isn't a bad thing in and of itself. Still watching out for this.
Privateer was the only Wing Commander universe-based games I actually liked. (I never liked WC's "flying ball" flight model) I even remember Privateer 2: The Darkening with something akin to fondness.

It's a 2hr podcast, but there's lots of good stuff in there- like the two devs meeting on the wcnews.com forums and briefly approaching EA to do a licensed re-make of Privateer.
 
M

mr_zen256

2[H]4U
I've been looking for something to scratch that space-sim / trading / combat itch while waiting for Rebel Galaxy Outlaw, but am struggling to find something that fits the bill. Preferably cockpit dog-fighting.

I'm looking for something freelancer / privateer like, but without the steep learning curve of games like the X series or Elite: Dangerous.

I tried, Galaxy on Fire, but it's a little bit too basic. Seems it's quite difficult to find that perfect balance.

I haven't tried No Mans Sky with the latest update, but not sure it has enough of a space combat / ship upgrades focus for what I'm looking for.

Any other suggestions for fairly recent games that might fit?

I've already played Freelancer with the Crossfire Mod and the original Rebel Galaxy..
 
