RatPadz 2024

SvenBent said: I will say even today the friction on it i noticeable less than my big cloth based mousemat.

SvenBent said: The RatPadz does however have a slight grinding feel to it.

SvenBent said: Since my old cloth matt has started to get areas where y mouse does not pick up movement

SvenBent said: im thinking to re-use this RatPadz but what are peoples opinions on these in 2024?



Any memories or nostalgia stories about your own RatPadz experience ?

That's not setting a very high bar. Cloth mousepads are, to be honest, disgusting. They collect sweat, oil, dirt, dust, etc, and can't simply be wiped clean with some rubbing alcohol or soap+water like a hard mousepad can. As someone who does home/small-business IT services, many of the cloth mousepads I've seen could easily qualify as a bio-hazard.This is probably the biggest weakness of a hard mousepad. Tiny debris particles that can destroy the smooth motion of the mouse. A worst-case scenario for a hard mousepad would be small hard particles, like salt for example. But even in that case, it can be wiped off quickly.I'm kind of surprised by this actually. Modern mouse sensors are very forgiving. Anything other than clear glass is usually not an issue. Then again, with the amount of nasty stuff a cloth mousepad can absorb, I guess anything is possible.I don't see any reason not to use it. My only complaints were that I thought they were a bit tall and I would have preferred a perfectly rectangular pad (to make rotating the pad more viable), but the surface itself was great, and obviously lasts a very long time... If it doesn't work out, I'd personally recommend the Logitech G440. It's very large, the surface lasts a long time, and it only costs about $20.