RAM Seems to Cause Boot Issues with DOCP Mode

I finished up my new build the other day and after playing around with it I ran into an issue where the computer sometimes wouldn't boot up all the way after a shutdown. The computer would power on, fans would spin, CPU cooler and RGB lights on the RAM would light up, but all I would get was a black screen, no BIOS startup screen. After lots of troubleshooting, I think I narrowed it down to the RAM when run at it's DOCP/XMP speeds. So far I haven't run into any issues when the RAM is set to it's stock speed. My specs are below:



ASUS Prime X570-P

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

16 GB GKILL Trident Z Neo DDR4 3600 16-16-16-36 1.35v (unstable at these settings)

MSI Ventus 2080Ti OC Edition

Corsair RM850X

Samsung 850 Evo 1TB



I tried manually setting the DOCP speeds in the BIOS and got the same results. Should I try to RMA the RAM or is this more of an issue with my motherboard? Is this a common occurrence where RAM isn't always stable at its factory OC settings?