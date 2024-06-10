RatPadz 2024

So Im cleaning up my attic of old computer junk and in te bottom of one of the boxes i found my old RatPadz
I will say even today the friction on it i noticeable less than my big cloth based mousemat.
The RatPadz does however have a slight grinding feel to it..
Since my old cloth matt has started to get areas where y mouse does not pick up movement im thinking to re-use this RatPadz but what are peoples opinions on these in 2024?
Any memories or nostalgia stories about your own RatPadz experience ?
