Kyle Please start up the Ratpadz XT again. I'm a longtime Logitech G500 user and recently discovered that there probably just isn't a surface for this sensor that tracks better than the Ratpadz. I'm getting into hardcore gaming again after a long break (years) and looking to game competitively with this mouse and kinda need this surface. I've tried like 5 different surfaces (even HDPE textured sheets) and none of them performs like my XT. I guess it's because their texture just isn't quite as grained and detailed like my XT is. It's so real that I'm using the bottom of the pad (which has a limited tracking area due to the engraving in the middle) because the top is worn so I can truly enjoy the tracking with my G500 and G9X. I'd buy like 20 of those things if they were available right now. Kyle, Please... Bring Back the GOATPADZ XT!
 
I like to think Kyle has a storage rental completely full of leftover Ratpadz that one day he'll gift to us.
 
