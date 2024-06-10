RatPadz 2024

So Im cleaning up my attic of old computer junk and in te bottom of one of the boxes i found my old RatPadz

I will say even today the friction on it i noticeable less than my big cloth based mousemat.
The RatPadz does however have a slight grinding feel to it..

Since my old cloth matt has started to get areas where y mouse does not pick up movement im thinking to re-use this RatPadz but what are peoples opinions on these in 2024?
Any memories or nostalgia stories about your own RatPadz experience ?
 
I have two Ratpadz XTs and I'm still using them. The downside is that they're both warped, one worse than the other, so they don't work nearly as well as they used to. At the moment I have one under a bit of weight to see if and how much it takes out the warping. Hopefully it goes well and I'll do the same to the other one.
 
I will say even today the friction on it i noticeable less than my big cloth based mousemat.
That's not setting a very high bar. Cloth mousepads are, to be honest, disgusting. They collect sweat, oil, dirt, dust, etc, and can't simply be wiped clean with some rubbing alcohol or soap+water like a hard mousepad can. As someone who does home/small-business IT services, many of the cloth mousepads I've seen could easily qualify as a bio-hazard.

The RatPadz does however have a slight grinding feel to it.
This is probably the biggest weakness of a hard mousepad. Tiny debris particles that can destroy the smooth motion of the mouse. A worst-case scenario for a hard mousepad would be small hard particles, like salt for example. But even in that case, it can be wiped off quickly.

Since my old cloth matt has started to get areas where y mouse does not pick up movement
I'm kind of surprised by this actually. Modern mouse sensors are very forgiving. Anything other than clear glass is usually not an issue. Then again, with the amount of nasty stuff a cloth mousepad can absorb, I guess anything is possible.

im thinking to re-use this RatPadz but what are peoples opinions on these in 2024?

Any memories or nostalgia stories about your own RatPadz experience ?
I don't see any reason not to use it. My only complaints were that I thought they were a bit tall and I would have preferred a perfectly rectangular pad (to make rotating the pad more viable), but the surface itself was great, and obviously lasts a very long time... If it doesn't work out, I'd personally recommend the Logitech G440. It's very large, the surface lasts a long time, and it only costs about $20.
 
Mine also has warped. I pulled it out while I was setting up my new desk area:
PXL_20240610_112513719.png


I'm still putting it all together, but the RatPadz was a good find in my boxes o' PC stuff. I added a 34" curved display last weekend, so the old Soyo 24" is just a side monitor.

Anyway, need a new RatPadz, plz, FrgMstr....

-bZj
 
Heh, I need at least two. My attempts to flatten both out didn't work out as well as I had hoped and at this point I'd prefer to buy a couple of new ones.
 
I lost my RatPadz GS many years ago, but I still have my RatPadz XT, and it is still in excellent condition. I'm definitely in for at least two more RatPadz if Kyle makes more!
 
I have two Ratpadz XTs and I'm still using them. The downside is that they're both warped, one worse than the other, so they don't work nearly as well as they used to. At the moment I have one under a bit of weight to see if and how much it takes out the warping. Hopefully it goes well and I'll do the same to the other one.
Do you remember what year you bought those?
 
Do you remember what year you bought those?
I don't remember the exact year but I want to say it was around 2007. It was after you killed off the GS as I went through two of those within a year (6 months each) and quickly replaced them with the XT after it came out.
 
I would buy one if it was desk-pad sized. Probably pay ~230 for one if I got a lifetime warranty for it. I remember the old Ratpadz. Nothing quite like it.
 
