RAM Issues on X58 Boards

Please post in this thread ONLY if you have had troubles with X58 motherboards "dropping" memory channels. Say if you install 6GB and it tells you have have 4GB installed or install 12 and tells you 10 or 8 is installed. Please tell model and revision of mobo as well as a quick write up as to what the issue is EXACTLY.
This issue does not seem to be one of any specific brands as I have seen it on ASUS, GBT, MSI and many reports of EVGA boards. My theory is that we have some "bad" DIMM slots being installed on motherboards. I would love to hear what you have to say as well if you have experienced this problem first hand.
Anyway, we need to get the issue out in the open and get it solved as it has proven to me over the last month to be a issue that needs to be specifically addressed.
