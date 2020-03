cybereality said: Honestly looks better than some "real" ray tracing I've seen. Amazing what can be done in a shader. Click to expand...

Nah, I assure you, while this can lookas good for screenshots, in motion, it's nowhere near as good without extensive tuning and sometimes strange artifacts due to insurmountable limitations. Not trying to be a downer or anything since I actually sub to MartyMcFly on Patreon and use his RTGI shader in several games, but you only have to fire up Metro Exodus or Control once to see how much better real RTGI is. Also, the SSR shader on display is really only good in indoor games like this, because in outdoor areas, it'll often fail to discriminate between what should and shouldn't get reflections, and you'll end up with things like shiny, reflective dirt and grass or other surfaces that should be mostly matte. Even the author specifically states in the shader's description that it's only recommended for screenshots, because it tries to work on