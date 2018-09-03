Rebel Galaxy: Outlaw

Neapolitan6th
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 18, 2016
- Messages
- 1,091
Official Website
Space Western prequel to Rebel Galaxy.
Release date: Q1 2019
Platforms: PC, PS4, Switch
Expected Price: $30
Developer: Double Damage Games
1 Hour of Gameplay (no story spoilers)
16 Full Minutes of Gamespot PAX Gameplay:
Features:
-Six degrees of freedom space combat and exploration
-Numerous flight control options. Unassisted HOTAS support, optional levels of assist for gamepad and K+M users
-Piracy & Trade
-User modable, mods tools to be released post launch
-Ship skins, cockpit decorations, and a fully fledged photoshop esque ship skin designer.(options are good no?)
-Gambling mini-games, fully interactive pool, slots, etc..
-Police crime system
-GTA5 style radio stations, options for creating a custom station with custom music
-To be continued...
I will update the thread with any news as it releases. Feel free to speculate and share your thoughts or links to news about the game. Conversations related to the original Rebel Galaxy are of course welcome here as well.
Space Western prequel to Rebel Galaxy.
Release date: Q1 2019
Platforms: PC, PS4, Switch
Expected Price: $30
Developer: Double Damage Games
1 Hour of Gameplay (no story spoilers)
First gameplay reveal PAX West 2018:
(Gamespot link)
Short Trailer:
Animated Story Trailer:
PSA vid:
Warp and Intertial Dampeners Gameplay Mechanic:
Ship Painting Tool Walkthrough:
Podcast with the Developers:
(Gamespot link)
-Six degrees of freedom space combat and exploration
-Numerous flight control options. Unassisted HOTAS support, optional levels of assist for gamepad and K+M users
-Piracy & Trade
-User modable, mods tools to be released post launch
-Ship skins, cockpit decorations, and a fully fledged photoshop esque ship skin designer.(options are good no?)
-Gambling mini-games, fully interactive pool, slots, etc..
-Police crime system
-GTA5 style radio stations, options for creating a custom station with custom music
-To be continued...
I will update the thread with any news as it releases. Feel free to speculate and share your thoughts or links to news about the game. Conversations related to the original Rebel Galaxy are of course welcome here as well.
Last edited: