RAM Issues on X58 Boards

Well this thread gave me some ideas.



RMA board arrived today, threw all 6 slots in it, booted. 16GB... no worries, didn't do anything in the BIOS so there was some hope left: upped QPI, enabled the weird asus bios option "lock memory settings" or something like that, etc. Reboot. No dice.



AHHHHH





Decided to be systematic about it, so tested each stick in each slot, or was planning to. I already knew the black slots don't work if there's nothing in the red, so I started with the red. The serials on each stick end in 80, 81, 82, 83, 84 and 85. So I used those as my labels. Right off the bat I found 80 and 81 didn't work in the slot farthest from the socket, what I'll call "C." was pretty frustrated thinking this board had another set of bad slots. Got to 82 though and it booted! 83 was good to, 84 no, 85 good.



so 80, 81, 84 didn't work in the farthest slot, and 82, 83 and 85 did.



I threw 82 83 and 85 in the red slots, thinking those were my best sticks that worked in all slots, trying to get the board to recognize 12GB with 3 sticks, think it worked, but it may not have, can't remember at this point, but it may have cause I moved on to testing all 6 sticks/24GB. 16GB again. Dicked around in the BIOS for about an hour, upping/lowering QPI and IOH trying to find some ratio that would work... nothing.



Then it struck me that the black socket furthest from the socket may be 'weaker' than the other 2 like the red ones... took one of the good sticks that was in the red slot closer to the socket, plopped that in the furthest one, rebooted...



24GB!