View attachment 693232

LOL
There's a reason your mousepads left a legend behind. Sorry but in all my many years I have NEVER had a "mousing" surface that worked as well as a RatPadz. The way mice glide over it, and I swear the pattern on it made it much easier for mice optical sensors to track the surface. I've done a lot of side-by-side tests against other pads I have, including both sides of my fUnc Archetype 1030. RatPadz is the undisputed king. And I'm happy that my XT is still in very good condition. Sadly I lost my GS but my brother still uses his GS to this day. I'd still like to get me hands on some of the older originals. I still want to buy a ton of RatPadz if they ever come back. Not sure I'll be able to afford to, but I'll want to, that's for damn sure. I mean I'd still grab a bunch.
 
RatPadz were great, well, until it was nothing left of the mouse feet and you had to get a new mouse.
Small teflon pads. You used to be able to buy them and put them on the bottom and it'd be slicker than snot on a sheet of ice. I've still got my OG Ratpadz somewhere. Thing was amazing. Wouldn't mind have a 24"x18" one for my desk.
 
Never got to use one of these myself, but I do still like my fUnc 1030. Just a pity it's getting pretty worn. I don't get why hard surfaces went out of style. Can't find anything worth while. Had to go steelseries off amazon when I needed another for the laptop bag and.. i guess it works. Already warping and just not quality.
 
Been looking for the right plastic sheet for a couple of months now. Getting the right surface profile is not exactly easy. Should have next round of samples next week. So hopefully we spin it back up next year. Have no idea on costs yet.
 
Been looking for the right plastic sheet for a couple of months now. Getting the right surface profile is not exactly easy. Should have next round of samples next week. So hopefully we spin it back up next year. Have no idea on costs yet.
Oh shit, really?! Fantastic news!
 
Been looking for the right plastic sheet for a couple of months now. Getting the right surface profile is not exactly easy. Should have next round of samples next week. So hopefully we spin it back up next year. Have no idea on costs yet.
If it helps I'll invest money into it! I fully support this and like vinyl records to appliances from the 50's- 90's still lasting today....

The market wants quality over cheaply made goods and as long as the money pays for what we want anything above that is gravy to me.

We all here support and love all you do. Just by keeping this beautiful forum alive!

We Salute you FrgMstr
 
Been looking for the right plastic sheet for a couple of months now. Getting the right surface profile is not exactly easy. Should have next round of samples next week. So hopefully we spin it back up next year. Have no idea on costs yet.
So, I have been testing all kinds of material for about six months now. I think I have finally found "the one."

1738993483730.png
 
So, I have been testing all kinds of material for about six months now. I think I have finally found "the one."

View attachment 709263
how much we need to raise!? I swear we could do a video, we could put it on backerkit or something and we would get tons. Let me know what you need we must do this! Hell would be great to make those large table size ones for shits and giggles LOFL


Then we can bundle it on Newegg with a 5090 and charge a 100k markup since thats the new norm.

If it does not cost min 10k then its not quality. Thats what Nvidia said
 
There's a pretty big ultra-light gaming mouse "community" that I've stumbled into lately. And there are tons of mostly Youtube-based reviews of aftermarket mice skates, with universally-compatible "dots" seemingly being the most common (partially because of universal compatibility and partially to get that extra 1g of weight savings). And it's probably around $6 to get a whole bunch of some well-regarded mouse skates.

Some people seem to prefer glass surfaces, and there are mice skates that are specialized for that...

But I gotta say, my new VXE MAD R+ mouse feels quite smooth, already, with its stock skates, on a big cloth mousepad. I feel like advances in mouse skates + mouse weight more than make up for the lack in advances in mousepad materials.
 
how much we need to raise!? I swear we could do a video, we could put it on backerkit or something and we would get tons. Let me know what you need we must do this! Hell would be great to make those large table size ones for shits and giggles LOFL


Then we can bundle it on Newegg with a 5090 and charge a 100k markup since thats the new norm.

If it does not cost min 10k then its not quality. Thats what Nvidia said
All good, but thanks for the offer. You are first on my list if I think I need to bring in investors.
 
I bought two the XL's when they were available. I am still on my first one. My other one is in a box just ready to be unleashed in the world.
 
