Rebel Galaxy: Outlaw

Oh boy, skip to the 40 minute mark and witness the (in game?) ship skin customization program. It is said to be like a photoshop interface of sorts for designing your own ship skins. I don't think most people were askimg for something like this, but it seems like a great feature nonetheless.



50 minute mark: System map looks to be substatially bigger too. You start in a star system which has 1 star, planets, asteroid bases, and any other orbital locations. These sytems look to have 15-20 main locations with other locations such as asteroid mining sites etc... discoverable if you explore and find their locations.



The next level up are sectors which include numerous systems connected by jump gates. So far, the sector map shown off features 40 different systems in the shown sector. No confirmation that their are or aren't more sectors. Even so, it look to already be much bigger and fleshed out than the original Rebel Galaxy.